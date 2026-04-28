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“Medical Cadaver”: Olivia Wilde’s Latest Appearance Triggers Major Concerns For Women In Hollywood
Olivia Wilde with wide eyes and dark eye makeup, in a white shirt, against a black backdrop with SFFILM logos. #MedicalCadaver
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Medical Cadaver”: Olivia Wilde’s Latest Appearance Triggers Major Concerns For Women In Hollywood

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Olivia Wilde sparked health concerns in a new video promoting her new film, The Invite.

The actress, who has been in the spotlight since the early 2000s, is no stranger to having people scrutinize her every move and appearance.

On this occasion, it was a clip of Olivia discussing the importance of San Francisco as a setting for her new project that raised alarms among fans.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A video of Olivia Wilde promoting her upcoming film ‘The Invite’ has left many fans concerned about alleged health issues.
    • The actress appeared at the San Francisco International Film Festival wearing smokey eye makeup and a casual outfit.
    • Olivia previously criticized the “pack of wolves” who constantly scrutinize her private life.

    Olivia Wilde prompted speculation about her health after a viral interview clip led some viewers to question her appearance

    Olivia Wilde, with blonde hair and a white tee, smiles for an interview, triggering concerns for women in Hollywood and medical cadaver discussions.

    Image credits: cMiikka Skaffari

    Reposting the interview on X, one user wrote, “Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life.” The post, shared on Tuesday (April 28), has so far received one million views and over 7,500 likes.

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    In the comments, many shared the user’s concerns about the star’s appearance and speculated that she may be underweight.

    “Ain’t no way; that has to be fake,” one user said.

    “Why would you emphasize your eyes like that? They’re already about to pop out of her head,” another commented on Olivia’s smokey eye.

    “You can see she’s losing her hair. It’s from malnutrition,” claimed a separate user.

    “I think her life has been a little tumultuous in the past few years…hope she’s okay,” one viewer expressed.

    The debate echoes recent social media scrutiny on other stars like Demi Moore and Emma Stone

    Olivia Wilde in a white t-shirt and black skirt, posing against a black background. Her appearance echoes concerns about Medical Cadavers.

    Image credits: Getty/Miikka Skaffari

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    Another wondered why everyone in Hollywood was “running around looking like Kate Moss did in the 90’s” instead of embracing different body types.

    Over the past months, similar concerns have been raised on social media following red carpet appearances by actresses like Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega, and Demi Moore, with people claiming they looked worryingly thin.

    However, a group of fans quickly clapped back, saying Olivia’s appearance was simply the result of her natural aging process and that there was nothing to be worried about.

    A Twitter post by Royce Lopez, @hippojuicefilm, stating Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life.

    Image credits: hippojuicefilm

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    “People just age. I know this may be news to you but, it is a thing,” one fan said, while another echoed, “Maybe she is just getting old. She has always been very skinny.”

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    “How can you NOT tell that this is caused by the camera lens? It’s fish-eyed as f**k,” another observer noted. “Look at her Instagram; she looks nothing like this. Also, people age. She isn’t 23 on House anymore.”

    Speaking with the HuffPost in 2015, the mom of two emphasized that looks can often be deceiving.

    Demi Moore in a black dress and diamonds, facing the camera. Her appearance raises concerns for women.

    Image credits: Getty/Michael Buckner

    “The photos of me in this magazine have been generously constructed to show my best angles and I assure you, good lighting has been warmly embraced,” the 42-year-old revealed. “The truth is, I’m a mother, and I look like one.”

    Olivia has also spoken out to question the sense of entitlement some people feel to comment on her life.

    She said of the general public’s perception of fame, “If you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves. No, that’s actually not part of the job description. Never was.”

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    When she was dating Harry Styles, who is ten years younger than her, the Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker criticized ageism in society.

    Olivia has previously criticized the public’s sense of entitlement to dissect her private life and appearance

    Olivia Wilde: left, smiling in a white gown; right, a candid screenshot with wide eyes, triggering Medical Cadaver concerns.

    Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

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    A screenshot of a Twitter post from Jer O'Warren replying to @hippojuicefilm, discussing concerns about Olivia Wilde's appearance.

    Image credits: in_defensible

    “It’s so interesting for me when that comes from women because I’m like, ‘Do you plan on not getting older? Or if you already are older, do you feel that you don’t deserve the same opportunities in life?’” she told Elle. “It’s so sad to me.”

    Directed by Olivia herself, The Inviteis an English language remake of the Spanish film The People Upstairs. In addition to Olivia, it stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edwart Norton.

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    Her new film, The Invite, premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film FestivalOlivia Wilde, looking disheveled with messy blonde hair and a hand covering part of her face, triggering medical cadaver concerns.

    Image credits: oliviawilde

    The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and screened at the San Francisco International Film Festival on April 24.

    Fans will have to wait a few months to see it, but the comedy has already received critical acclaim. Owen Gleiberman of Variety deemed it “marvelously entertaining,” while Benjamin Lee of The Guardian gave it 4 out of 5 stars, describing it as a “genuinely funny and uncommonly intelligent comedy for adults.”

     

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    A post shared by Slice (@slicedotca)

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    Olivia portrays Angela, a mother obsessed with renovating her classic San Francisco apartment. Seth Rogen plays her husband, Joe, a music teacher. Angela and Joe are going through a crisis, arguing over every detail of life as a married couple.

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    One night, they invite their upstairs neighbors, Hawk and Pina, for a dinner party, during which Angela hopes to impress them, while Joe plans to confront them about their loud bedroom action.

