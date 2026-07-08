Recently, Reddit user Nojunkpeter asked bartenders on the platform to share the most awkward conversation they've overheard at work, and hundreds delivered. From painfully bad blind dates to impromptu financial interventions for spoiled kids, these unforgettable situations stuck with them for all the wrong reasons.

Serving people drinks isn't as easy as it might seem. You need to memorize dozens of recipes, stay on your feet for long hours, multitask under pressure... and avoid melting into the floor from the cringe around you!

#1 Happened a long time ago but saw a man and a woman on what I assumed was a first date. About an hour after arrival she finished a drink and was shortly after completely unconscious.



When asked if she was ok, The man said she “must be tired” and said he was going to take her home. Realising she wasn’t waking, an ambulance was called followed by the police. He tried to make a prompt escape through the fire exit and was blocked by a member of staff.



She got taken away by the ambulance, him in the police car. Horrible to think what could have happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 The ex-wife and (adult) son of one of our regulars came in one time. They got pretty sloshed, and started slow dancing. Bear in mind nobody dances at this pub, it’s not that kind of vibe.



The vibe they gave off was unsettling, too romantic for mother and son. Everybody was uncomfortable. Then they started kissing. Not a polite little smooch of an adoring and tipsy mom on her beloved son, KISSING.



That’s when I busted it up, told them they needed to leave and zeroed their tab just to get them the hell out of there.



Everybody knew the guy whose ex and son they were. We all felt extra extra uncomfortable because we knew him. It was, hands down, the ickiest thing I’ve ever witnessed.



I don’t know if anyone told our regular (and friend) but I didn’t. Jesus how do you even broach that topic. I kind of assumed he knew at least something was amiss there, and it might have been a cause of their divorce. Anyway frick that, I’m not touching that with a ten foot pole.



EWWW.



Info: Some commenters were assuming step-mom. No, it was mother-son, biological.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I was a waiter but I was working behind a diner counter a lot of the time. Close enough to a bar? I have two awkward stories I'll never forget:



-Guy who brought a script along to a first date and made his reluctant date run lines with him (he was not very good), then talked for far too long about the nuances of his great performance while the date sat there silently nodding. Sir do you think this is a flex



-Pair of teens, one of them was sobbing over being dumped. Her friend said "don't cry you're too hot to be sad!" and tried to kiss her while she leaned away in horror and disgust. My skin crawls with secondhand embarrassment whenever I think about it. Sir....

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Not a bartender, but overheard a couple on a blind date realizing about 20 minutes in that they shared the same dad. He apparently had a secret second family two towns over. The absolute silence that followed was the loudest thing I've ever heard.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 A couple both admitted to cheating. Turns out both cheated with the same dude.



It was all I could do to make up busy - work near them to be able to hear it all play out.

#6 Guy lamenting how hes the Boss in the house, when she honked outside to pick him up and he nearly jumped of the chair, tipped way to high bc couldn't wait for change and stormed out of my pub.

#7 I work in a very busy family restaurant. On Friday nights, there is usually a long wait at dinner time, and the bar area gets super crowded.



So we’re three deep at the bar on a Friday night when these middle aged parents decide to stage a financial intervention with their early 20s daughter. She gets very upset at the news that she is being cut off and is essentially bawling her eyes out. At the bar. The very crowded bar.



I mean, Jesus people. At least do that at a table. Why they felt the need to tell her something so upsetting in the middle of a huge crowd is beyond me.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Bartending at this corporate afternoon network function. Lady signals she wants another glass of wine…



Woman A: I really shouldn’t be drinking wine.



Woman B: (pointing to her tummy) because of the baby?



Woman A: I’M NOT PREGNANT! How dare you…

#9 Was taking the order of 2 people, he received a phone call from “friends” accidentally sitting near them. He showed his ringing phone to his wife, she nodded no. Those 2 friends saw it, i saw it, awkward.

#10 Christmas Eve, couple sat at the bar just slowly realizing over about 90 minutes that they should just get a divorce. Sad, not angry. Absolute nightmare to navigate and work around.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Co-worker was sleeping around on her new husband. Two of the guys she was seeing came in at the same time and both started making plans with her. She didn’t know what to do and it was awkward af. They were sitting across from each other (we have a horseshoe bar) and talking softly. I was backing that night so got to hear most of it from both of them. One of the guys was her husband’s fishing and hunting buddy.

