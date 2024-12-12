ADVERTISEMENT

“Here’s some stuff this guy Paul thinks is funny,” wrote the artist of these, in our opinion, hilarious one-panel comics.

Paul is a brilliant cartoonist and author whose work has captivated readers of The New Yorker for years. His unique style blends simplicity in design with sharp, often absurd humor that leaves a lasting impression.

Besides cartoons, Paul is a jack of many trades, co-creating short animated films for Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Saturday Night Live, Adult Swim, and Nickelodeon. He also wrote and illustrated a middle-grade book series called How to Sell Your Family to the Aliens for Bloomsbury, and co-created a bunch of educational comic books that are used in schools. "The only consistent work for the past twenty years has been my New Yorker cartoons. For me, regular cartooning is like the pilot light that starts all the other creative projects."

More info: Instagram | condenaststore.com | paulnoth.com | x.com

#1

Cartoon by New Yorker artist Paul Noth showing a shopkeeper requesting ID for Claritin, surrounded by firearms on the counter.

paulnoth Report

Paul shared more about his background: “I’m from Milwaukee, WI, which is also where I currently live. I never went to art school. I studied writing and literature in college. I’ve always cartooned just for fun. Eventually, and despite my best efforts, it became my job. Though, like most freelancers, I do all kinds of things.”
#2

Police officer arrests man near a car, humorously highlighting accent prejudice, drawn by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

nottrottd
Teutonic Disaster
Teutonic Disaster
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's not gonna be satire anymore soon. Well, I guess, it never entirely was...

#3

Sheep gaze at a billboard with a wolf in a suit saying, "I am going to eat you," by cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

nottrottd
Teutonic Disaster
Teutonic Disaster
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I wanna say "too soon", but I guess a preemptive "told you so" is more fitting.

We were wondering what initially drew Paul to the world of cartooning.

He wrote: “I’ve been obsessed with cartoons since further back than I can remember. It may be because I have attention problems, so little bite-sized chunks of narrative art were perfect for me. The first strip I really loved was Peanuts, but I read every old comic and cartoon book I could find, even the terrible ones. I liked a lot of the classic New Yorker artists, especially Charles Addams and George Booth.”

#4

Two kids making snow angels, one unconventional, in a Paul Noth one-panel comic.

paulnoth Report

#5

Two kids in costumes trick-or-treating at a guarded door. New Yorker cartoon by Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

As for the essence behind his cartoons, Paul commented: “My hope for the work is that people find it funny. I want to do good jokes that hold up well over time. The patterns that emerge beyond that aren’t so much deliberate themes as my personal issues laid bare. If someone had never seen my work before, I’d probably just show them some cartoons and hope for the best.”
#6

Police arresting Cupid in a humorous cartoon by New Yorker artist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

hakanfremin
HF
HF
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Ok, we're in love now, but it was still illegal amourous archery

#7

Paul Noth comic: a person makes a shadow puppet of a duck on the wall, amusing a child sitting on the bed.

paulnoth Report

Paul also shared about his creative process and how he comes up with ideas for his cartoons.

“I write down lots of ideas and then draw the best ones. I try to write 100 new jokes a month, though I don’t always succeed. I also spend a lot of time doodling aimlessly, though that seldom leads directly to jokes. It’s more of a way of exploring characters and designs and situations.”
#8

Two witches at a table with one saying, “I'm thinking about having a child.” Hilarious one-panel comic by Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

#9

A humorous one-panel comic by Paul Noth depicts a science fair with a winning project on monetizing others' work.

paulnoth Report

In regards to the audience’s takeaway, Paul wrote: “I really love it when I see that someone has clipped out one of my cartoons and put it on their refrigerator or office cubicle. That makes me happy. Though it’s intimidating from an artistic point of view. It’s a reminder that in addition to being funny, I should strive to do work that’s visually nice enough to decorate a stranger’s personal space. Though a good enough joke can cover a multitude of pictorial sins.”

