My 36 Photos Of Nature That I Took While Taking A Walk
I picked up a camera that wasn't really being used, I also had a canine companion by the name of Ibsen (Maltese terrier), a fine adventurer and loyal friend to this day. I also had questions inside me, things I guess we all question at some point in our lives. I wonder, as like alchemy, we must be pushed through the fire to be forged, refined & sharper, then with an inner light aglow our outer world glows too.
I'd like to share a few shots with you and maybe what my perspective is or the story behind the shot, though we all have our own view, do you see what I see.
More info: shutterbystreeter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
If you are going to catch and carry a talisman then may I recommend the leprechaun, you can see him right?
If legend be told and legend be true,
to catch a leprechaun a fortune is due.
Or you could free him.
So upon his release,
He turned, winked and with a glint in his eye, said,
'I'll never forget this, from sod unto the sky.'
Once owned a cat with eyes like this, he was lovely, Teddy was his name.
Cats were also admired in ancient Egypt I believe.
I seem to have a theme here don't eye?
I had been taking photos of spider webs as you can see, enthralled at finding a way to mirror there craft and discover a geometrical wonder, maybe even something more, beauty is in the eye of the beholder right?
So is arachnophobia.
I love spiders let it be known.
Look deep into nature, look deep into nature, ringing, chiming inside me. Okay, deep into the woods? Close up of a flower? Go off grid, go wild, dig deep, look, connect.
I took the option from a wise old saying, "If you wish to get close to nature, the first thing you must do is to sleep upon her floor." - I agreed with that and slept upon her floor watching the cosmos dance above, hello stars, can you see me too?
I found this fungi deep in the woods and just couldn't help but admire the bright orange glow, flame like, the green backdrop, the tangle of branches, like a ring of fire, a burning hoop.
Is the Ring of Fire in the bible?
Hagar meets God alone and he was afraid in Genesis 16. God built a wall of fire around her. Many biblical scriptures often mention fire but this is the only one that outlines a wall around her, it is not a circle, it is a wall. Therefore, one can’t assume that the biblical reference to “The Ring of Fire” even exists.
Even though it's not mentioned in the bible, my thoughts on what the “The Ring of Fire” spiritually indicates, It could mean God's protective barrier around you, or his people, similar to how he protected and guided the Israelites. It could also mean the trials and tribulations believers go through for spiritual growth and purification, as referenced in 1 Peter 1:7.
"He will not let you be tested beyond your strength but with your testing he will also provide the way out so that you may be able to endure it.”
Keep moving forward I guess.
There was once a battle and near the entrance to an underground grotto lay a granite stone and caught under the stone was a wooden figure. Or is this just my imagination?
Only love can set you free. What is love? Love is a battlefield.
Into Arcadia - though one shall not trespass as my home is here.
I spent an afternoon watching dragons fly by, amazed at their abilities of flight. Backwards, forwards, zipping about with ease, though the life story of the dragonfly does not begin in the air, a story of transformation, rebirth, you only live once? Or twice?
This little one had just pulled itself from a former life, wings still forming, drying in the gentle breeze, fear not little one, I mean you no harm, and many thanks for the study of your life cycle, it has taught me something of my own life.
We are all dragons.
Thus I came upon the tipping latern, a fire basket with no fire, the lighthouse. Along the horizon it came, raise the alarm bells, raise the alarm bells, light the fire, light the fire.
Verdens Ende, Norge - World's End, Norway
If you had ever wondered if when you hug a tree does the tree hug back?
Hello Old Friend, I have missed you.
Trent Country Park, Enfield, London.
Should you be wondering about this image, the white cloud is Ibsen, a Maltese Terrier, a very good friend too. The main centre point is me trying to create something out of a broken guitar found in the woods.
Ibsen was aware he was in shot, why not eh?
Deeper shall we go?
A do believe this is the work of the Golden Orb weaver, I added a little bit of a mirror image.
A scepter is a ceremonial staff, often used by kings. With its jewels and ornamentation, a scepter is a symbol of power. Scepter is related to a Greek verb that means to prop oneself or lean on something.
Spiders are aplenty in myth, legend, folklore and religion so it just makes me think the spider maybe has more history here than I so maybe it's worth trying to get their perspective on things, eight legs and how many eyes?? Go find out.
When you dive into the unknown, remember to breathe when you can, where your boots lay and have the courage to reach your destiny.
The swan, my the story I could tell,
but I'll hold it close,
in the hope,
that you too can see.
I took this photo with the hope to capture the shedding of that which no longers serves us. the refinement of oneself.
The battle.
It was a wholmeal loaf, no gimmick from the bakers, never seen since.
What's the story, what's it saying to you?
Guinness.
All good things come to those who wait.
Metaphors.
I caught the goat in the morning, still to this day I am not sure if the goat is facing the sun or looking at me.
Every flower must grow through dirt.
It's that time of the season.
I was wondering, had a sense of needing to find something, a meaning. Though I knew a journey was required, it became an internal and external adventure.
A call to nature.
"Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." Albert said that, Einstein. I am aware he was a pretty clever chap so he wouldn't just make flippant remarks such as this. Did it resonate? Yep, did I ponder what he actually meant? Yep. I am aware of the red & white Amanita Muscaria mushroom folklore and mythology, yep, is it interesting? Hot diggity dog it is. But that's me, curious fella.
"Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited; imagination encircles the world."
