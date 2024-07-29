70 Best Moments From Simpsons That Became Meme Gold
♪ The Simpsooons, ♪ a TV show featuring America’s favorite yellow family, aired in 1989 and has released 768 episodes across 36 seasons, making it one of the longest-running cartoons in US history. Its secret? The people behind it constantly do their best to modernize the show by incorporating fresh pop culture references and keeping its comedy relatable and up-to-date.
This also makes it a great source for the creation of memes, undeniably adding to its success. To feed (or perhaps rekindle) your love for the show even more, our team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the freshest Simpsons memes there are. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you say “excellent.”
This post may include affiliate links.
Yeah got into it with a Reich wing a-hole the other day. Can't even remember what about but he responded with a link to a site i'd never heard of and after a bit of digging it turns out it was just another mouthpiece for the Heritage Foundation. To quote Indiana Jones, "NAZIs, I hate these guys".
Is this from one of those Lemon Parties I've heard so much about?
Non-alcoholic "hard" seltzer. White Claw has a NA line now. Can somebody make that make sense?
Nusk really needs to lay off the K. He's getting crazier by the day.
I still haven't finished that game because Trevor and Michael suck and Franklin feels so underdeveloped. Franklin is my favorite character FFS.
Chernobyl. Short answer, DO NOT ramp an RBMK reactor faster than 10% per hour. I can give very specific details of what happened there if you want.
When I first moved here, I went to the big Irish bar in town and checked out the menu. The "Shepard's Pie" had no lamb but they still called it that. Freaking Kells.
Found my coat and grabbed my hat Made the bus in seconds flat Found my way upstairs and had a smoke And somebody spoke and I went into a dream Have you read he news today?
Nothing says "I'm a middle aged white guy" like making your own simpsons-themed hot sauce
(I just wanted wanted to be a big man in front of the kids)