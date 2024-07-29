ADVERTISEMENT

♪ The Simpsooons, ♪ a TV show featuring America’s favorite yellow family, aired in 1989 and has released 768 episodes across 36 seasons, making it one of the longest-running cartoons in US history. Its secret? The people behind it constantly do their best to modernize the show by incorporating fresh pop culture references and keeping its comedy relatable and up-to-date.



This also makes it a great source for the creation of memes, undeniably adding to its success. To feed (or perhaps rekindle) your love for the show even more, our team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the freshest Simpsons memes there are. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you say “excellent.”