Albert said that too. Let's continue.
I took this photo of a hibiscus flower that was growing in my house, I gently noted the mushroom like stigma, all five. What was it about this flower, I decided to grab a bit more info. Also known as the Rose of Sharon (in Hebrew: חֲבַצֶּלֶת הַשָּׁרוֹן) is a biblical expression, though the identity of the plant referred to is unclear and is disputed among biblical scholars.
What is the message of the hibiscus flower?
At its core, it represents transient beauty and the importance of living in the moment. The hibiscus flower blooms for a short time, often just one day, reminding us of the impermanence of life and the need to cherish every moment. Symbolically, the hibiscus is linked to grace, femininity and delicacy.
I was also aware of the five wounds of Christ, Journey on.
I hadn't caught this fish, it was already laying lifeless on the granite rock, if you look closer you'll see the indent, or gouge, on the top of the head, I guess of a big sea bird's beak that was going to be returning to finish this meal.
Though I took the thought that trying to reach the sun, the ideal or perfection that there will be dangers and maybe we also have to lose or leave a part of us behind to progress. It's just thought and they were running round in my head.
Yep, I was carrying a lightbulb in my pocket to take this shot, but the rays of the sun were completely it's own doing.
I once overheard a conversation whilst travelling on the tube one morning, I'm sure it was just pulling into Ealing Broadway, London.
"That inspired the pharaoh to build the pyramids, the sun's rays display caught when glimpsing over cloud."
I looked out of the window and saw exactly what the pharaoh saw, though my admiration was internal.
I didn't want to own it. Nor challenge it.
I was also not an Egyptian Pharaoh.
In ancient Egypt obelisks came in pairs to mark entrances and exits.
On this occasion I stood in Undercliffe Cemetery, Bradford, West Yorkshire. Thinking about lighting the obelisk with the sun, like a match and a candle, with the old adage, "It's better to light one candle than to curse the darkness?"
Egg. You are amazing. All that growth with a touch of the supernatural.
I'm not too bothered which came first, just glad you're here, on my plate, a yolk so yellow, like a smiley face.
Oh, ode to an egg.
Our view and perspective is our own, just like what we chose to believe in, have faith in and all the multitude of other distractions that bombard our worlds. It's personal and rather than challenge another view I'd prefer to find out more as then will I only see from another's perspective, how else can I learn.
I wonder if our relationships can only be fruitful if we spend quality time to nuture; not only ours but those around you, things have a way of catching on and spreading like wild fire.
The World Wide Web.
On a fence in the early morning, I could not climb the fence, too high, nor could I walk around it, too long. I could've tried to dig under it, but with a little insight decided to go through it.
Fear and discomfort are only temporary, you will find away.
Thank you spider.
What does it mean when you see a scarab beetle?
They were important symbols of rebirth and resurrection, as well as good luck and fortune.
There is also talk of a green stone which fell from the brow of Lucifer.
Is it true that things will be placed in front of you, though it is unto you to notice and translate how it feels to you? Onwards.
Now this is a tricky one, smoke & mirrors if you like.
But the image is there, you can see it well,
does it ring any bells?
Do you know your bells?
How taking one image & multiplying it by four, rotate where required,
we find something more.
A way to communicate,
A World Wide Web.
I get it.
Interconnectedness.
Is there anything I can say that is not already said in this photograph.
There be angels in many form,
to help you weather the storm,
Now don't you give up, or ever give in,
For even in the dark, there's a light within.
“It is only with the heart that one can see clearly, for the most essential things are invisible to the eye.”
Hans Christian Andersen, The Ugly Duckling
They say when an angel appears, "Fear Not' is spoken to reassure that no harm is meant nor shall befall you.
I took this photo in a country park on the northern side of London, Trent Country Park in Enfield.
In the far corner of this park is the remnants of a dwelling surrounded by a moat.
Camlet Moat.
When an angel appears, it can be a significant and potentially transformative experience. Angels can appear in dreams, visions, or even in the physical world, sometimes as recognizable angelic beings and other times disguised as ordinary people. Their appearances can be a source of comfort, guidance, or a message from God.
Let's continue.
No crabs were harmed whilst staging this shot. The seagulls had already ate them all and left only the legs. Of which I took full advantage and created hell on earth.
It is said that if one looks long enough into the abyss then in due course the abyss will look back, you may even be given a review so far, be careful, if for to long you fight monsters and dragons that you too do not become one.
Armour yourself.
Is this my time, will my heart balance the scale? The statement "heart weighs less than a feather" is a metaphor from ancient Egyptian beliefs, not a literal truth about the physical weight of a heart. In the Egyptian afterlife, the heart was believed to be weighed against a feather, symbolizing the goddess Ma'at, during a judgment process. If the heart was lighter than or equal to the feather, it was deemed pure, and the deceased could pass on to the afterlife. If the heart was heavier, it was devoured by Ammit, a monster, and the deceased was condemned to eternal restlessness.
Food for thought.
Life can pass you by in a flash.
Live it with love.
If the creator, the father, the all knowing knew I'd be comfortable with him appearing in the clouds, as whosever I perceive him to be, to give me that answer, that peace within then I'll take it, my fire was lit and we connected.
Or was it just my imagination?
Every man's life is a fairy tale, written by God's fingers. Life itself is the most wonderful fairy tale.
Make your life anything you wish.
But keep it real-ish. Xxxx
Peace out.