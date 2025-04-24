ADVERTISEMENT

Hungarian photographer Flóra Borsi has long captivated audiences with her surreal self-portraits that blur the boundaries between reality and imagination. In her most renowned "Animeyed" series, Borsi seamlessly merges her own visage with that of various animals, replacing one of her eyes with theirs to create a harmonious blend of human and creature. This innovative approach not only showcases her technical prowess but also delves into themes of identity and the intrinsic connection between humans and the natural world.

Borsi's meticulous attention to detail—spending hours on makeup, hairstyling, and digital manipulation—results in images that are both haunting and mesmerizing. Her work has garnered international acclaim, leading to exhibitions at prestigious venues such as the Saatchi Gallery and the Louvre, and features in major campaigns like Adobe Photoshop CC. Through her art, Borsi invites viewers into dreamlike realms where the familiar intertwines with the fantastical, prompting reflections on self-perception and the subconscious.

More info: Instagram | floraborsi.com | Facebook | vip.floraborsi.com | shop.floraborsi.com