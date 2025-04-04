ADVERTISEMENT

Romain Joly is a French illustrator who loves to mix drawings with everyday objects. An onion, a bottle of nail polish, or a peach—he sees something funny in the most ordinary things. With just a few simple lines, he turns them into playful characters and clever little scenes.

His drawings are light, fun, and easy to enjoy. There’s no complicated meaning or deep message—just a fresh way of looking at the world. It’s the kind of creativity that makes you smile because it feels so simple and natural.

More info: Instagram | romainjolyyy.com

#1

Playful illustration by Romain Joly using a flashlight and drawing of a character performing an energy attack.

We reached out to Romain to learn more about his creative process, his inspirations, and the unexpected ways he transforms everyday objects into art. He shared that, for years, he drew inspiration from current events, but over time, he found himself craving a new approach. "I wanted to do something lighter and that would give me more freedom. So I repurposed one object, then two, then three, and then I continued because I saw that the concept appealed."
    #2

    Illustrations by Romain Joly: A golden key transformed into a castle and knight with red flags.

    #3

    Illustration combining a tortilla chip and a UFO drawing, depicting playful creativity by Romain Joly.

    When creating an illustration, Romain first comes up with an idea. "I observe a lot and 'look' for inspiration everywhere: stores, films, works of art... It's a natural process. I carefully jot down my ideas on my phone and in a small notebook."

    Once he has an idea in mind, he finds the object he needs and sits down at his desk to bring it to life. "If the idea works, I create the final piece. If not, I abandon it and move on to something else. Often the idea is good in my head, but not always on paper!"

    #4

    36 Playful Illustrations That Combine Everyday Objects With Drawings By Romain Joly

    #5

    Electrical plug integrated into playful illustration by Romain Joly, mimicking the face in a famous painting.

    Romain has a knack for turning the most unexpected objects into art. From everyday household items to things most people overlook, he transforms them with creativity and precision, giving them a whole new life. When asked about the most unexpected object he has worked with, the artist mentioned a shrimp, a cucumber peel, and other surprising materials. "Honestly, I don't really know; it's hard to choose one! I think the public is better equipped to judge."
    #6

    A playful illustration of a banana transformed into a seal with whimsical drawings by Romain Joly.

    #7

    Playful illustration by Romain Joly combining a vegetable peeler with a drawing of two people riding a scooter.

    "I try to bring a little magic and lightness in my own way, with humor and poetry. I often receive messages from people thanking me for making them smile with my drawings. In the end, if my work makes people smile or laugh, then that's the greatest reward."
    #8

    Playful illustration by Romain Joly of a building with a red nail polish bottle as the entrance.

    #9

    A playful illustration of a cow combining a dice as its body, with flowers and grass in the background.

    #10

    A playful illustration by Romain Joly featuring a bull drawing with a keyring as its nose ring.

    #11

    Drawing of a person with eraser 3D glasses, holding popcorn, in Romain Joly's playful illustrations with everyday objects.

    #12

    A green clothespin cleverly transformed into an alligator illustration by Romain Joly.

    #13

    A playful illustration by Romain Joly, combining a shell with a drawing to create a dinosaur.

    #14

    Playful illustration of a pineapple made with coins and green drawing on a yellow background.

    #15

    Illustration by Romain Joly: Pink flamingo formed with a red glove on a pink background.

    #16

    Illustration by Romain Joly of a wolf silhouette howling at a ball against a blue background.

    #17

    Playful illustration by Romain Joly using a red onion slice as hair in a drawing of a woman's profile.

    #18

    Playful illustration by Romain Joly featuring a paintbrush as a woman's hair in a creative drawing with scissors.

    #19

    Lollipop mosquito illustration by Romain Joly, combining everyday object with playful drawing.

    #20

    Surfer illustration riding a wave created from a fish can by Romain Joly.

    #21

    Playful illustration merging pen with drawing of King Kong and planes by Romain Joly.

    #22

    Illustration by Romain Joly of a mop as a llama’s hair with drawn body, combining everyday objects with creativity.

    #23

    Playful illustration by Romain Joly featuring pigs and a cork creating a whimsical scene.

    #24

    Cucumber peel styled as a playful snake illustration, with a peeler and cucumber in the background.

    #25

    Playful illustration of a masked woman, using a colorful fan as her dress, by Romain Joly.

    #26

    Illustration combining a cap as pizza and a drawing of a chef cooking it, by Romain Joly.

    #27

    Playful illustration by Romain Joly featuring a chocolate bar as a bridge integrated with a mountain drawing.

    #28

    Playful illustration of an artist with a palette, combining a drawing with a French stamp on a green background.

    #29

    Playful illustration by Romain Joly with colored pencil shavings as flowers and sharpener as vase.

    #30

    Playful illustration by Romain Joly featuring a drawn figure combined with a gold book and red ribbon tie.

    #31

    Whimsical illustration of an avocado with drawn arms and face, combining everyday objects with playful art.

    #32

    Illustration by Romain Joly of a knight with metal tea infuser helmet beside a teal mug.

    #33

    Playful illustration by Romain Joly featuring a tiny parachuter drawn beneath a pasted lens on blue paper.

    #34

    Illustration by Romain Joly: A feather forms a boat's sail with a drawn figure and birds in the background.

    #35

    Playful illustration with an apricot forming the body of a drawn cat by Romain Joly.

    #36

    Playful illustration by Romain Joly combining a lemon and balloons to depict a face with a suit and tie.

