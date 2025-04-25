ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Fine Art Photography Awards just dropped a visual bombshell, and these winning nature shots are something else. Whether it’s a volcano glowing like it just stepped out of a sci-fi movie, or a flower so detailed it feels alive, these aren’t just pretty pictures, no, they’re straight up art pieces that made it to the final list of the judges.

Given that some photographers are out there catching dolphins mid-leap over glassy water, and others worked on making sure their pictures reflect clouds so clearly it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s not. Nature might be wild, but these photographers? They knew exactly what they were doing.

More info: fineartphotoawards.com | Instagram | Facebook