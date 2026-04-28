“Medical Cadaver”: Olivia Wilde’s Latest Appearance Triggers Major Concerns For Women In Hollywood

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Olivia Wilde sparked health concerns in a new video promoting her new film, The Invite.

The actress, who has been in the spotlight since the early 2000s, is no stranger to having people scrutinize her every move and appearance.

On this occasion, it was a clip of Olivia discussing the importance of San Francisco as a setting for her new project that raised alarms among fans.

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Highlights A video of Olivia Wilde promoting her upcoming film ‘The Invite’ has left many fans concerned about alleged health issues.

The actress appeared at the San Francisco International Film Festival wearing smokey eye makeup and a casual outfit.

Olivia previously criticized the “pack of wolves” who constantly scrutinize her private life.

Olivia Wilde prompted speculation about her health after a viral interview clip led some viewers to question her appearance

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Reposting the interview on X, one user wrote, “Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life.” The post, shared on Tuesday (April 28), has so far received one million views and over 7,500 likes.

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In the comments, many shared the user’s concerns about the star’s appearance and speculated that she may be underweight.

“Ain’t no way; that has to be fake,” one user said.

“Why would you emphasize your eyes like that? They’re already about to pop out of her head,” another commented on Olivia’s smokey eye.



“You can see she’s losing her hair. It’s from malnutrition,” claimed a separate user.

“I think her life has been a little tumultuous in the past few years…hope she’s okay,” one viewer expressed.

The debate echoes recent social media scrutiny on other stars like Demi Moore and Emma Stone

Image credits: Getty/Miikka Skaffari

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Another wondered why everyone in Hollywood was “running around looking like Kate Moss did in the 90’s” instead of embracing different body types.

Over the past months, similar concerns have been raised on social media following red carpet appearances by actresses like Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega, and Demi Moore, with people claiming they looked worryingly thin.

However, a group of fans quickly clapped back, saying Olivia’s appearance was simply the result of her natural aging process and that there was nothing to be worried about.

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Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life. Ozempic is ruining women. pic.twitter.com/qvHEXZKoej — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) April 28, 2026

“People just age. I know this may be news to you but, it is a thing,” one fan said, while another echoed, “Maybe she is just getting old. She has always been very skinny.”

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“How can you NOT tell that this is caused by the camera lens? It’s fish-eyed as f**k,” another observer noted. “Look at her Instagram; she looks nothing like this. Also, people age. She isn’t 23 on House anymore.”

Speaking with the HuffPost in 2015, the mom of two emphasized that looks can often be deceiving.

Image credits: Getty/Michael Buckner

“The photos of me in this magazine have been generously constructed to show my best angles and I assure you, good lighting has been warmly embraced,” the 42-year-old revealed. “The truth is, I’m a mother, and I look like one.”

Olivia has also spoken out to question the sense of entitlement some people feel to comment on her life.

She said of the general public’s perception of fame, “If you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves. No, that’s actually not part of the job description. Never was.”

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When she was dating Harry Styles, who is ten years younger than her, the Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker criticized ageism in society.

Olivia has previously criticized the public’s sense of entitlement to dissect her private life and appearance

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“It’s so interesting for me when that comes from women because I’m like, ‘Do you plan on not getting older? Or if you already are older, do you feel that you don’t deserve the same opportunities in life?’” she told Elle. “It’s so sad to me.”

Directed by Olivia herself, The Inviteis an English language remake of the Spanish film The People Upstairs. In addition to Olivia, it stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edwart Norton.

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Her new film, The Invite, premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival

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The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and screened at the San Francisco International Film Festival on April 24.

Fans will have to wait a few months to see it, but the comedy has already received critical acclaim. Owen Gleiberman of Variety deemed it “marvelously entertaining,” while Benjamin Lee of The Guardian gave it 4 out of 5 stars, describing it as a “genuinely funny and uncommonly intelligent comedy for adults.”

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Olivia portrays Angela, a mother obsessed with renovating her classic San Francisco apartment. Seth Rogen plays her husband, Joe, a music teacher. Angela and Joe are going through a crisis, arguing over every detail of life as a married couple.

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One night, they invite their upstairs neighbors, Hawk and Pina, for a dinner party, during which Angela hopes to impress them, while Joe plans to confront them about their loud bedroom action.

“I don’t want to spoil the film. What I will say is that it doesn’t do what you think it is going to do,” SFFILM executive director Anne Lai told SFGATE.

Olivia plays Angela, a San Francisco resident who is married to Seth Rogen’s character

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Olivia told festivalgoers during a Q&A that she and Seth, who had previously worked together in The Studio, have a “weird ability to harmonize with each other.”

“We can talk over each other while listening to each other, and we really enjoy arguing. It was so fun. We loved to argue and scream in each other’s faces,” she joked.

The actress and director called San Francisco “the most beautiful place on the planet” and stressed that, even though the city is not shown much in the film, its characters are deeply rooted in the city’s culture.

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“The type of people in this story, I just somehow understood that they would probably live here,” Olivia explained of the remake. “I think that there’s nowhere else we could’ve filmed it, and nowhere else we could’ve set the story.”

The Invite is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on June 26.

Fans commented on Olivia Wilde’s recent appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival

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