Woman Promotes Her Dog To A ‘Jerk Detector’ After She Helps Her See Boyfriend’s True Colors
Generally, ultimatums do not make a good relationship. This is doubly as true when the demands are completely out of place and involve something like a beloved pet. This is exactly the case one woman found herself in when she asked the internet if she was wrong to pick her dog over her boyfriend when he gave her an ultimatum.
People online were quick to rush to the animal’s defense and did their best to tell her that losing this man was all for the best. We reached out to the woman in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Getting an ultimatum in a relationship tends to be a pretty big deal
But one woman second guessed her own decision to pick her dog over her boyfriend
People were quick to side with the dog
Others shared their own examples of dogs being a pretty good judge of character
She later came back and gave a small update
My boyfriend 8 years ago when I found a stray kitten: “It’s me or the cat!” 8 years later…. I kept the cat XD bf is still around too. He realized I’m not giving up animals for him (or anyone), and gotta give him credit - he adjusted!
Before we jump all over her for dating a guy who said he doesn't like dogs, a lot of pet owners think it's just attitude and history with poorly trained animals. I can assure y'all, it's not always that innocuous. I've know several guys who 'didn't like cats/dogs' who ended up the biggest suckholes for those very specific animals. I've also know some pretty horrible people whom my cats or dog pretty accuratel outed to me.
In this case, I think it was clear that BF was bad, or at least incompatible (calling dog smelly, wanting GF of only four months to rehome, making comment about wanting dog euthanised). I’m just not entirely sure how I feel about trusting or not trusting people based on whether your dog likes them; bad, bad people have owned dogs and been cool with them… and some dogs can bark aggressively at anybody who enters their range. I suppose if it’s someone you just met and don’t expect to ever, ever see again, or your dog never barks otherwise, it’s better to trust your dog’s instinct.
