With AI tools taking over the internet, generating both excitement and controversy, it’s time to celebrate artists who still pour real effort into creating something truly magical. One such artist is Joel Robison , known for his enchanting photo manipulations that transport viewers to whimsical, dreamlike worlds.

What AI still can’t replicate, though, is the human touch—the behind-the-scenes process, the story, the soul that goes into each piece. This is where artists like Joel continue to have (and likely always will have) the upper hand. So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Joel’s latest creations—and take a peek behind the curtain to see how the magic happens.

More info: Instagram | joelrobison.com | Facebook | flickr.com | patreon.com | foundation.app