#12 A married couple came in when I was working the bar. As a bartender tends to do, we got to chatting and I learned that she was also Brazilian so we began speaking in Portuguese and getting to know each other…very quickly the conversation turned into complaining about her husband (she’s lonely, he didn’t take her anywhere, she wanted to go on a vacation etc.) and she starts full out CRYING in the middle of dinner. I tried to calm her, but they cashed out shortly after and I never saw them again even though they said they lived across the street. I hope she got her vacation.

#13 Once watched a first date where a gentleman was quite animated. At one point, he wanted to show his date a dance he and his friend had made up when they were kids to “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me”by Culture Club. He’d show his part then when his friend would come in and he do that part.



He was eccentric to say the least, but the dance routine was the most memorable. His date went from visibly embarrassed to actively asking him to sit down, lower his voice, and please stay seated.



His date’s friend was at a table in the restaurant watching and was apparently posting on Twitter, what was going on as well as texting to a friend group. She was also quite loudly laughing at some parts.

#14 I had a couple leave an extensive S&M contract behind on the table. It was 20+ pages.

#15 Slow night. A man is sitting at my bar looking quite sad, staring into his beer. Next to him is a woman who can’t stop riling him up. “You can’t let this happen to you, you gotta go home and take control, be a man, what are you doing here, go and show her what you’re made of, be a man, show up and do something about it…”



Turns out his wife wanted to live out her sapphic fantasies with the neighbor. Tonight was the night, and he was not invited.



After about an hour of this he finally gets up, looks at me and says “I’m gonna go home and show them what I’m worth” with the least conviction I have ever seen anyone say anything. The woman stays for another five minutes tapping her fingers on the bar until she finally says “I think I drove him here” and leaves too.



I never saw them again.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Two ladies with Northern U.S. or Canadian accents. I heard "Yeah sure, you can get rid of a body in a woodchipper. You just gotta Freeze it real good first".

#17 These kids (probably around 12 years old) on their first date. The boys mom brought them to the restaurant and planned on sitting at the bar to give them alone time.



The boy wouldn't let her leave the table. The girl and the mom kept hinting at how fun it would for them to be alone and how the mom probably didn't want to sit there during the date. The mom tried to leave and the boy literally grabbed her by the hand and wouldn't let go.



Having your mom be the 3rd wheel on your date was just as awkward as it sounds. The mom came back and became kind of a regular because she liked the food. She told me the girl dumped him after that and it wasn't pretty.

#18 Witnessed a famous actress in her home country have a glass of red wine throw in her face by her partner. He stormed off and it was uncomfortable AF for everyone in the entire restaurant. I tried to help her with a towel and offered to escort her to the restroom but she refused, sitting there with red wine all over her for about 15 minutes before she asked for the bill.



Edit: Also offered to call someone or the police. She declined.

#19 My most awkward was sad.



One of the men only had a couple months left to live. Had aggressive cancer. Super awkward as a bartender. Wanted the dude to have a good time, would have given him free drinks, but I assume that wouldn't have been good for him either. You want to be friendly and fun but the vibe was just sad and humble. You don't want seem like your being a pity party either. They are out trying to enjoy the last of their time, but it was a sad last bro hurrah. But as your out celebrating your passing friends life, the interactions all seemed awkward. I forgot to ring up a bunch of their drinks. I really didn't know how to interact with a group. So I was just friendly.



Hope the dude had a good run. Seemed like a super nice guy.

#20 Won’t say who the celebrity was, since she was a young kid at the time. Serving and get a note I have a VIP and need to roll out all the red carpet things. I worked at a really nice hotel in Santa Barbara, ca. during college.



When I went to greet them, the little celebrity is bawling her eyes out. Her parents brought her there to tell her they were divorcing. She was begging them not to.



Awkward, and just sad.



Happy to tell stories about other celebrities for those interested…but thank you for not asking who this was.

