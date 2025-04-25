ADVERTISEMENT

The "Merseybird" comics are a nostalgic and whimsical series created by Jo Travers, a UK-based illustrator and author known for her engaging storytelling and distinctive artistic style.

The nostalgic comic strip was originally published between 1997 and 1999. The series centers around a Liverbird—a mythical creature symbolizing Liverpool—and his group of friends, capturing the essence of the city through whimsical storytelling and charming illustrations. 

Though originally published in the late '90s, "Merseybird has found renewed relevance in today's appetite for feel-good, character-driven storytelling. It stands as both a tribute to Liverpool's enduring cultural identity and a delightful work of comic art that resonates far beyond the Mersey."

#1

A Liverbird in a comic strip encounters a bear, leading to a humorous and chaotic scene by Jo Travers.

Merseybird

    #2

    Merseybird comic strip featuring Liverbird and friends driving to visit a cousin, discussing his university achievements.

    Merseybird

    #3

    Merseybird comic strip with a Liverbird character engaging in a playful dialog about beating his friend with a toy.

    Merseybird

    #4

    Comic strip featuring Merseybird and friends at a museum, humorously interacting with dinosaur exhibits.

    Merseybird

    #5

    Merseybird comic strip features Liverbird characters discussing a new computer in a humorous and nostalgic setting.

    Merseybird

    #6

    Comic featuring Merseybird characters racing go-karts, with humorous dialogue about kart improvements by Jo Travers.

    Merseybird

    #7

    Comic strip featuring Merseybird and friends executing a humorous plan with a catapult, resulting in unexpected chaos.

    Merseybird

    #8

    Comic strip featuring Merseybird and friends playing a superhero game involving a bank heist scenario.

    Merseybird

    #9

    Comic strip featuring a Liverbird and friends, surprised by a sneaky animal, illustrating nostalgic humor by Jo Travers.

    Merseybird

    #10

    Merseybird comic strip by Jo Travers featuring a Liverbird at the beach with friends, humorously dealing with a deckchair.

    Merseybird

    #11

    Merseybird comic: Liverbird and friends in a flying car encounter a mischievous dog, imagining potential dangers.

    Merseybird

    #12

    Comic strip featuring Merseybird and friends building a snowman, using stones, twigs, and a pan as they discuss decoration ideas.

    Merseybird

    #13

    Merseybird comic strip featuring a liverbird discussing holiday surprises with friends, leading to a comical twist.

    Merseybird

    #14

    Cartoon strip of a Liverbird named Beaky with friends, exploring secret love and admiration for Merlina the hawk.

    Merseybird

    #15

    Comic strip featuring a Liverbird riding a bike, encountering a puncture, and apologizing to a hedgehog.

    Merseybird

    #16

    Comic strip featuring Merseybird and friends at a museum, encountering dinosaurs like T-Rex and a Pterosaur.

    Merseybird

    #17

    Comic strip from Merseybird featuring a Liverbird and friends on a humorous camping adventure.

    Merseybird

    #18

    Merseybird comic scene with a Liverbird and friends discussing camping travel options and deciding to ride a scooter.

    Merseybird

    #19

    Comic strip featuring Merseybird and friends in a humorous chase with a tiger, showing surprise and camaraderie.

    Merseybird

    #20

    Comic strip featuring a Liverbird and friends by Jo Travers, fishing by a lake with a surprise encounter by the tent.

    Merseybird

    #21

    Comic strip featuring Merseybird and friends on an adventure with a car and a bear in the woods.

    Merseybird

    #22

    Comics of Merseybird camping with friends, setting up a tent and sharing humorous moments in the woods.

    Merseybird

    #23

    Comic strip featuring Merseybird and friends escaping a bear on a bike, pursued by a vehicle. Humor and nostalgia theme.

    Merseybird

    #24

    Merseybird comic strip featuring a bear solving a camping problem cleverly, with humorous expressions and actions.

    Merseybird

    #25

    Comic strip featuring Merseybird characters in a secret lab, discussing its security and accidental chaos with playful dialogue.

    Merseybird

    #26

    Comic strip featuring Liverbird and friends discussing a molecular restruciter plan with humorous dialogue and antics.

    Merseybird

    #27

    Comic from Merseybird featuring a Liverbird and friends in a humorous lab scene with a laser gun mishap.

    Merseybird

    #28

    Comic strip featuring a Liverbird and friends humorously interacting with a video game.

    Merseybird

    #29

    Comic strip featuring Merseybird and friends discussing a movie, with a humorous twist about a pet snake named Gums.

    Merseybird

    #30

    Merseybird comic scene with characters discussing food preferences, featuring a snake and a bird watching TV.

    Merseybird

    #31

    Comics featuring Liverbird and friends sharing a conversation about a lab assistant job and humorous situations.

    Merseybird

    #32

    Comic panel featuring Merseybird and friends in a lab, showcasing a humorous hair invention incident.

    Merseybird

    #33

    Comic panel featuring Merseybird and friends encountering "designersaurs" testing jet-skis.

    Merseybird

    #34

    Merseybird comic strip illustrating Liverbird with friends and their radio-controlled toys in a humorous Christmas scene.

    Merseybird

    #35

    Merseybird comic strip showing a comical scene with Liverbird and friends planning a surprise party.

    Merseybird

    #36

    Comic strip by Jo Travers featuring Merseybird and friends testing a time machine with humorous chaos.

    Merseybird

    #37

    Comic featuring a Liverbird discussing pets with friends, including rats and a crocodile, by Jo Travers.

    Merseybird

