36 Playful Illustrations That Combine Everyday Objects With Drawings By Romain Joly
Romain Joly is a French illustrator who loves to mix drawings with everyday objects. An onion, a bottle of nail polish, or a peach—he sees something funny in the most ordinary things. With just a few simple lines, he turns them into playful characters and clever little scenes.
His drawings are light, fun, and easy to enjoy. There’s no complicated meaning or deep message—just a fresh way of looking at the world. It’s the kind of creativity that makes you smile because it feels so simple and natural.
More info: Instagram | romainjolyyy.com
We reached out to Romain to learn more about his creative process, his inspirations, and the unexpected ways he transforms everyday objects into art. He shared that, for years, he drew inspiration from current events, but over time, he found himself craving a new approach. "I wanted to do something lighter and that would give me more freedom. So I repurposed one object, then two, then three, and then I continued because I saw that the concept appealed."
When creating an illustration, Romain first comes up with an idea. "I observe a lot and 'look' for inspiration everywhere: stores, films, works of art... It's a natural process. I carefully jot down my ideas on my phone and in a small notebook."
Once he has an idea in mind, he finds the object he needs and sits down at his desk to bring it to life. "If the idea works, I create the final piece. If not, I abandon it and move on to something else. Often the idea is good in my head, but not always on paper!"
Romain has a knack for turning the most unexpected objects into art. From everyday household items to things most people overlook, he transforms them with creativity and precision, giving them a whole new life. When asked about the most unexpected object he has worked with, the artist mentioned a shrimp, a cucumber peel, and other surprising materials. "Honestly, I don't really know; it's hard to choose one! I think the public is better equipped to judge."
"I try to bring a little magic and lightness in my own way, with humor and poetry. I often receive messages from people thanking me for making them smile with my drawings. In the end, if my work makes people smile or laugh, then that's the greatest reward."