#21 Two of our regulars were a couple that were generally known to be swingers. They were harmless and a lot of fun.



One evening, as a couple, they started hitting on our new barback. He was young and naive so everything kept going over his head. Eventually, the couple got so flabbergasted that the husband just kinda shouted, “Do you want to do my wife?”



The barback thought he was being accused of something so he mumbled a quick, “No, no, no. Sorry. I’m just friendly. Sorry.”.

#22 I was tending bar when a normal looking business guy came in looking distressed. He was working for a national (USA) company and had been stealing tens of thousands of dollars from his father in law's company where he worked. He was deleting invoices that he was paid for. His credit cards were canceled. His company car was taken and his wife was PISSED. He was waiting for a friend in another state to come pick him up. He drank a lot of Crown Royal. The reason he had been stealing? A bad gambling habit.

#23 I heard a woman get dumped over starters in the restaurant I worked in, which was awkward. Suppose the bill was cheaper.

#24 Not a bar tender, but I was in a bar and overheard some girl talking about her boyfriend in front of her friend. I just overheard, "He says it ain't cheatin because he got is balls clipped"



I guess the guy had tried to convince his girlfriend that he wasn't actually cheating on her because he's had a vasectomy and it "doesn't count" if he does some other girl.

#25 I work at a board game bar and we have this game that’s designed for people on first dates. It’s all about questions and answers and getting to know each other.



Idk if the question was from the game they were playing, but lady was holding a card when she asked it.



She asks “what’s the worst thing you’ve ever tasted?”



And he pauses to think for a moment before answering:



“I don’t know, probably poo when I was a kid?”.

#26 I was bartending at a wedding and overheard the groom's mom arguing with his new mother-in-law about who gets to control the family recipes, it was super awkward.

#27 Not a bartender but just wanted to give a shout out to a bartender that asked me if I was OK because I was by myself, surrounded by people. Just told her I was here for work and I liked the noise but didnt feel like talking to anybody. I liked talking to her though, at least she was nice.



Anyways, bartenders are good people.

#28 Not a bartender anymore but I will never forget overhearing a pretty attractive woman explaining to her friend that she stopped dating and just has intercourse with her brother. She said this with a straight face and kept explaining how much less stressful it is than dating. The other girl mentioned that she wished she had a brother so she didn’t have to worry about dating.



I have two sisters and could barely hold it together. The other bartender and I thought she was trolling. The tone of normalcy and relief in the conversation was almost as unsettling as the topic of discussion itself.

#29 I was taking tables when we were busy and it was a group of 4, They came from a what seemed to be a nursing home. The one woman was dressed differently than the rest and was obviously the aid/caretaker. I came up from behind and saw 3 other people were dressed the same down the the hair. Pink polos and all three of them had pixie cuts and light gray hair. I greeted the table by saying “well hello ladies what can I get started for you?” And one of the 2 people facing me started yelling at me and saying he wasn’t a lady he was a man! The gentleman in question was really upset about it. I was so stunned I didn’t know what to say and I just ran and gave the table away but I will never forget his face when he whipped off his glasses and turned around 😭.

#30 Couple sat down to order food. Guy is talking to his date who clearly doesn’t speak a word of English. Tells me she just arrived to America and they just got engaged. No idea if it was true but tried my hardest to stay away from that out of fear he’d see how hard I was cringeing.

#31 I was reading at my local pub and overheard a guy on a first date earnestly trying to explain the entire lore of *Dune* to a woman who was clearly just trying to finish her fries and escape.

#32 I once heard a guy trying to impress a girl by explaining how he was “almost arrested for stealing a slice of pizza” but then he got really serious about the “pizza justice system.” I couldn't tell if it was a pickup line or a confession. 🍕.

#33 I live in an area of fairly wealthy people...



"Thats your 6th glass of wine? Your not gonna drive home are you?



Ohf courshe I am.



What if the cops pull you over?



I'll just buy it off like I did last time.".

