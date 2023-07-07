I would have never imagined that bringing popular characters to life for fun would transform my life from water to wine. Not only have I gained worldwide recognition and pursued digital art as a profession, but I am also assisting a lot of families in locating lost relatives. Artificial intelligence in art has truly made a significant impact.

For this article, I have brought together Simpsons characters as if they existed in the real world. Scroll down to satisfy your curiosity! Don't forget to upvote your favorite images and let me know your thoughts in the comments! 

More info: Instagram

#1

Ned Flanders

Ned Flanders

#2

Grampa Simpson

Grampa Simpson

#3

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon

#4

Mr. Burns

Mr. Burns

#5

Milhouse Van Houten

Milhouse Van Houten

#6

Moe Szyslak

Moe Szyslak

#7

Nelson Muntz

Nelson Muntz

#8

Waylon Smithers

Waylon Smithers

#9

Marge Simpson

Marge Simpson

#10

Fat Tony

Fat Tony

#11

Ralph Wiggum

Ralph Wiggum

#12

Homer Simpson

Homer Simpson

#13

Maggie Simpson

Maggie Simpson

#14

Lisa Simpson

Lisa Simpson

#15

Bart Simpson

Bart Simpson