Lastly, he added: “I’d like to personally thank all the readers who made it to the end of this article. You could have quit several paragraphs ago when I started talking about my TV credits, but instead, you gritted your teeth and persevered. You are the real heroes of Bored Panda!”
#10

Mediæval figures at Stonehenge joke about solstice decor in a Paul Noth one-panel comic.

paulnoth Report

#11

Cartoon donkey pulling a carriage with carrots inside by Paul Noth, considering a dangling carrot.

paulnoth Report

#12

New Yorker cartoon by Paul Noth: A woman points to her eyes while a man stares elsewhere.

paulnoth Report

#13

Cartoon by Paul Noth: a lemonade stand with no line vs. a crowded cleanse stand.

paulnoth Report

#14

A funny one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth showing a bar scene with a humorous "How's Waldo?" caption.

paulnoth Report

#15

Comic by Paul Noth showing historical figures receiving a warning for an unsuccessful plot against Parliament.

paulnoth Report

#16

New Yorker cartoon by Paul Noth of kids using an MRI as a water slide, with doctors confused behind glass.

paulnoth Report

#17

Paul Noth comic featuring a person walking two dogs in a park, with the caption, "She was a rescue."

paulnoth Report

#18

New Yorker cartoon by Paul Noth showing two men watching a tiny monster in a city street. Caption: "I hear he's huge in Japan."

paulnoth Report

fs
F S
F S
Community Member
1 hour ago

Alphaville‘s song „Big in Japan“. It‘s about hits that might be on top of the Japanese billboard charts, but anywhere else in the world that respective song might be amongst the lower end of the top 100. This is what ithe picture probably means…only big in Japan, not anywhere else.

#19

Paul Noth comic shows a tree with a face addressing a man on a ladder decorating a house for Christmas.

paulnoth Report

#20

One-panel comic by Paul Noth depicting a humorous therapy session with human figures dancing in the room.

paulnoth Report

#21

Cartoon by Paul Noth showing a child hesitant to sit on an Amazon drone's lap in a Christmas setting.

paulnoth Report

#22

Santa talking with a boy in a funny one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

#23

Passengers on a plane, child wearing "Airplane Mode" shirt, humorous comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

ianbuhagiar_1
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
2 hours ago

Now that would be something! Would love to have airplane mode for myself as well, mostly to sleep... i never manage :)

#24

Security officer views scanner image of a man, showcasing a humorous one-panel comic by cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

#25

Poker game with animals, featuring hilarious art by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

#26

Two witches in a forest discussing costumes over a cauldron. Hilarious one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

#27

Cartoon by Paul Noth of Dionysus meeting Tedius at a bar, humorously contrasting wine and craft beer gods.

paulnoth Report

#28

Heavenly scene depicting an omniscient figure puzzled about election results, by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

#29

Debate scene cartoon by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth, with a candidate being arrested during a speech.

paulnoth Report

#30

A man in a suit on the phone in a humorous one-panel comic by The New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

#31

Three women in a forest around a cauldron, illustrating a humorous comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

#32

Doctor humor in a one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth, featuring an amusing medical pun.

paulnoth Report

jenrhoades
GenuineJen
GenuineJen
Community Member
1 hour ago

Let's go with Doctorectomy then. The surgical removal of... well, you, the doctor.

#33

Hilarious one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth showing historical figures in a serious discussion.

paulnoth Report

rspanther
panther
panther
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Seems to be a meeting of the heritage foundation discussing project 2025.

#34

A couple in a living room; The New Yorker cartoon by Paul Noth captures anxiety humor.

paulnoth Report

eva-katherinesmith
Kitty Smith
Kitty Smith
Community Member
1 hour ago

Weirdly enough this actually works. Being a pessimist is surprisingly positive.

#35

Cartoon by Paul Noth showing a peanut in a top hat being interrogated by two men in a dimly lit room.

paulnoth Report

#36

New Yorker cartoon by Paul Noth: doctor humorously comments on patient's heart rate location.

paulnoth Report

#37

Doctor and patient in an office, with humorous caption by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

#38

Bar scene with patrons in line, bartender talking; humorous one-panel comic by New Yorker Cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

#39

New Yorker cartoon by Paul Noth showing two kids in Halloween costumes outside a house with a pumpkin.

paulnoth Report

#40

Cartoon by Paul Noth showing Caesar surrounded, featuring the caption "Et tu, Little Caesar?"

paulnoth Report

#41

Cartoon by Paul Noth: Two people in football-shaped seating, wearing cheese hats, watching TV with a dog nearby.

paulnoth Report

#42

A funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth depicting an elderly man in a sash labeled "2021" and a baby nearby.

paulnoth Report

#43

Paul Noth comic showing a judge offering a marshmallow during a swearing-in ceremony.

paulnoth Report

#44

Cartoon by Paul Noth showing a speaker at a podium with a humorous caption about coherence.

paulnoth Report

#45

Cartoon by Paul Noth shows a man panicking on a Dumbo ride at a theme park with a castle in the background.

paulnoth Report

#46

New Yorker cartoon by Paul Noth shows a humorous comparison between "Prepping with Patriot Mom" and "Gardening with Gail."

paulnoth Report

#47

Cars with rockets on top zoom down a highway in a humorous comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

