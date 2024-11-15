ADVERTISEMENT

The scandal surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking "criminal enterprise" has Hollywood on its toes ahead of his trial, set to begin on May 5, 2025.

The revelation turned a once beloved and admired celebrity into a monster, with many now viewing him as the latest symbol of the darker, more sinister side of fame and power.

Diddy's fall from grace echoes the tales of past celebrities whose dark secrets destroyed their lives—and those of others—from Harvey Weinstein's decades-long abuse of actresses to Jeffrey Epstein's underage sex trafficking ring to Michael Jackson's child abuse charges.

Here are some of the darkest scandals in Hollywood history that rival—or even surpass—Diddy's crimes.