In a 2005 experiment modeling the hiring process, would-be employers were ready to give 10.5% higher salaries to attractive candidates over unattractive ones.

Similarly, according to a paper on the 2018 congressional midterms, good-looking candidates are more likely to get elected.

Psychologists call it the "beauty premium." Essentially, the income gap between attractive and unattractive people is comparable to the gap between genders or ethnicities.

Interested in other ways this double standard manifests, Redditor u/Routine_Astronaut182 posted a question on r/AskReddit, saying: "What's something attractive people can do that ugly people can't?" and it blew up. Here are some of the most popular replies it has received.

#1

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Anyone can ask, but attractive people are so much more likely to get help from strangers. Just a sad little twisted fact of life.

MonkeyPunx , ADDICTIVE_STOCK Report

There was a dog in our college bus stop looking starved and emaciated. People just ignored him or threw stones at him because he wasn't looking cute. I fed him and he began to look normal. Then everybody was nice to him.

#2

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Dressing bad. Attractive people can wear literal rags and look go. Ugly people have to dress to the 9 just to have a chance.

winifredsummers , emmachamberlain Report

Imo attractive people wearing ugly clothes look just like unattractive people wearing ugly clothes. Beauty does not improve your clothes, specially when you're doing that bored face, sucking your cheeks and trying to make your lips look bigger while you're on red carpets

#3

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Go out broke and come home drunk

Apollo_T_Yorp , Himanshu Choudhary Report

When I was a teenager there were girls in our group that didn't even take any money with them, when we went to the disco (a club, back in the days).

#4

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Singer / artist. Even though looks have nothing to do with talent. Makes me wonder how many amazing voices are not being heard because the record company old fat dudes don't think the artist is hot

BlipBlorpz , Wendy Wei Report

#5

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Get good tips as a waitress/waiter without REALLY trying.

landob , Pressmaster Report

Welp, I guess everyone in Europe is ugly lol

#6

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't get out of prison for a felony, immediately get a modeling contract and start dating an heiress

StabbyPants , mirror.co.uk Report

To be frank he's not the most handsome he's just lucky, and it's better than going back to prison for something illegal

#7

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Playing the male role in romantic movie. If the guy from 50 shades of Gray was overweight and balding it would be a horror flick.

MyaGiselle , imdb Report

It is a horror movie anyway. Both the story and the acting are giving me nightmares 🙈

#8

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't I have a good-looking business partner. We are constantly delegating tasks based on whether we need Sasquatch or Captain America.

Season_Traditional , Aliakbar Nosrati Report

I'm super interested in knowing what do you guys do for a living, because I cannot see a single environment that involves sasquatch and captain america

#9

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Receive the fastest service from bartenders. Cut lines. Have prospective employers "see potential" and attain jobs without being totally qualified.

Fickle-Hovercraft207 , RDNE Stock project Report

#10

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't When I was smaller, I:
- was called a bombshell
- male friends had crushes on me
- I got free drinks at the bar
- I was let off a stunting ticket without a warning
- got cat called
- worked as a waitress
- men came to me

When I gained 50 lbs, I:
- was told never to wear a certain pair of leggings again
- get screamed at/called fat by homeless people
- buy my own drinks
- have trouble finding a waitressing job
- was given a stunting ticket
- male friends became platonic and say “you’re pretty, you’ll find someone”
- get rejected constantly

Edit; forgot to add being skinnier you have a better “fashion sense”. My chonky self has an awesome sense of fashion but if I wore half the s**t I wanted to I would get laughed at!

LadyGlitch , MART PRODUCTION Report

"You're pretty, you'll find someone" is a sentence with so many wrong things involved that all I can say is f**k you

#11

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't I’ve had one of my friends get rejected because the girl found the best friend of that guy (me) to be too ugly.

My friend got rejected because IM UGLY.

DesolatePeach , Keira Burton Report

I'm pretty sure your friend dodged a bullet there.

#12

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't People will go completely out of their way to do things for them. Moving? Something broke? Card declined? Someone will help them.

RagingHolly , Liza Summer Report

You guys are giving me many reasons to realize I'm ugly

#13

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Always having dating options. Not actively seeking out potential partners. Potential partners seek them out.

