ADVERTISEMENT

I picked up a camera that wasn't really being used, I also had a canine companion by the name of Ibsen (Maltese terrier), a fine adventurer and loyal friend to this day. I also had questions inside me, things I guess we all question at some point in our lives. I wonder, as like alchemy, we must be pushed through the fire to be forged, refined & sharper, then with an inner light aglow our outer world glows too.

I'd like to share a few shots with you and maybe what my perspective is or the story behind the shot, though we all have our own view, do you see what I see.

More info: shutterbystreeter.com