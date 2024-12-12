ADVERTISEMENT

“Here’s some stuff this guy Paul thinks is funny,” wrote the artist of these, in our opinion, hilarious one-panel comics.

Paul is a brilliant cartoonist and author whose work has captivated readers of The New Yorker for years. His unique style blends simplicity in design with sharp, often absurd humor that leaves a lasting impression.

Besides cartoons, Paul is a jack of many trades, co-creating short animated films for Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Saturday Night Live, Adult Swim, and Nickelodeon. He also wrote and illustrated a middle-grade book series called How to Sell Your Family to the Aliens for Bloomsbury, and co-created a bunch of educational comic books that are used in schools. "The only consistent work for the past twenty years has been my New Yorker cartoons. For me, regular cartooning is like the pilot light that starts all the other creative projects."

More info: Instagram | condenaststore.com | paulnoth.com | x.com