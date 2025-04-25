ADVERTISEMENT

Bamboo scaffolding is a remarkable feature of Hong Kong’s construction tradition, particularly for renovations within the city’s dense residential areas. The skilled workers who specialise in this craft are essential, providing access to individual units while prioritising safety and efficiency. They are typically used for the repair of air conditioning units, or for the removal of trees whose growth could risk affecting the structure of the building.

My photographic journey into this world required me to rely heavily on my ears to guide me. The knocking sound of bamboo poles, the sharp sound of drilling, and the lively chatter of the workmen became my signals, drawing me closer to these scenes. As they navigate the intricate building facade skilfully and carry heavy bamboo poles or metallic frames, their movements evoke vigour and bravery. It is remarkable to witness how they balance with great confidence while securing the scaffolding, reflecting a profound understanding of both the materials they wield and the structure that supports it.

The scaffolding they create is not just practical; it resonates with nature as a reminder of how birds construct their nests. Like avian architects, these men intricately weave their materials together, making use of the natural flexibility and strength of bamboo. Each structure is a manifestation of their skill and deep-rooted tradition. Through my photography, I strive to capture not only the scaffolders’ exceptional craftsmanship but also how these men can achieve with ease and nonchalance what is a great example of human ingenuity and dexterity.

This collection of photos is a part of my photo book 'Echoing Above' published in Hong Kong in May 2025.