#34 I was a Waffle House waitress, so I got everyone after the bars closed, so it counts, I hope. (For non US folk, this is a 24 hour establishment, so we got lots of drunk people and bartenders alike well after 2am)



In 2014, my manager had the golden idea to make red, white, and blue waffles for July 4th. They were not all three colors in one. Nope. Red, white, OR blue. For one day, at one Texas Waffle House, you could legit order a blue waffle. (If you don’t know, this is your waning to not google blue waffle on a whim). So, this lesbian couple comes in, and one parter leaves for the restroom and tells the other lady she just wants a waffle.



I give the seated lady the holiday special speech about the waffles, and she gets this diabolical grin. We both know what’s gonna go down, and it will be hilarious. The order comes out, and me and the one lady are holding in all the giggles. The other lady slams her fists on the table and just freaks out. Yelling at her partner something like “what kind of sick joke is this?!” And just storms out. I look at the seated lady and feel kinda awful, and she goes “well, we got it taken care of. I thought we could laugh about it.” Girl, WHAT?!

#35 Server here but I had a table that was spending a ton on good liquor and yelling about how much they hate Joe Biden. Turns out the dad was a Jan 6ther and was supposed to voluntary surrender to prison after his conviction so they were getting hammered the night before.

#36 A couple was on a second or third date and the guy said he had something he’d like to share with her and like some feedback on. He said feedback like he was going to ask her a question about some big life choice. He told her he had a kink for Harry Potter role play and that he’s looking for someone that was into that too. I couldn’t hear her response but she looked happy and didn’t leave.

#37 How a republican politician was paying for votes. He thought he was so clever.

#38 I remember this one guy came to the bar, he ordered a beer and then asked "what ladies drinks do you have?" Unfortunately, I'm used to that question, so I answered it with my usual response of "anything we sell is can be a ladie's drink, do you know what they're after?" He didn't really seem to like that answer, but he asked if we had any prosecco, which we did, so he ordered one of those and sat down at a table.



About 10 minutes later, a woman came in and sat down with him, and after being sat for a minute or two, she came up to the bar and asked what single malt whiskies we had and ordered a Balvenie. At that point I realised it was probably their first date, and he didn't even attempt to find out what she liked to drink, and just assumed she wanted a prosecco because it's "a ladies drink".



He later came up to the bar and asked if we had a deck of cards because he wanted to do a magic trick. We didn't, so he went back to the table.



They only had the one drink each, and left separately, her first. She even left the full glass of prosecco on the table. It was all so awkward.

#39 “And that’s how the horse got me through college.”.

#40 In the last 5 years, just so many breakups. I have witnessed more breakups at the bar than people actually getting together.

#41 I felt bad at the time. A couple decades on…not so much. Dude bet a house on a baseball game. He left in tears. Idiot. Complete idiot. Don’t gamble folks.

#42 I'm a bartender, but would help serve tables during slow periods when there weren't many servers on.



Man comes into the dining room waiting on another person.



She arrives shortly after, sets her purse and a manila envelope down and goes to the washroom. I drop off an little amuse bouche which was pureed watermelon juice while she was gone and explained what it was to the man.



Lady comes back, and maybe 30 seconds later I hear raised voices, I return just in time to see her bolt back to the bathroom while digging in her purse. She returns minutes later, looking very upset and unwell. More angry talking, papers being handed over a couple times, then she grabs her stuff and moves to the bar, still flipping through papers and signing things.



I ask if I can help, and she barks "no, you're great, not your fault at all. But we're here to sign divorce papers and he didn't tell me the juice you dropped off was watermelon. I'm allergic to watermelon".



I understood her on a cellular level at that moment.

#43 In the late 90’s or early 00’s two lesbians came to the bar and ordered 2 shots each. They told me they needed the courage to come out to their families.



Later they sat at a large table and ordered a pitcher of margaritas for the table of 8 or 10 people. The conversation was flowing and filled with plenty of laughter until suddenly there was none.



I hope those women found peace with themselves without the need of approval from their family.

#44 I remember visiting a seaside town called Whitby in the UK with a friend years ago, its almost mandatory that when you visit you walk up the 199 steps to the abbey at the top of the hill.



As we were on our way up there were 2 stereotypical grannies on their way down, they checked every box for being a grandma in the early 2000's, beige raincoat, tweed skirt, beige tights and shoes to match their grey perm, everything about them screamed they were your everyday nan who'd drown you in tea and biscuits when you visit.



