ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Collins, once a beloved TV dad on the popular show 7th Heaven, is now reportedly living with a superfan who is 40 years his junior.

The news follows his 2014 confession of past misconduct involving three underage girls, casting a long shadow over his acting career.

RELATED:

Stephen Collins, who confessed to misconduct against minors, is now living with a woman 40 years his junior

Share icon

Image credits: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

According to new details featured in Investigation Discovery’s new true crime series, Hollywood Demons, Stephen Collins, now 77, has been quietly living with a woman four decades younger than him—a woman previously described as a “superfan.”

“Stephen Collins now lives with a woman who is 40 years younger than him,” revealed Dr. Drew Pinsky, a psychologist providing commentary throughout the episode. “She was a superfan.” Given Collins’s disturbing past, Pinsky expressed deep concerns regarding the situation.

The new documentary features one of Collins’ victims

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video

“The age difference, given what we know about his history, does certainly raise an eyebrow,” Pinsky said. “Let’s hope he can commit to this woman and not perpetrate on others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The program revisits Collins’ misconduct scandal—which led to his downfall—detailing allegations against him and the impact they have had on his life and career.

It also features an in-depth interview with April Price, who shared that Collins exposed himself to her three times when she was just 13 years old. Price is Collins’ only victim speaking on the program.

Collins’ inappropriate behavior against minors first came to light through a voice recording

Share icon

Image credits: Investigation Discovery

The accusations against Collins first appeared in 2014, when an audio of the actor confessing to his inappropriate behaviors involving minors surfaced on TMZ. The leaked audio was initially secretly recorded by Collins’ then-wife, actress Faye Grant, during a couples counseling session in 2012.

Following the release of these tapes, Collins issued a detailed public confession through People magazine, admitting to inappropriate acts involving three underage girls between 1973 and 1994.

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

“Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret,” Collins said in his 2014 statement.

“I have been working to atone for it ever since. I’ve decided to address these issues publicly because two months ago, various news organizations published a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, during a confidential marriage therapy session in January 2012. This session was recorded without the therapist’s or my knowledge or consent.”

Collins shared that he reached out to one of his victims but decided not to disturb the others

Share icon

Image credits: Investigation Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins shared, “On the recording, I described events that took place 20, 32, and 40 years ago.

“The publication of the recording has resulted in assumptions and innuendos about what I did that go far beyond what actually occurred,” he continued. “As difficult as this is, I want people to know the truth.”

Share icon

Image credits: Investigation Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

In his statement, Collins also shared that he had personally apologized to one woman, noting that she had been “extraordinarily gracious.” However, he stated that he decided not to contact the other two after professional advice indicated it might rehash their trauma.

After the documentary episode aired, it became clear that the victim he reached out to was Price.

Despite the incidents, Collins stated that he is not at all attracted to children

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video

Collins’ victim, April Price, shared that she was furious with the way Collins addressed allegations in the interview with Couric. She told Fox News Digital she experienced “fury, like a volcano.”

“It was something I could have very easily let go,” Price said. “I could have sat there and never said another word about it. And then he gave that interview to Katie Couric and downplayed it… It was infuriating… All I could do was see red.”



Share icon

Image credits: Apple TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Price noted the emotional difficulty of revisiting her past but remained firm about her decision.

“I’m a mother now,” Price explained. “I could push it to the side and not think about it. But as a mother, I would hope that my child would be able to come forward to me if anything happened to him that made him feel uncomfortable, victimized, or endangered in any way.”

Collins was never prosecuted as a result of the statute of limitations

Share icon

Image credits: ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

Price also told Fox News Digital that after the audio recordings became public, she gave a detailed statement to the Los Angeles Police Department, confirming her experiences. However, the Los Angeles Times confirmed that Collins was never prosecuted due to the statute of limitations.

The statute of limitations is a law that sets a specific period within which legal action must be taken after a crime or wrongdoing occurs. After this time passes, the accused individual typically cannot be prosecuted or sued for that offense.

Neither Collins himself nor a representative has spoken publicly after the airing of Hollywood Demons. Producers for the true crime series reached out to “more than 100 contacts” of Collins’ and “nearly everyone declined to participate or did not respond.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lock him up!” Netizens took to social media to express their anger towards the former TV star

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT