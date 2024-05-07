Woman Promotes Her Dog To A ‘Jerk Detector’ After She Helps Her See Boyfriend’s True Colors

ADVERTISEMENT

Generally, ultimatums do not make a good relationship. This is doubly as true when the demands are completely out of place and involve something like a beloved pet. This is exactly the case one woman found herself in when she asked the internet if she was wrong to pick her dog over her boyfriend when he gave her an ultimatum.

People online were quick to rush to the animal’s defense and did their best to tell her that losing this man was all for the best. We reached out to the woman in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Getting an ultimatum in a relationship tends to be a pretty big deal

Image credits: Rob Fuller / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But one woman second guessed her own decision to pick her dog over her boyfriend

Image credits: Last-Vanilla-5758

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / pexels (not the actual photo)

People were quick to side with the dog

Others shared their own examples of dogs being a pretty good judge of character

She later came back and gave a small update

