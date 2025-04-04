36 Playful Illustrations That Combine Everyday Objects With Drawings By Romain Joly

ADVERTISEMENT

Romain Joly is a French illustrator who loves to mix drawings with everyday objects. An onion, a bottle of nail polish, or a peach—he sees something funny in the most ordinary things. With just a few simple lines, he turns them into playful characters and clever little scenes.

His drawings are light, fun, and easy to enjoy. There’s no complicated meaning or deep message—just a fresh way of looking at the world. It’s the kind of creativity that makes you smile because it feels so simple and natural.

