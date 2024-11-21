Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘The Simpsons’ Fans Devastated As Voiceover Icon Leaves Show: “My Whole Childhood Retired”
News

‘The Simpsons’ Fans Devastated As Voiceover Icon Leaves Show: “My Whole Childhood Retired”

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

After 35 years of bringing life to some of The Simpsons’ most beloved characters, Pamela Hayden is retiring her microphone.

Her final performance on the iconic FOX series will air on Sunday, November 24, marking the end of an era for the show and its fans.

Pamela’s voice work has helped define Springfield’s quirky charm. She was the voice of Milhouse Van Houten, the perpetually unlucky best friend of Bart Simpson.

Highlights
  • It's the end of an era as Pamela Hayden retires from 'The Simpsons' after 35 years.
  • The 70-year-old lent her voice to Milhouse Van Houten, Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, and others.
  • “The time has come for me to hang up my microphone,” she said, reflecting on her time on the show.
  • Admirers thanked Pamela for shaping their childhoods, with one comment saying: “Thank you for all the joy you’ve brought to me and so many other fans”

Pamela Hayden, best known for voicing Milhouse Van Houten on The Simpsons, has announced her retirement after 35 years

‘The Simpsons’ Fans Devastated As Voiceover Icon Leaves Show: “My Whole Childhood Retired”

Image credits: The Simpsons

‘The Simpsons’ Fans Devastated As Voiceover Icon Leaves Show: “My Whole Childhood Retired”

Image credits: The Simpsons

The artist also lent her voice to bully Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Lisa Simpson’s best friend Janey Powell, and Lisa’s Malibu Stacy doll among other characters on the show.

Reflecting on her departure, the 70-year-old said, “The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons? ……Not easily.”

“It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse (and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others),” she said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The voiceover icon brought life to several of Springfield’s quirky characters, including Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, and Malibu Stacy

‘The Simpsons’ Fans Devastated As Voiceover Icon Leaves Show: “My Whole Childhood Retired”

Image credits: The Simpsons

‘The Simpsons’ Fans Devastated As Voiceover Icon Leaves Show: “My Whole Childhood Retired”

Image credits: Pamela Hayden

“Here’s to everyone who made this terrific ride I’ve been on possible,” she added. “Thanks for 35 years!! Be well and happy. My best to you all. P.S. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses.”

The show’s executive producer James L. Brooks spoke about her legacy and said she was “a model for having a great spirit for every cast she has been a part of.”

“Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her,” said series creator Matt Groening.

“The time has come for me to hang up my microphone,” she said, reflecting on her time on the show

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Simpsons’ Fans Devastated As Voiceover Icon Leaves Show: “My Whole Childhood Retired”

Image credits: The Simpsons

‘The Simpsons’ Fans Devastated As Voiceover Icon Leaves Show: “My Whole Childhood Retired”

Image credits: Pamela Hayden

“Pamela’s talent and joy and love for her characters has added a magic to The Simpsons that will never be forgotten,” showrunner and executive producer Matt Selman added. “Everything’s coming up Pamela!”

The character of Milhouse first appeared in a Butterfinger commercial in 1989. He was named as a nod to former President Richard Milhous Nixon.

“That was the most unfortunate name a kid could have,” Matt Groening said.

Debuting in a 1989 Butterfinger commercial, Milhouse became a fan favorite, with his lines and misadventures turning into meme-worthy pop culture moments

‘The Simpsons’ Fans Devastated As Voiceover Icon Leaves Show: “My Whole Childhood Retired”

Image credits: The Simpsons

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Simpsons’ Fans Devastated As Voiceover Icon Leaves Show: “My Whole Childhood Retired”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The Simpsons

Over the years, Milhouse has become a cultural phenomenon, and his lines and misadventures have become meme-worthy gold.

“People come up to me and they quote Milhouse lines,” Pamela said in a video announcing her retirement.

“People are always saying what a nerd he is,” she went on to say. “But one thing that I love about Milhouse is he’s always getting knocked down, but he keeps getting up. I love the little guy.”

The Simpsons is currently in its 36th season on FOX, with Pamela’s name appearing in the credits of 694 episodes out of the show’s impressive 774 episodes—and counting.

“One thing that I love about Milhouse is he’s always getting knocked down,” 70-year-old Pamela said about the beloved character

‘The Simpsons’ Fans Devastated As Voiceover Icon Leaves Show: “My Whole Childhood Retired”

Image credits: Pamela Hayden

Reports say that the makers of the show will begin casting for Pamela’s characters soon.

Fans poured out heartfelt tributes to the voiceover icon as news of her retirement broke, thanking her for the joy and laughter she brought over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you for all the joy you’ve brought to me and so many other fans,” read one comment, while a second wrote, “Thank you for the many memories with Milhouse and so many other characters! Have fun on your many next endeavors! We will always love and support you!”

Admirers thanked Pamela for shaping their childhoods, with one comment saying, “Thank you for all the joy you’ve brought to me and so many other fans”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Simpsons (@thesimpsons)

“@pamelaahayden for 35 years of laughter & fun. May your retirement come up Milhouse!” a third said.

“So sad to see you go thanks for everything,” one lamented.

Another wrote, “Aww you can’t do us like that! My whole childhood retired. Time to be a grown up now!!!”

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
jk_19 avatar
J K
J K
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I finally got tired of the series 2~4 years ago. Any leftover interest died over the Apu nonsense. A good chunk of the recurring characters were stereotypes of something or another. So the series never bothered me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
momofarcher avatar
Jennifer Smith
Jennifer Smith
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the Simpsons, it’s my comfort show and I have watched it too many times to count, but even I think it’s time for it to come to a close.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
lorrierothstein avatar
Lorrie Rothstein
Lorrie Rothstein
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish her well. But in my opinion the time has come to end the Simpson.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
jk_19 avatar
J K
J K
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I finally got tired of the series 2~4 years ago. Any leftover interest died over the Apu nonsense. A good chunk of the recurring characters were stereotypes of something or another. So the series never bothered me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
momofarcher avatar
Jennifer Smith
Jennifer Smith
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the Simpsons, it’s my comfort show and I have watched it too many times to count, but even I think it’s time for it to come to a close.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
lorrierothstein avatar
Lorrie Rothstein
Lorrie Rothstein
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish her well. But in my opinion the time has come to end the Simpson.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda