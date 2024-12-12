ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Clamp is here to prove that a single panel is all you need to tell a story and even make people laugh. Known for his minimalistic yet impactful humor, Clamp's illustrations blend silliness with absurdity. And sometimes, they can even get a bit surreal. As Dave himself wrote: "If something makes me laugh, I'll draw it."

Drawing came into Dave's life quite recently. He shared that, due to being a procrastinator, in 2021, he bought a whiteboard to help him organize his life better. However, instead of to-do lists, he started drawing. As Dave also creates music, he found that drawing was a great way to unwind after long recording sessions. "I switched to digital art when I got tired of replacing pens, and my friends encouraged me to set up an Instagram. So I did - and just like that, I became an *artist*," wrote Dave.

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com