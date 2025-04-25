ADVERTISEMENT

With AI tools taking over the internet, generating both excitement and controversy, it’s time to celebrate artists who still pour real effort into creating something truly magical. One such artist is Joel Robison, known for his enchanting photo manipulations that transport viewers to whimsical, dreamlike worlds.

What AI still can’t replicate, though, is the human touch—the behind-the-scenes process, the story, the soul that goes into each piece. This is where artists like Joel continue to have (and likely always will have) the upper hand. So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Joel’s latest creations—and take a peek behind the curtain to see how the magic happens.

More info: Instagram | joelrobison.com | Facebook | flickr.com | patreon.com | foundation.app

#1

Photo manipulation by Joel Robison showing a fantasy tower growing from tree roots in a mystical forest.

joelrobison Report

    #2

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison: a man sitting in a window frame gazing at a floating tree on a small island.

    joelrobison Report

    #3

    Photo manipulations by an artist, featuring a small figure with a tree on a book, and sketchbook with similar art.

    joelrobison Report

    #4

    Man with a lantern in creative photo manipulation by Joel Robison, featuring oversized glasses and a teacup.

    joelrobison Report

    #5

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison showing a giant pencil sketching a tree in a forest setting.

    joelrobison Report

    #6

    Photo manipulations by Joel Robison: a whimsical tree with mirrors in a purple woodland, sketches, and photography.

    joelrobison Report

    #7

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison featuring a man emerging from a suitcase surrounded by floating books.

    joelrobison Report

    #8

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison shows a person placing a framed picture on a towering tree.

    joelrobison Report

    #9

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison: man admires giant snow globe with illuminated tree in forest.

    joelrobison Report

    #10

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison featuring imaginative scenes with trees and arches in a forest setting.

    joelrobison Report

    #11

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison featuring a tree growing from a piano with musical notes.

    joelrobison Report

    #12

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison showing a glowing tree and sketches in a creative process scene.

    joelrobison Report

    #13

    Photo manipulations by Joel Robison: a dreamy landscape with a lone tree, a sketchbook, and a contemplative figure.

    joelrobison Report

    #14

    Photo manipulation showing a tree growing from an open book, sketch concepts displayed below.

    joelrobison Report

    #15

    Photo manipulation featuring tree with birdhouses in misty forest by Joel Robison, inspired by a sketch.

    joelrobison Report

    #16

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison featuring a red phone booth inside a tree in a forest setting.

    joelrobison Report

    #17

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison showcasing a treehouse emerging from an open book in a forest setting.

    joelrobison Report

    #18

    Photo manipulation art by Joel Robison, featuring glowing puzzle piece and creative sketches.

    joelrobison Report

    #19

    Photo manipulation featuring a glowing tree with a path and clock illustration, inspired by Joel Robison.

    joelrobison Report

    #20

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison, showing a tree on a boat with supportive sketches and models nearby.

    joelrobison Report

    #21

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison: a person with a lantern at a glowing door in a tree, inspired by a sketch.

    joelrobison Report

    #22

    Photo manipulations by Joel Robison feature a man holding a glowing bulb with a tree inside, and a matching watercolor sketch.

    joelrobison Report

    #23

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison showing a person carrying a giant coffee cup in a surreal landscape.

    joelrobison Report

    #24

    Man balancing a tall stack of suitcases topped with a tree, representing creative photo manipulations.

    joelrobison Report

    #25

    Photo manipulation of a person sitting in a large tree, reading surrounded by books in a forest setting.

    joelrobison Report

    #26

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison shows a man carrying a tree in a pot on a rocky landscape.

    joelrobison Report

    #27

    Man admires illuminated tree in forest; sketch and painting tools show photo manipulation process by Joel Robison.

    joelrobison Report

    #28

    Photo manipulations by Joel Robison featuring a flowering tree in ruins and a sketch of the scene with art supplies.

    joelrobison Report

    #29

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison featuring a glowing dragon design in a mystical forest setting.

    joelrobison Report

    #30

    Joel Robison photo manipulations featuring a man with magnifying glass in a forest setting.

    joelrobison Report

    #31

    Photo manipulation by Joel Robison showing a tree shaped like Earth's continents, a sketch, and a real tree.

    joelrobison Report