    “I don’t want to spoil the film. What I will say is that it doesn’t do what you think it is going to do,” SFFILM executive director Anne Lai told SFGATE.

    Olivia plays Angela, a San Francisco resident who is married to Seth Rogen’s character

    Olivia Wilde, with long blonde hair and a light blue embellished gown, looks at the camera. Medical cadaver concerns.

    Image credits: oliviawilde

    Olivia told festivalgoers during a Q&A that she and Seth, who had previously worked together in The Studio, have a “weird ability to harmonize with each other.”

    “We can talk over each other while listening to each other, and we really enjoy arguing. It was so fun. We loved to argue and scream in each other’s faces,” she joked.

    The actress and director called San Francisco “the most beautiful place on the planet” and stressed that, even though the city is not shown much in the film, its characters are deeply rooted in the city’s culture.

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    “The type of people in this story, I just somehow understood that they would probably live here,” Olivia explained of the remake. “I think that there’s nowhere else we could’ve filmed it, and nowhere else we could’ve set the story.”

    The Invite is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on June 26.

    Fans commented on Olivia Wilde’s recent appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival

    A tweet from Index Red replying to @hippojuicefilm, stating "ain't no way that has to be fake" about the Medical Cadaver.

    Image credits: indexred

    A tweet from "THE FLU" about an actress, possibly Olivia Wilde, commenting on her age. The content is about appearance concerns, not medical cadaver.

    Image credits: FLU_2Cold

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    A tweet from Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) stating She is 42...this is not what a healthy 42 year old woman should look like, referencing a Medical Cadaver concern.

    Image credits: hippojuicefilm

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    A tweet from @FLU_2Cold discussing Olivia Wilde's appearance, and how claiming she's on a medical cadaver diet is wrong.

    Image credits: FLU_2Cold

    A tweet by Liz from April 28, 2026, questioning age discrepancy, relevant to Olivia Wilde's medical cadaver role concerns.

    Image credits: LizzieTheQueen6

    A tweet from Lynn Carey Saylor, featuring her profile picture, stating "42 is not old." This relates to Medical Cadaver.

    Image credits: LynnCareySaylor

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    A tweet from @mangobillions about Olivia Wilde, stating "She had always been thin she's just aging Jesus," related to Medical Cadaver.

    Image credits: mangobillions

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    A tweet from Amy Nixon mentioning hair loss and malnutrition, relating to medical cadaver discussion for women in Hollywood.

    Image credits: texasrunnerDFW

    A tweet discussing the "anorexic look" and actresses called "lollipops" in the 90s, relating to medical cadaver concerns.

    Image credits: jimpossibldp

    A tweet from Gabi stating, "Maybe she is just getting old. She has always been very skinny," implying discussion around Medical Cadaver.

    Image credits: gabi927x

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    A tweet from Roarie stating 'People just age bro.' in response to concerns about a Medical Cadaver appearance.

    Image credits: LionRoarie

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    A blurred Twitter post from Not Mass-Compliant, dated April 28, 2026, discusses concerns for women.

    Image credits: MANonCompliant

    A tweet discussing an actress's appearance, hinting at medical cadaver concerns, with text about hollow cheeks and buccal fat removal.

    Image credits: bestillmysoul83

    Poll Question

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 44, two years older than her, and I look nothing like this XD My sister is 50 and looks nothing like this. This isn't "collagen going down over time" or that "she's old now". You get wrinkles and your hair thins as you age, yes - I've got some of that going on already - but you don't lose all of your body fat at age 40. I'm not sure what's going on with her, but I hope she can get some help if she needs it/if it's something that someone can help her with.

    3
    3points
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    42 is not old. I would not be surprised if at her age perimenopause hit, which made her gain a bit of weight. But because she has had her weight scrutinized so much it's given her a complex and she swung too far the other way when losing the perimenopause weight. It could be one of a hundred different things, but it's not just because she's "old".

    2
    2points
    reply
    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like someone has published a purposely bad head on picture to drum up speculation and drama. Looking at the second picture in this article she looks a lot more normal. Her arms don't have the malnourished look over too much ozempic and she has always had prominent cheek bones and dimples, so more likely she has lost a small bit of weight which is making them even more prominent. A warning to all those young women getting buckle fat removed from their cheeks, this is what will happen when you start to age and naturally lose the remaining fat.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 44, two years older than her, and I look nothing like this XD My sister is 50 and looks nothing like this. This isn't "collagen going down over time" or that "she's old now". You get wrinkles and your hair thins as you age, yes - I've got some of that going on already - but you don't lose all of your body fat at age 40. I'm not sure what's going on with her, but I hope she can get some help if she needs it/if it's something that someone can help her with.

    3
    3points
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    42 is not old. I would not be surprised if at her age perimenopause hit, which made her gain a bit of weight. But because she has had her weight scrutinized so much it's given her a complex and she swung too far the other way when losing the perimenopause weight. It could be one of a hundred different things, but it's not just because she's "old".

    2
    2points
    reply
    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like someone has published a purposely bad head on picture to drum up speculation and drama. Looking at the second picture in this article she looks a lot more normal. Her arms don't have the malnourished look over too much ozempic and she has always had prominent cheek bones and dimples, so more likely she has lost a small bit of weight which is making them even more prominent. A warning to all those young women getting buckle fat removed from their cheeks, this is what will happen when you start to age and naturally lose the remaining fat.

    0
    0points
    reply
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