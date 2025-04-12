Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Disgusting Human”: Woman Who Locked Up Stepson For 20 Years Tells Her “Simple” Side Of Story
Crime, News

“Disgusting Human”: Woman Who Locked Up Stepson For 20 Years Tells Her “Simple” Side Of Story

The woman at the center of what some have described as a real-life horror story in Connecticut has finally broken her silence through her attorney.

Kimberly Sullivan, the 70-year-old stepmother accused of holding her now 32-year-old stepson captive for two decades, has sparked outrage after denying all allegations of abuse. Her legal team are calling the charges an “extreme shock” to a woman who led a “relatively quiet life.”

Highlights
  • Woman accused of holding stepson captive for 20 years denies abuse allegations.
  • Stepson found emaciated after house fire claimed he was confined in closet for decades.
  • Defense claims woman is victim of disinformation with charges being an extreme shock.
  • Judge orders GPS monitoring due to substantial risk of flight; legal team appeals.

“Her life has been turned upside down,” said her defense attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, painting Sullivan as the innocent victim of a disinformation campaign with a “giant target on her back.”

“Her side of the story is quite simple,” Kaloidis told local media. “She did not harm him. She did not restrain him. She did not imprison him.”

    Woman accused of trapping her stepson in a closet for two decades is declaring herself innocent

    Woman exits car in urban setting, shaking hands, topic: "disgusting human" controversy.

    Image credits: Hartford Courant / Getty

    After her arrest on March 12, Sullivan is facing charges that include first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, and cruelty. Authorities discovered her stepson in an emaciated state following a fire in the family’s home on February 17.

    According to police, it was the stepson himself who set the house ablaze in a desperate attempt to escape what has been described as a two-decade-long nightmare.

    Woman involved in stepson case discusses her perspective, wearing a necklace and dark jacket.

    Image credits: Fox 61

    Inside the house, officers found a 8-by-9-foot storage closet where the man said he had been confined for most of his life. The space, windowless and without heat or ventilation, was described as filthy and unsanitary, and was reinforced with plywood and a slide lock.

    Man in a suit speaks at a press event, addressing a case about a woman who locked up her stepson for 20 years.

    Image credits: Inside Edition

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, official documents detailed how the man was kept in that closet for close to 24 hours a day, subsisting on only two sandwiches and two bottles of water daily—one for drinking, the other for bathing.

    When rescued, the man weighed under 70 pounds.

    Adding to his torture, the victim was refused access to a bathroom and had to relieve himself using newspapers and the aforementioned water bottle, the result of which was apparent when police searched the area.

    Sullivan’s lawyer argued that the case has been misrepresented in an attempt to paint his client in the worse possible light

    Dilapidated house exterior with boarded windows, linked to the "Disgusting Human" story narrative.

    Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

    Giving credence to the police reports were images of the house, showing cluttered, dirty rooms and a rundown staircase, which flooded the internet shortly after Sullivan’s arrest, shocking the public.

    Despite the gruesome allegations and outrage, Sullivan’s attorney insisted that there’s more to the story, and that the photos and videos have been misrepresented in an attempt to exaggerate Sullivan’s role in the case

    Cluttered bedroom with wooden headboard, storage bin, and disorganized items, linked to a "disgusting human" story.

    Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

    “I have seen the photos, I have seen the videos,” Kalodis said. “I disagree with the characterization of those photos and videos. They’ve been made out to be the worst that anyone has seen in 20 years. I do not see that as the case.”

    For Kaloidis, said mischaracterization has endangered his client’s life, turning her into “public enemy number one.”

    “Her face has been plastered all over the TV, the news, the internet, and social media. Her life has been turned upside down,” he added. “It is a tremendous weight that she is carrying. It is a tremendous upheaval to her entire life.”

    Prosecutors argue Sullivan should carry a GPS ankle monitor due to “substantial risk of flight”

    Cluttered room filled with scattered items, representing a chaotic and neglected space related to a "disgusting human" story.

    Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

    After posting a $300,000 bond the day after her March 12 arrest, Sullivan was released under intensive pretrial supervision. 

    At the time, Judge Corinne Klatt denied prosecutors’ request to place her under house arrest or GPS monitoring. However, that decision was reversed on March 28 by Judge Joseph Schwartz, who ordered Sullivan to wear a GPS monitor, citing concerns about public safety.

    Sullivan’s legal team quickly fired back, filing an appeal. In the petition, they argued that the judge’s decision was not supported by any new evidence.

    Disgusting bathroom scene with a cluttered sink, toilet, and bathtub filled with debris.

    Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

    “There was no new material information that demonstrated the inadequacy of the original conditions,” the document read. “The defendant was not arrested or even charged with any new offenses.”

    Woman involved in shocking stepson case, sharing her perspective.

    Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

    Prosecutors, on the other hand, remain adamant that GPS monitoring is necessary, with  Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Don Therkildsen Jr. arguing that Sullivan is a “substantial risk of flight.”

    He also referenced his initial conversation with the victim.

    “Why is she out walking around when I was locked up in a room for 20 years?” he reportedly said.

    “Lock her up.” Netizens took to social media to call for the woman’s immediate incarceration

    Comment criticizing a "disgusting human" out on bond while Wendy Williams remains imprisoned.

    Comment by user stating 'Your client is guilty as sin,' referring to a woman involved in a controversial legal case.

    Comment discussing hope for mom and son reunion in response to a "disgusting human" story.

    Comment on social media discussing the case of the woman who locked up her stepson for 20 years.

    Comment by Darlene Ruiz saying lock her up, referencing disgusting human case.

    Comment questioning bio-mom's whereabouts during 20-year stepson lockup case.

    Comment reacting to woman who locked up stepson for 20 years, demanding severe punishment.

    Comment questioning bond release and sentencing disparities.

    Comment from Gena Gourley calling a woman an "evil stepmother" with angry emoji; related to disgusting human story.

    Comment on social media says "Guilty," related to story about woman who locked up stepson.

    “Comment criticizing a woman involved in locking up her stepson for 20 years.”

    Comment from Nancy Frye saying 'Bye fool' in reaction to a story involving a disgusting human situation.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

