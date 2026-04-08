“Does Anyone In Hollywood Have Buccal Fat Left?” Olivia Wilde’s New Look Sparks Concerns

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Olivia Wilde was among the throng of Hollywood stars who attended the Fashion Trust U.S. (FTUS) 2026 Awards on Tuesday, April 7.

Wilde, 42, was joined by the likes of Sharon Stone, Pamela Anderson, Coco Jones, and Alison Brie at the event, which supports emerging designers through financial grants and professional mentorship.

After the Meadowland actress’s photos from the FTUS red carpet were shared on social media, speculation about whether she has undergone plastic surgery resurfaced.

“Got that ghastly ghoulish chic look they’re raving about in Hollywood these days,” a user commented about her look.

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Olivia Wilde’s appearance prompted cosmetic surgery and “Oz*mpic” concerns

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Wilde showed up at FTUS in a white strappy bandeau crop top that exposed her midriff, complemented by a black floor-length skirt, a black wrap, and black shoes. She completed her look with a choker-style necklace and wore her hair down.

Her photos sparked concern among netizens, who speculated she had undergone cosmetic surgery to achieve her current physique and facial structure. Similar rumors about her also emerged in 2023 during the Don’t Worry Darling press tour.

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“Hollywood needs to stop doing that fat removal thing,” one person commented. “Everybody looks like malnourished vampires.”

“They‘re all causing irreversible damage to their bodies — just for no buccal fat,” another wrote.

“This extreme thinness is downright frightening,” said a third. A fourth said, “The Butcher of Buccal strikes again.”

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Some claimed that Wilde’s look was a result of the current Hollywood trend of using GLP-1 weight-loss injections, which are prescription medications designed to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity by mimicking the incretin hormone to improve blood sugar regulation, slow gastric emptying, and suppress appetite.

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“Leave Oz*mpic for the people who actually need it!” a person said. Another wrote, “Can we cancel Oz*mpic before our women turn to legit toothpicks?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

“Guess we’ve reverted back to everyone in Hollywood looking like they have an eating dis*rder,” said one more.

“Someone feed her a burger, quick!” one person joked. Another said, “What’s the deal with being skin and bones these days?”

Olivia Wilde has been strongly against cosmetic surgery

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While Olivia Wilde has not recently addressed the weight-loss rumors, she has previously said she is against cosmetic surgery.

In 2013, during a Good Morning America appearance, she talked about turning 30 and accepting her authentic self at that age.

“There are too many young women who are cutting up their faces, and it makes me sad, and they all look the same,” she said in the interview.

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Around the same time, she penned an essay for Glamour Magazine, in which she advised young women not to go under the knife.

“DON’T cut your face,” she wrote. “I am so saddened and grossed out by young women who look like creepy, old aliens because of their new Barbie noses and lips.”

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“Is that a smile or a grimace? Did you melt hot wax on your face, or is that your skin? A better approach: Take care of yourself now that you’re old enough to know how. Drink water, sleep eight hours (I wish), and don’t go within 400 feet of a tanning booth or I’ll slap you. Hard.”

What happened to her cheeks man!?? pic.twitter.com/Nf30mOqKat — ReportingFilm (@ReportingFilm) April 8, 2026

She told Byrdie in another interview that such beauty trends bothered her: “I think a lot of the fillers f*eak me out, and Botox makes everyone look like a wax candle, kind of like Madame Tussaud-esque weird — I can’t get down with it.”

Multiple Hollywood stars have been accused of using weight-loss injections

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The recent award season got netizens to make similar speculations about several Hollywood stars.

Barbie Ferreira, who used to be an advocate for plus-size representation in the entertainment industry, was called out for losing weight and accused of using semaglutide injections for her transformation.

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Her Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow faced similar allegations after her appearance at the 2026 Oscars’ Vanity Fair afterparty.

Other A-listers such as Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman, and Emma Stone also sparked “Oz*mpic” rumors as observers claimed that they looked extremely thin.

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Many celebrities, like Amy Schumer, Oprah Winfrey, and Rebel Wilson, have openly admitted to using GLP-1 injections. Others who have been accused of it, such as Anne Hathaway and Julia Fox, have either denied the accusations or refused to comment.

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“Hollywood is a DISEASE.” Social Media dragged Olivia Wilde for her “skinny” appearance at a recent red carpet event

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