The "Merseybird" comics are a nostalgic and whimsical series created by Jo Travers, a UK-based illustrator and author known for her engaging storytelling and distinctive artistic style.

The nostalgic comic strip was originally published between 1997 and 1999. The series centers around a Liverbird—a mythical creature symbolizing Liverpool—and his group of friends, capturing the essence of the city through whimsical storytelling and charming illustrations.

Though originally published in the late '90s, "Merseybird has found renewed relevance in today's appetite for feel-good, character-driven storytelling. It stands as both a tribute to Liverpool's enduring cultural identity and a delightful work of comic art that resonates far beyond the Mersey."

