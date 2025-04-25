ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Fine Art Photography Awards just dropped a visual bombshell, and these winning nature shots are something else. Whether it’s a volcano glowing like it just stepped out of a sci-fi movie, or a flower so detailed it feels alive, these aren’t just pretty pictures, no, they’re straight up art pieces that made it to the final list of the judges.

Given that some photographers are out there catching dolphins mid-leap over glassy water, and others worked on making sure their pictures reflect clouds so clearly it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s not. Nature might be wild, but these photographers? They knew exactly what they were doing.

More info: fineartphotoawards.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Golden Gallop By Jan-Tore Oevrevik

Golden horse running on a beach with mountains in the background, captured at the Fine Art Photography Awards.

    #2

    Villarrica Volcano By Francisco Negroni

    Stunning nature photo of a snow-capped volcano with a glowing red and orange sky at dusk.

    #3

    1st Place Winner: Flower Portraits By Tim Platt

    Close-up of an exotic leaf with textured edges, showcasing fine art photography emphasizing nature's intricate details.

    #4

    Dreamy Morning By Melesan Serge

    Dolphins leaping in calm ocean at sunset, capturing award-winning nature photo.

    #5

    Reflector By Ben Goode

    Barren trees reflected in serene water, under a solitary cloud in a nature photo.

    #6

    Paradise By Stanislav Bartnikas

    Aerial view of vibrant hot spring surrounded by mist, showcasing jaw-dropping nature photography.

    #7

    3rd Place Winner: Flow By Hayleigh Beach

    Aerial view of pristine sand dunes meeting turquoise ocean, showcasing breathtaking nature photography.

    #8

    2nd Place Winner: Kanso By Alessandro Tagliapietra

    Delicate plant emerging from tranquil water, showcasing breathtaking nature photography.

    #9

    The Eye Of The Earth By Paweł Jagiełło

    Aerial view of an active volcano with glowing lava and smoke, showcasing award-winning nature photography.

    #10

    Sparks Marsh By Taylor Duncan

    Aerial view of a winding river flowing through lush green landscape, showcasing stunning nature photography.

    #11

    By Her Hand By Jessica Cantlin

    Two trees in misty landscape, showcasing award-winning fine art nature photography.

    #12

    Worlds Beyond By Georgi Georgiev

    Close-up of a daisy against a vibrant sunset, showcasing award-winning nature photography from 2025.

    #13

    Jungle By Samuel Feron

    Sunlight filtering through lush foliage, highlighting vibrant red flowers in the forest; a winning nature photo.

    #14

    When The Colors Leave By Martin Babarík

    A solitary yellow tree stands out in a dark forest, illustrating the beauty of nature photography.

    #15

    Dream Fulfilled – Japan By Fin Erik Eckhoff

    Majestic waterfall cascading down a cliff, surrounded by lush forest, showcasing award-winning fine art nature photography.

    #16

    Shine By Petros Nikolaidis

    Golden tree in a sunlit valley, fine art photography capturing nature's breathtaking beauty.

    #17

    Photo By Silvia Coccaglio

    Red flower close-up, showcasing its delicate petals, highlighting its stunning beauty in fine art photography.

    #18

    The Meeting By Petros Nikolaidis

    Smooth water flowing over rocks, showcasing a stunning nature scene from the 2025 Fine Art Photography Awards.

    #19

    Beauty Contest By Petros Nikolaidis

    Golden autumn trees in a mountainous landscape, showcasing award-winning nature photography.

    #20

    Bridalveil Fall By Cheyne Walls

    Dramatic waterfall captured in black and white, showcasing breathtaking nature photography.