_Quiet-Storm_ , Katerina Holmes Report

#14

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Be into weird s**t but it's still cool, like anime, if you're ugly and into anime you're a "weirdo freak". But if you're hot and into Anime "OMG you like anime? That's so cool, you're so artsy and edgy" lmfao

PrincePupert , meijii Report

I don't see how this is true... anime fans will find you super cool anyway I guess. I mean, I'm not a fan, but I have many friends that are (this sounds like "I'm not racist, i have many black friends" lol) and I always find interesting their excitement when they talk about it.

#15

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Mess up at their job/ life in general. They will always not get blamed and get help from everybody. My friend got yelled at at her job for sending a shipment of mail to the wrong zip code. When she explained that it wasn't her, but her pretty coworker Vanessa that did it, the supervisor's mood immediately changed, and said "oh, she must have just not known". Infuriating.

awesome12442 , Mikhail Nilov Report

Weellll, I dont wanna sing it but VANESSA AND COWORKER, SITTING IN A TREE, K I S S I N G

#16

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Haggling for price reductions on anything. I seriously had a friend who got discounted gas at the gas station from the owners son. She was hot with annoying baby voice and played dumb even with her phd and it almost always worked.

Independent_Ad_5664 , Katerina Holmes Report

#17

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Yeah, its called the halo effect. We tend to assume attractive people are nicer and smarter.

claudinecaldero , Valeria Ushakova Report

#18

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Flirt without cringe backlash

Lovingnature412 , Vera Arsic Report

#19

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Getting noticed quickly and hence promotions quickly- ive realized its easier to climb the corporate ladder being attractive and lazy than ugly and hardworking

naneundalamjwiimnida , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#20

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't I dated an extremely attractive charismatic man once. It was genuinely scary what he could pull off, he could definitely be a cult leader. Now when I go on dates if I see their charisma manipulating situations it’s an instant no. Sh*ts scary

AlternativeQueen , Viktoria Slowikowska Report

#21

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Not get called a creep or weirdo for flirting or trying to chat to someone.

-xhoneycupsx- , Sam Lion Report

#22

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Get away with stuff. Cut line, talk their way out of a speeding ticket. Get hired.

PikesPique , RossHelen Report

#23

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Bold fashion choices.

SuvenPan , stardailynews Report

#24

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Get conversation without much effort.


If an unattractive person is at a venue and doesn't know anybody it can be a lonely experience. If you are attractive, people will try to make conversation with you all the time. I know plenty of attractive people who are not at all interesting but have tons of friends because everyone wants a good looking person around them.

_forum_mod , Stefan Stefancik Report

#25

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't I’ve noticed that people are more patient with my stutter. My sisters boyfriend is… not conventionally attractive and he stutters too. Some people just outright ignore him. Pisses me off that double standard exists.

slavetomypassions92 , seventyfourimages Report

#26

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't They can be a******s and get away with It. Oh and they are allowed to be stupid. Their pretty faces Will make up for that

Nygurath , Polina Zimmerman Report

#27

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Treating people poorly or just being generally unpleasant to be around but yet not be ostracized from social groups and having people put up with their s**t

liger51 , Liza Summer Report

#28

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Be broke, unemployed, or a criminal and people will still think you're a catch.

Hibiscusgardenia , Askar Abayev Report

#29

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't Get the benefit of the doubt. Been using it my whole life

creepysink77 , Alena Shekhovtcova Report

#30

32 Things Attractive People Can Get Away With That "Ugly" People Can't My weight fluctuates due to depressive episodes and I 100% see a stark difference in social interactions. Lots of eye contact and casual touching when I am skinnier. When babies stare at me in public places like grocery stores I always smile and wave and when I am skinny parents tend to say things like "say hi to the nice man" or some such pleasantries and when I am larger people tend to need something in the other aisle immediately.

vanillaISISISISbaby , Budgeron Bach Report

#31

I'd say I'm an 7/10. If I go out with friends that are 9s, they give the cheerleader effect where I suddenly get perceived as a 9 also. Works great for me. Get free entry, cheap or free drinks, etc.

This does not work the other way around. If I go out with a friend that's say 5/10,. my 7/10 isn't enough to bring the cheerleader effect, but their 5 doesn't seem to affect my 7... if that makes sense

Vivid-Syrup3028 Report

#32

I was attractive once. I could get away with anything. Literally. I shoplifted from a store once and a lady officer saw me, followed me outside, questioned me, we bullshitted for a while. I joked that I was terrible at crime. She laughed and let me go with a warning.

_________FU_________ Report

