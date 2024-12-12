Artist’s 47 Sharp Single-Panel Comics That Might Make You ChuckleInterview With Artist
“Here’s some stuff this guy Paul thinks is funny,” wrote the artist of these, in our opinion, hilarious one-panel comics.
Paul is a brilliant cartoonist and author whose work has captivated readers of The New Yorker for years. His unique style blends simplicity in design with sharp, often absurd humor that leaves a lasting impression.
Besides cartoons, Paul is a jack of many trades, co-creating short animated films for Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Saturday Night Live, Adult Swim, and Nickelodeon. He also wrote and illustrated a middle-grade book series called How to Sell Your Family to the Aliens for Bloomsbury, and co-created a bunch of educational comic books that are used in schools. "The only consistent work for the past twenty years has been my New Yorker cartoons. For me, regular cartooning is like the pilot light that starts all the other creative projects."
More info: Instagram | condenaststore.com | paulnoth.com | x.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Paul shared more about his background: “I’m from Milwaukee, WI, which is also where I currently live. I never went to art school. I studied writing and literature in college. I’ve always cartooned just for fun. Eventually, and despite my best efforts, it became my job. Though, like most freelancers, I do all kinds of things.”
That's not gonna be satire anymore soon. Well, I guess, it never entirely was...
I wanna say "too soon", but I guess a preemptive "told you so" is more fitting.
We were wondering what initially drew Paul to the world of cartooning.
He wrote: “I’ve been obsessed with cartoons since further back than I can remember. It may be because I have attention problems, so little bite-sized chunks of narrative art were perfect for me. The first strip I really loved was Peanuts, but I read every old comic and cartoon book I could find, even the terrible ones. I liked a lot of the classic New Yorker artists, especially Charles Addams and George Booth.”
As for the essence behind his cartoons, Paul commented: “My hope for the work is that people find it funny. I want to do good jokes that hold up well over time. The patterns that emerge beyond that aren’t so much deliberate themes as my personal issues laid bare. If someone had never seen my work before, I’d probably just show them some cartoons and hope for the best.”
Paul also shared about his creative process and how he comes up with ideas for his cartoons.
“I write down lots of ideas and then draw the best ones. I try to write 100 new jokes a month, though I don’t always succeed. I also spend a lot of time doodling aimlessly, though that seldom leads directly to jokes. It’s more of a way of exploring characters and designs and situations.”
In regards to the audience’s takeaway, Paul wrote: “I really love it when I see that someone has clipped out one of my cartoons and put it on their refrigerator or office cubicle. That makes me happy. Though it’s intimidating from an artistic point of view. It’s a reminder that in addition to being funny, I should strive to do work that’s visually nice enough to decorate a stranger’s personal space. Though a good enough joke can cover a multitude of pictorial sins.”
Lastly, he added: “I’d like to personally thank all the readers who made it to the end of this article. You could have quit several paragraphs ago when I started talking about my TV credits, but instead, you gritted your teeth and persevered. You are the real heroes of Bored Panda!”
Alphaville‘s song „Big in Japan“. It‘s about hits that might be on top of the Japanese billboard charts, but anywhere else in the world that respective song might be amongst the lower end of the top 100. This is what ithe picture probably means…only big in Japan, not anywhere else.
Now that would be something! Would love to have airplane mode for myself as well, mostly to sleep... i never manage :)
Let's go with Doctorectomy then. The surgical removal of... well, you, the doctor.
Weirdly enough this actually works. Being a pessimist is surprisingly positive.
Dumbo eye rolling at Ron DeSantis is the best part. 🤣