I would have never imagined that bringing popular characters to life for fun would transform my life from water to wine. Not only have I gained worldwide recognition and pursued digital art as a profession, but I am also assisting a lot of families in locating lost relatives. Artificial intelligence in art has truly made a significant impact.

For this article, I have brought together Simpsons characters as if they existed in the real world. Scroll down to satisfy your curiosity! Don't forget to upvote your favorite images and let me know your thoughts in the comments!

More info: Instagram