‘The Simpsons’ Fans Devastated As Voiceover Icon Leaves Show: “My Whole Childhood Retired”

ADVERTISEMENT

After 35 years of bringing life to some of The Simpsons’ most beloved characters, Pamela Hayden is retiring her microphone.

Her final performance on the iconic FOX series will air on Sunday, November 24, marking the end of an era for the show and its fans.

Pamela’s voice work has helped define Springfield’s quirky charm. She was the voice of Milhouse Van Houten, the perpetually unlucky best friend of Bart Simpson.

Highlights It's the end of an era as Pamela Hayden retires from 'The Simpsons' after 35 years.

The 70-year-old lent her voice to Milhouse Van Houten, Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, and others.

“The time has come for me to hang up my microphone,” she said, reflecting on her time on the show.

Admirers thanked Pamela for shaping their childhoods, with one comment saying: “Thank you for all the joy you’ve brought to me and so many other fans”

Pamela Hayden, best known for voicing Milhouse Van Houten on The Simpsons, has announced her retirement after 35 years

Share icon

Image credits: The Simpsons

Share icon

Image credits: The Simpsons

The artist also lent her voice to bully Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Lisa Simpson’s best friend Janey Powell, and Lisa’s Malibu Stacy doll among other characters on the show.

Reflecting on her departure, the 70-year-old said, “The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons? ……Not easily.”

“It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse (and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others),” she said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The voiceover icon brought life to several of Springfield’s quirky characters, including Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, and Malibu Stacy

Share icon

Image credits: The Simpsons

Share icon

Image credits: Pamela Hayden

“Here’s to everyone who made this terrific ride I’ve been on possible,” she added. “Thanks for 35 years!! Be well and happy. My best to you all. P.S. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses.”

The show’s executive producer James L. Brooks spoke about her legacy and said she was “a model for having a great spirit for every cast she has been a part of.”

“Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her,” said series creator Matt Groening.

“The time has come for me to hang up my microphone,” she said, reflecting on her time on the show

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: The Simpsons

Share icon

Image credits: Pamela Hayden

“Pamela’s talent and joy and love for her characters has added a magic to The Simpsons that will never be forgotten,” showrunner and executive producer Matt Selman added. “Everything’s coming up Pamela!”

The character of Milhouse first appeared in a Butterfinger commercial in 1989. He was named as a nod to former President Richard Milhous Nixon.

“That was the most unfortunate name a kid could have,” Matt Groening said.

Debuting in a 1989 Butterfinger commercial, Milhouse became a fan favorite, with his lines and misadventures turning into meme-worthy pop culture moments

Share icon

Image credits: The Simpsons

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The Simpsons

Over the years, Milhouse has become a cultural phenomenon, and his lines and misadventures have become meme-worthy gold.

“People come up to me and they quote Milhouse lines,” Pamela said in a video announcing her retirement.

“People are always saying what a nerd he is,” she went on to say. “But one thing that I love about Milhouse is he’s always getting knocked down, but he keeps getting up. I love the little guy.”

The Simpsons is currently in its 36th season on FOX, with Pamela’s name appearing in the credits of 694 episodes out of the show’s impressive 774 episodes—and counting.

“One thing that I love about Milhouse is he’s always getting knocked down,” 70-year-old Pamela said about the beloved character

Share icon

Image credits: Pamela Hayden

Reports say that the makers of the show will begin casting for Pamela’s characters soon.

Fans poured out heartfelt tributes to the voiceover icon as news of her retirement broke, thanking her for the joy and laughter she brought over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you for all the joy you’ve brought to me and so many other fans,” read one comment, while a second wrote, “Thank you for the many memories with Milhouse and so many other characters! Have fun on your many next endeavors! We will always love and support you!”

Admirers thanked Pamela for shaping their childhoods, with one comment saying, “Thank you for all the joy you’ve brought to me and so many other fans”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Simpsons (@thesimpsons)

“@pamelaahayden for 35 years of laughter & fun. May your retirement come up Milhouse!” a third said.

“So sad to see you go thanks for everything,” one lamented.

Another wrote, “Aww you can’t do us like that! My whole childhood retired. Time to be a grown up now!!!”