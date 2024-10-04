Celebrity Photographer Reveals What She Saw At Diddy Parties, Including The "Warning" To Children

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean “P.Diddy/Diddy/Puff Daddy” Combs and his infamous parties were exposed in new details by celebrity photographer Selma Fonseca, which she attended over the years. Fonseca described wild scenes involving alcohol, drugs, nudity, and “freak-offs,” though she claimed she never witnessed the most extreme events.

In the wake of Diddy’s arrest on September 16, the fallen music mogul’s parties, which he was notable for hosting at his homes in the Hamptons, Los Angeles, Miami, and smaller gatherings on a yacht in St. Tropez, France, have been exposed.

Fonseca attended “20 to 30” of those star-studded events throughout her career, which she said “were incredible: the best food, the best music, drinks, entertainers, people with fire.”

The Brazilian-Greek-American reportedly said that the ultra-exclusive parties were often attended by celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, Usher, Jay-Z and more; none of whom have been implicated in Diddy’s criminal case.

The photographer first met Diddy at his 1998 birthday bash and was invited to his famous white party in the Hamptons, Long Island, USA, the following year.

Image credits: selmafonseca

She told Fox News Digital on Thursday (October 3): “He had just bought that house in the Hamptons, and he had the white party where I was able to photograph him and J-Lo on the balcony kissing each other.”

“And I broke the news that they were dating because there were rumors they were dating, but nobody had proof.”

Diddy and Lopez dated for two years between 1999 and 2001. They were both between 29 and 31 years old.

Fonseca recalled how a typical Diddy party unfolded: “He would walk around, say hello to everyone, you know what I mean?

Image credits: selmafonseca

“He was always out and about and doing something, talking on the mic and at the DJ booth. There was no VIP area that was closed off.

“It was like everybody was a VIP in East Hampton. He had some people go inside the living room, and he also had the bedroom upstairs on the balcony.

“So, people would go inside, but not everybody was allowed inside.”

Fonseca stated she never went inside the producer’s parties since she wasn’t invited and wasn’t sure what happened there, saying: “I never saw anything out of the ordinary, only that the performers were very sexual and very sexy all the time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selma Fonseca (@selmafonseca)

The photographer continued: “There were geishas walking around. There were women in very skimpy outfits walking around, dancing on top of pedestals.

“But that’s like something that he just wanted, just to entertain people. I’ve seen naked people at his parties.”

“I don’t know if freak-offs were happening. But anywhere there are rich and famous people, there are sex workers around … there are sex workers everywhere. They’re very discreet.”

According to an indictment presented in court last month, Diddy and unnamed associates allegedly used intimidation to lure female victims into his circle under the guise of romantic relationships.

The indictment claimed that the award-winning artist then coerced victims into participating in orchestrated sex acts with male sex workers in events he called “freak-offs,” which he arranged, directed, and sometimes recorded.

Image credits: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

“As people were drinking, it got a little crazier,” Fonseca continued. “Sometimes people took their clothes off and [would] go in the swimming pool. That was kind of normal.”

The photographer recalled Diddy being a very hands-on host, making sure his guests were provided with drinks at any given moment, and more, as she revealed: “Ecstasy was really in fashion at that time.”

“So, it’s like if you take a drink or take a pill, how is anybody going to know?” she added.

Diddy‘s parties often began innocently with some of the celebrities’ children present. However, as the night would progress, parents were warned to remove their kids.

In a video, the disgraced record executive can be heard telling parents that after the children leave, the adults can “get their groove on,” according to Fox News Digital.

Image credits: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

While Fonseca reportedly said she never felt “unsafe,” she experienced a “nerve-wracking” moment in 2006 at one of Diddy’s parties.

She recalled: “Diddy was in a VIP area, and I saw there was a girl next to him that I had never seen before.

“I took pictures of him with the girl, and he told his bodyguard, ‘Go get her camera.’ The bodyguard came and said, ‘Let me see the pictures.’

“Diddy looked at the pictures, and I’m waiting, and he’s pouring shots, having fun. He did eventually give me my camera back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selma Fonseca (@selmafonseca)

Fonseca reportedly noted that the American rapper didn’t delete any photos, but admitted: “He never asked me for my camera.

“I had been photographing the man for 20 years. It was scary, but he knew better.”

Federal agents raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami back in March in relation to a federal human trafficking investigation. Upon learning about the raids, Fonseca said: “I wasn’t really surprised, but I was surprised at the same time because I’ve never seen anything.”

She further told Fox News Digital: “I’ve been around this guy so many times backstage at the award ceremonies, I mean all the time. I used to see him probably once a month or more.”

Diddy has been refused bail at $50 million after pleading not guilty to three felony counts. He now faces a criminal trial, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The three-time Grammy winner and one of the most influential hip-hop producers of the past three decades has reportedly been facing a wave of lawsuits by women who have accused him of sexual assault.

Diddy faces three charges outlined by the Southern District of New York (SDNY) in a legal indictment that are racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In addition to detailing the “freak-offs,” the indictment accused Diddy of using his power and resources to run a criminal enterprise involved in sex trafficking, forced labor, and other crimes since 2008.

Prosecutors claimed victims were given drugs to remain compliant and subjected to abuse, with IV fluids used for recovery.

Moreover, raids on Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles seized about 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After his arrest, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo said he was “disappointed” with the decision to “pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr Combs by the US Attorney’s Office,” Sky News reported.

Nevertheless, on Tuesday (October 1), Houston, Texas, attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 120 accusers, said he would be filing lawsuits within the next month.

Buzbee reportedly described the victims as 60 males and 60 females, and that 25 were minors at the time of the alleged misconduct, with allegations covering a period from 1991 to this year.

According to Buzbee, more than 3,280 people contacted his firm with allegations against Diddy. He said: “The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names – it’s a long list already.

“And of course, I already know who some of these individuals are, but because of the nature of this case, we’re going to make damn sure we’re right before we do that.

“But the names that we’re going to name, assuming that our investigators confirm and corroborate what we’ve been told, are names that will shock you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selma Fonseca (@selmafonseca)

Since November 2023, Diddy has faced multiple civil allegations, including rape, sexual assault, and forced drugging.

His ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, was the first to sue, claiming a decade of abuse before settling the case confidentially.

Other women, including Joie Dickerson-Neal and former models, have accused the 54-year-old hip hop star of drugging, assault, and coercion in incidents dating back to the 1990s.

Additionally, Diddy and his son have also been linked to claims of covering up sexual misconduct.

Diddy is due back in court for a status conference next Wednesday (October 9), which is when a trial date is expected to be set, Sky News reported.

He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he will remain until any trial begins.

