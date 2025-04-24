ADVERTISEMENT

Hungarian photographer Flóra Borsi has long captivated audiences with her surreal self-portraits that blur the boundaries between reality and imagination. In her most renowned "Animeyed" series, Borsi seamlessly merges her own visage with that of various animals, replacing one of her eyes with theirs to create a harmonious blend of human and creature. This innovative approach not only showcases her technical prowess but also delves into themes of identity and the intrinsic connection between humans and the natural world.

Borsi's meticulous attention to detail—spending hours on makeup, hairstyling, and digital manipulation—results in images that are both haunting and mesmerizing. Her work has garnered international acclaim, leading to exhibitions at prestigious venues such as the Saatchi Gallery and the Louvre, and features in major campaigns like Adobe Photoshop CC. Through her art, Borsi invites viewers into dreamlike realms where the familiar intertwines with the fantastical, prompting reflections on self-perception and the subconscious.

More info: Instagram | floraborsi.com | Facebook | vip.floraborsi.com | shop.floraborsi.com

#1

Surreal self-portrait with vivid orange lips, blue eyes, and ants as eyelashes and tears in a dreamlike Photoshop creation.

floraborsiofficial

RELATED:
    #2

    Surreal self-portrait of an artist with blue flowers and a hummingbird, blending Photoshop creativity and dreams.

    floraborsiofficial

    #3

    Surreal self-portrait of an artist in a dark, ethereal setting, using Photoshop for creative expression.

    floraborsiofficial

    #4

    A surreal Photoshop self-portrait of an artist in a bathtub with a shark fin and snorkel, blending reality and dreams.

    floraborsiofficial

    #5

    Surreal self-portrait with a woman in white makeup and red lipstick, featuring an egg yolk on her head, created with Photoshop.

    floraborsiofficial

    #6

    Surreal self-portrait of an artist with white feathers in hair, using Photoshop for dreamlike effects.

    floraborsiofficial

    #7

    Surreal self-portrait of an artist with white butterflies on her face, using Photoshop to create dreamy visuals.

    floraborsiofficial

    #8

    Artist in a white dress with short hair holds a surreal tongue-shaped ice cream, showcasing Photoshop dreams.

    floraborsiofficial

    #9

    Surreal self-portrait featuring a woman with green glasses and vibrant makeup against a matching green background.

    floraborsiofficial

    #10

    Surreal self-portrait of a woman with butterfly glasses, red lipstick, and wearing black gloves.

    floraborsiofficial

    #11

    Surreal self-portrait with butterflies covering a woman's face, blending dreamlike and artistic Photoshop elements.

    floraborsiofficial

    #12

    Artist's surreal self-portrait with pink snake emerging from lips, illustrating dreamlike imagery.

    floraborsiofficial

    #13

    Artist's surreal self-portrait with spaghetti and sauce headpiece, showcasing creative Photoshop skills.

    floraborsiofficial

    #14

    Surreal self-portrait of an artist with an ice cream cone on her head and sprinkles on her lips.

    floraborsiofficial

    #15

    Surreal self-portrait with cake on head and fork on cheek, using Photoshop to create dreamlike imagery.

    floraborsiofficial

    #16

    Artist uses Photoshop for surreal self-portrait with bird motif and tattoos.

    floraborsiofficial

    #17

    Surreal self-portrait of artist with eyes covered by spiked hands, blending dreamlike elements in Photoshop.

    floraborsiofficial

    #18

    Surreal self-portrait featuring a woman with pink roses covering parts of her face, blending dreams and reality.

    floraborsiofficial

    #19

    Surreal self-portrait by artist using Photoshop, featuring a woman with a geometric cutout across her eyes.

    floraborsiofficial

    #20

    A surreal self-portrait showing a woman with a calm expression and a white bird perched on her shoulder.

    floraborsiofficial

    #21

    Surreal self-portrait of an artist using Photoshop, featuring fragmented reflections and a dreamy expression.

    floraborsiofficial

    #22

    Artist's surreal self-portrait with butterfly covering her eyes in a dreamy Photoshop creation.

    floraborsiofficial

    #23

    Surreal self-portrait of an artist with face painted in blue floral patterns and yellow lines.

    floraborsiofficial

    #24

    Surreal self-portrait of a woman lying on a stormy beach with dark clouds overhead, blending dream and reality through Photoshop.

    floraborsiofficial

    #25

    Artist in surreal self-portrait, covered in white cream against a muted background, embodying dreamlike imagery.

    floraborsiofficial

    #26

    Artist's surreal self-portrait with blue paint splatters on face and lips, showcasing creative Photoshop technique.

    floraborsiofficial

    #27

    A surreal self-portrait of an artist with a white orchid covering one eye, blending reality and dreamlike elements.

    floraborsiofficial

    #28

    Artist's surreal self-portrait with flowers, scissors in hair, exploring dreamlike themes using Photoshop.

    floraborsiofficial

