Interested in other ways this double standard manifests, Redditor u/Routine_Astronaut182 posted a question on r/AskReddit , saying: "What's something attractive people can do that ugly people can't?" and it blew up. Here are some of the most popular replies it has received.

Psychologists call it the "beauty premium." Essentially, the income gap between attractive and unattractive people is comparable to the gap between genders or ethnicities.

Similarly, according to a paper on the 2018 congressional midterms, good-looking candidates are more likely to get elected.

In a 2005 experiment modeling the hiring process, would-be employers were ready to give 10.5% higher salaries to attractive candidates over unattractive ones.

#1 Anyone can ask, but attractive people are so much more likely to get help from strangers. Just a sad little twisted fact of life.

#2 Dressing bad. Attractive people can wear literal rags and look go. Ugly people have to dress to the 9 just to have a chance.

#3 Go out broke and come home drunk

#4 Singer / artist. Even though looks have nothing to do with talent. Makes me wonder how many amazing voices are not being heard because the record company old fat dudes don't think the artist is hot

#5 Get good tips as a waitress/waiter without REALLY trying.

#6 get out of prison for a felony, immediately get a modeling contract and start dating an heiress

#7 Playing the male role in romantic movie. If the guy from 50 shades of Gray was overweight and balding it would be a horror flick.

#8 I have a good-looking business partner. We are constantly delegating tasks based on whether we need Sasquatch or Captain America.

#9 Receive the fastest service from bartenders. Cut lines. Have prospective employers "see potential" and attain jobs without being totally qualified.

#10 When I was smaller, I:

- was called a bombshell

- male friends had crushes on me

- I got free drinks at the bar

- I was let off a stunting ticket without a warning

- got cat called

- worked as a waitress

- men came to me



When I gained 50 lbs, I:

- was told never to wear a certain pair of leggings again

- get screamed at/called fat by homeless people

- buy my own drinks

- have trouble finding a waitressing job

- was given a stunting ticket

- male friends became platonic and say “you’re pretty, you’ll find someone”

- get rejected constantly



Edit; forgot to add being skinnier you have a better “fashion sense”. My chonky self has an awesome sense of fashion but if I wore half the s**t I wanted to I would get laughed at!

#11 I’ve had one of my friends get rejected because the girl found the best friend of that guy (me) to be too ugly.



My friend got rejected because IM UGLY.

#12 People will go completely out of their way to do things for them. Moving? Something broke? Card declined? Someone will help them.

#13 Always having dating options. Not actively seeking out potential partners. Potential partners seek them out.

#14 Be into weird s**t but it's still cool, like anime, if you're ugly and into anime you're a "weirdo freak". But if you're hot and into Anime "OMG you like anime? That's so cool, you're so artsy and edgy" lmfao

#15 Mess up at their job/ life in general. They will always not get blamed and get help from everybody. My friend got yelled at at her job for sending a shipment of mail to the wrong zip code. When she explained that it wasn't her, but her pretty coworker Vanessa that did it, the supervisor's mood immediately changed, and said "oh, she must have just not known". Infuriating.

#16 Haggling for price reductions on anything. I seriously had a friend who got discounted gas at the gas station from the owners son. She was hot with annoying baby voice and played dumb even with her phd and it almost always worked.

#17 Yeah, its called the halo effect. We tend to assume attractive people are nicer and smarter.

#18 Flirt without cringe backlash

#19 Getting noticed quickly and hence promotions quickly- ive realized its easier to climb the corporate ladder being attractive and lazy than ugly and hardworking

#20 I dated an extremely attractive charismatic man once. It was genuinely scary what he could pull off, he could definitely be a cult leader. Now when I go on dates if I see their charisma manipulating situations it’s an instant no. Sh*ts scary

#21 Not get called a creep or weirdo for flirting or trying to chat to someone.

#22 Get away with stuff. Cut line, talk their way out of a speeding ticket. Get hired.

#23 Bold fashion choices.

#24 Get conversation without much effort.





If an unattractive person is at a venue and doesn't know anybody it can be a lonely experience. If you are attractive, people will try to make conversation with you all the time. I know plenty of attractive people who are not at all interesting but have tons of friends because everyone wants a good looking person around them.

#25 I’ve noticed that people are more patient with my stutter. My sisters boyfriend is… not conventionally attractive and he stutters too. Some people just outright ignore him. Pisses me off that double standard exists.

#26 They can be a******s and get away with It. Oh and they are allowed to be stupid. Their pretty faces Will make up for that

#27 Treating people poorly or just being generally unpleasant to be around but yet not be ostracized from social groups and having people put up with their s**t

#28 Be broke, unemployed, or a criminal and people will still think you're a catch.

#29 Get the benefit of the doubt. Been using it my whole life

#30 My weight fluctuates due to depressive episodes and I 100% see a stark difference in social interactions. Lots of eye contact and casual touching when I am skinnier. When babies stare at me in public places like grocery stores I always smile and wave and when I am skinny parents tend to say things like "say hi to the nice man" or some such pleasantries and when I am larger people tend to need something in the other aisle immediately.

#31 I'd say I'm an 7/10. If I go out with friends that are 9s, they give the cheerleader effect where I suddenly get perceived as a 9 also. Works great for me. Get free entry, cheap or free drinks, etc.



This does not work the other way around. If I go out with a friend that's say 5/10,. my 7/10 isn't enough to bring the cheerleader effect, but their 5 doesn't seem to affect my 7... if that makes sense