Dave Clamp is here to prove that a single panel is all you need to tell a story and even make people laugh. Known for his minimalistic yet impactful humor, Clamp's illustrations blend silliness with absurdity. And sometimes, they can even get a bit surreal. As Dave himself wrote: "If something makes me laugh, I'll draw it." 

Drawing came into Dave's life quite recently. He shared that, due to being a procrastinator, in 2021, he bought a whiteboard to help him organize his life better. However, instead of to-do lists, he started drawing. As Dave also creates music, he found that drawing was a great way to unwind after long recording sessions. "I switched to digital art when I got tired of replacing pens, and my friends encouraged me to set up an Instagram. So I did - and just like that, I became an *artist*," wrote Dave.

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com

#1

Minimalistic illustration by Dave Clamp depicting a smile made from everyday objects.

youngpoorandhappy Report

In an interview with Bored Panda, Dave shared: “I'm a self-taught digital artist and songwriter from the UK. I draw under the moniker youngpoorandhappy.” 

Dave also told us more about his drawings: “I try to keep it simple. I don't even use backgrounds or shading for the most part. The most important thing for me is to tell a short story with every drawing. I also love wordplay. You can tell a joke with a single word if you know what you're doing - or you can do it with no words at all! It's all about the idea!”
#2

Funny minimalistic illustration by Dave Clamp of two witches on a broom and mop, with humorous dialogue.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#3

Funny minimalistic illustration by Dave Clamp showing eggs in a humorous scenario with text: "Guess who just got laid?!"

youngpoorandhappy Report

We were wondering about Dave’s creative process, to which he replied: “My ideas usually come when I'm not concentrating. I'll overhear part of a conversation or something, and my subconscious will give me a nudge and say "Hey, there's something funny about what you just heard", so I have to walk away and think about it. I've also had ideas in my sleep, in the car, watching TV - everywhere! 

This goes the same for songwriting too - I'll hear a car alarm or something and think ‘Oh, that's an interesting rhythm’, and then I have to find an instrument as soon as I can. I think the best way to be creative is to always be switched on. My brain never shuts up - it's constantly nagging at me to create something, whether I want to or not!”
#4

Funny minimalistic illustration of three judges, two holding "10" signs, the third reading "I wasn't watching."

youngpoorandhappy Report

#5

Minimalistic illustration by Dave Clamp featuring a humorous scene with mice using a pulley to grab cheese.

youngpoorandhappy Report

As for the audience’s takeaway, Dave wrote: “I hope people take away the fact that everyone's allowed to make art. I think a lot of people see artists and musicians as a different breed, as a talent you're born with, and that if you're not great you're terrible. But in my opinion, it's not all about technical ability. If you've got an idea, then you can communicate it, and you can say something original. I can't draw realistic faces to save my life, but anyone can draw a cartoon face, and that's enough. You don't have to do five years at art school - a pen and paper will do!”

#6

Minimalistic illustration of two spiders discussing feelings about a web.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#7

Funny minimalistic illustration of a terrarium with chattering teeth and a "Do Not Feed" sign.

youngpoorandhappy Report

Lastly, the artist added: “As well as drawing comics, I'm also a songwriter and aspiring animator. I made this song and animation in my bedroom! Bit cheeky, but this was my first animation and it went semi-viral a couple of years ago.”
#8

Minimalistic illustration of a confused penguin and elephant with text "Ok one of us is lost."

youngpoorandhappy Report

#9

Funny minimalistic illustration of a snail with "Your Ad Here" on its shell by Dave Clamp.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#10

Funny minimalistic illustration of two snails, one with half a shell, captioned "She got half the house."

youngpoorandhappy Report

#11

Funny minimalistic illustration of a hamster next to a wheel, holding a microphone, delivering a humorous message.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#12

Minimalistic illustration of penguins with one stating, "It's too cold here."

youngpoorandhappy Report

#13

Funny minimalistic illustration by Dave Clamp showing a house, a ball, and a tiny dot labeled "very small tiger."

youngpoorandhappy Report

#14

Funny minimalistic illustration of a triangle with an eye, shedding a tear, saying, "Help! There's something in my All-seeing Eye!"

youngpoorandhappy Report

#15

Funny minimalistic illustration of two socks engaging in humorous dialogue.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#16

Funny minimalistic illustration of a woman with a crown, lounging with a remote control.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#17

Funny minimalistic illustration of two swans forming the number 22 with text "Just the two of us."

youngpoorandhappy Report

#18

Minimalistic illustration of a tiny green snake, humorously labeled "The World's Shortest Snake" by Dave Clamp.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#19

Minimalistic illustration by Dave Clamp showing two geometric figures connected by electric lines.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#20

Illustration of a ship with colorful Tetris blocks, showcasing a funny minimalistic design by Dave Clamp.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#21

Minimalistic illustration by Dave Clamp depicting snowmen waiting for contractors with a humorous touch.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#22

Funny minimalistic illustration by Dave Clamp featuring a striped snake below a "beware of the snek" sign.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#23

Minimalistic illustration of a person fishing, with a bird asking to borrow the fishing rod.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#24

Funny minimalistic illustration by Dave Clamp featuring ducks and a rubber duckling in line.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#25

Two skeletons in conversation; one wears a colorful shirt, humorously illustrating minimalistic fashion.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#26

Funny minimalistic illustration of a worm sleeping in bed, avoiding the early bird.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#27

Funny minimalistic illustration of a bear saying "Hungry" to a seal responding "Seems unfair".

youngpoorandhappy Report

#28

Minimalistic illustration with a figure escaping a hangman game, letters filled to form a phrase.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#29

Funny minimalistic illustration of two ghosts with the quote "Do not go outside, there are ghosts" underneath.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#30

Minimalistic illustration of a yellow balloon dog with a muzzle, designed humorously by Dave Clamp.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#31

Two minimalistic elephants with one saying, "I won't forget you," showcasing humorous illustration.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#32

Minimalistic illustration of a bird struggling to fly, with a humorous touch, by Dave Clamp.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#33

Minimalistic illustration by Dave Clamp of a sketchy figure lying down with a funny caption about drawing with eyes closed.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#34

Minimalistic illustration by Dave Clamp showing a commentator at Qatar 2022 making a humorous slip of the tongue.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#35

Minimalistic illustration by Dave Clamp featuring penguins welcoming a "Featherless Thumb Mammal."

youngpoorandhappy Report

#36

Funny minimalistic illustration of a fork with a cat face, a knife as a shark, and a spoon with a simple face.

youngpoorandhappy Report

#37

Minimalistic illustration by Dave Clamp showing green, yellow, and red people inside traffic lights.

youngpoorandhappy Report

