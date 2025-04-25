ADVERTISEMENT

Bamboo scaffolding is a remarkable feature of Hong Kong’s construction tradition, particularly for renovations within the city’s dense residential areas. The skilled workers who specialise in this craft are essential, providing access to individual units while prioritising safety and efficiency. They are typically used for the repair of air conditioning units, or for the removal of trees whose growth could risk affecting the structure of the building.

My photographic journey into this world required me to rely heavily on my ears to guide me. The knocking sound of bamboo poles, the sharp sound of drilling, and the lively chatter of the workmen became my signals, drawing me closer to these scenes. As they navigate the intricate building facade skilfully and carry heavy bamboo poles or metallic frames, their movements evoke vigour and bravery. It is remarkable to witness how they balance with great confidence while securing the scaffolding, reflecting a profound understanding of both the materials they wield and the structure that supports it.

The scaffolding they create is not just practical; it resonates with nature as a reminder of how birds construct their nests. Like avian architects, these men intricately weave their materials together, making use of the natural flexibility and strength of bamboo. Each structure is a manifestation of their skill and deep-rooted tradition. Through my photography, I strive to capture not only the scaffolders’ exceptional craftsmanship but also how these men can achieve with ease and nonchalance what is a great example of human ingenuity and dexterity.

This collection of photos is a part of my photo book 'Echoing Above' published in Hong Kong in May 2025.

More info: romainjl.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Ascending Bamboos, 2023 - A Scaffolder Is Bringing Up The Fabric That Will Wrap The Bamboo Scaffolding He Did

Ascending Bamboos, 2023 - A Scaffolder Is Bringing Up The Fabric That Will Wrap The Bamboo Scaffolding He Did

    #2

    Below The Passing Plane, 2024 - A Scaffolder Is Grabbing A Bamboo Pole On The Facade Of A Building

    Below The Passing Plane, 2024 - A Scaffolder Is Grabbing A Bamboo Pole On The Facade Of A Building

    #3

    Equilibrium, 2023 - A Man Is Holding A Bamboo Pole With One Hand While Balancing On The Building's Facade

    Equilibrium, 2023 - A Man Is Holding A Bamboo Pole With One Hand While Balancing On The Building's Facade

    #4

    Parallel Repairs, 2024 - Two Men Working On Repairs At Different Floors Of An Old Building

    Parallel Repairs, 2024 - Two Men Working On Repairs At Different Floors Of An Old Building

    #5

    Reaching Out, 2024 - A Man Is Reaching Out To Grab A Part Of A Dismantled Scaffolding

    Reaching Out, 2024 - A Man Is Reaching Out To Grab A Part Of A Dismantled Scaffolding

    #6

    #7

    #8

    #9

    #10

    #11

    #12

    Fixing The Base, 2024 - A Man Is Attaching The Metallic Support That Will Serve As The Base Of The Bamboo Scaffolding

    Fixing The Base, 2024 - A Man Is Attaching The Metallic Support That Will Serve As The Base Of The Bamboo Scaffolding

    #13

    Holding On To The Rope, 2024 - A Worker Is Holding On To A Rope While Working On Facade Of An Old Building

    Holding On To The Rope, 2024 - A Worker Is Holding On To A Rope While Working On Facade Of An Old Building

    #14

    On The Canyon's Edge, 2024 - A Worker Is Grabbing The Metallic Frame That Will Serve As The Base Of The Bamboo Scaffolding To Be Built

    On The Canyon's Edge, 2024 - A Worker Is Grabbing The Metallic Frame That Will Serve As The Base Of The Bamboo Scaffolding To Be Built

    #15

    Abseil Drilling, 2023 - A Man Is Drilling A Hole On The Facade Of A Building In Order To Fix The Metallic Support For The Bamboo Scaffolding

    Abseil Drilling, 2023 - A Man Is Drilling A Hole On The Facade Of A Building In Order To Fix The Metallic Support For The Bamboo Scaffolding

    #16

    Repair Chevalier, 2024 - A Worker Holding A Bamboo Pole For The Scaffolding He Is Constructing

    Repair Chevalier, 2024 - A Worker Holding A Bamboo Pole For The Scaffolding He Is Constructing

    #17

    Stylish Fix, 2024 - A Man Is Attaching Bamboo Poles Together To Finish His Newly Built Scaffolding

    Stylish Fix, 2024 - A Man Is Attaching Bamboo Poles Together To Finish His Newly Built Scaffolding

    #18

    #19

    #20

    #21

    #22

    Taking A Break Above, 2024 - A Worker Is Lighting Up Is Cigarette While Taking A Break With His Colleagues

    Taking A Break Above, 2024 - A Worker Is Lighting Up Is Cigarette While Taking A Break With His Colleagues