That is where the stereotyping ended, I'd love to know where there conversation started and how it ended but the part I overheard was that she loves it when "Frank fits his whole hand inside of her, its sends her to heaven every time".

#45 Not too long ago, I had to stay a few nights at a local hotel for a work event. It just so happens my wife is a bartender at one of bars at that hotel. I was psyched to have a few drinks at my wife's bar without the pressure of having showed up specifically to hang with her.



After work, me, a colleague, and HIS wife went down to have a few drinks. Within an hour or two, we're all relatively drunk and jovial. A well put together lady in her early sixties was sitting on the far end of the group, next to my colleague's wife.



My buddy and I are sharing some fun industry stories with his wife which were all 100% innocuous and completely tame. Suddenly, the lady leans over to my friend's wife and says "I'm so sorry, but did I hear you say you're a hotwife?"



Important to note that my friend and his wife are classic strait laced, slightly innocent southerners, and the word "hotwife" was definitely never mentioned. She looks at the older lady and says "I'm sorry, but I don't know what that means." I DO know what that means, and I'm now laser focused on this conversation.



To my surprise, the older lady straight up says "Oh. It means I'm a married woman, and me and my husband like to have intercourse with other people. Do you three like to do that?"



At this point, my buddy's wife is beat red and just stammers out "Oh...no. I'm sorry, I don't think so." Without missing a beat, the older lady is like "well I heard you mention you two are married." Then she gestures to me and my colleague, and says "and those two are clearly together, so I figured all three of you were fair game." Me and my colleague are NOT romantically involved, but I couldn't help but feel like that was meant as a compliment.



At this point, my friend's wife is completely frazzled and is like "oh no....he's (me) married to the bartender". This old fox lights up like, "oh darn, I'm getting the bartender too!"



She stammers out a few more apologies to the older lady, who polishes off her beer and cheerily says "oh no worries. Sometimes in this lifestyle ya gotta take risks! Have a good night!" Then she closes her tab and disappears.



The next morning I woke up with a note in my phone that says "that older lady tried to do all three of us" (as if I could ever forget). Later, my wife told me her and the other bartender heard every word and were laughing their bums off the entire time.

#46 Blind date. Guy arrives first and lets me know about the situation. They were paired together on some paid matchmaking dating app. He’s dressed nice, probably in his late 30s and is friendly enough, but clearly focused on prepping for the date.



It’s 5:45pm and she’s supposed to get there by 6:00pm. Well, 6:15 pm rolls around and he flags me down.



“Um I guess can I order a glass of wine? And maybe a cheese board?”



I kind of gloss over the fact that his date is still not there and just take his order, trying to keep things light and not stress him out. Before I leave he goes, “You know what. I’ll just take the whole bottle.”



So I come back with the bottle of wine, and the cheese board comes out pretty quickly. It’s now around 6:25 PM and there’s still no sign of her.



“Man. I’ve tried texting and calling the dating service since I don’t have her direct number. But they’re not answering. Looks like I’m being stood up.”



Sure enough, in walks a very attractive woman in her late 30s, and she looks PISSED. She comes up right to the bar, “Um yeah hi I’m supposed to meet a date here? Is there a Mike here?”



“Oh! Whitney? Hi I’m Mike! It’s nice to meet you,” has he stands up out of his chair, ready to greet her with seemed to be the beginning of a hug.



Leaning on one tapping foot with folded arms the woman says, “How was I supposed to know you were inside the restaurant?! I’ve been waiting outside for you for thirty minutes. Oh and it looks like you’ve already helped yourself to dinner. Good start.”



I could hear a pin drop. I heel turned away and pretended to clean some glassware while this guy just kind of stood in shock.



“Um. I’m sorry about that. Well, would you still like to join me?”



“Ugh I GUESS, I’m starving.” And she plops down at the bar and starts picking at the cheese board.



“Well, I got a bottle of Pinot Noir, would you like a glass?”



“Why would you think I like wine? You ordered for me without asking? That’s rude.”



“…..you don’t have to have a glass. I was just offering since there’s a bottle on the table. You can order whatever you’d like”



This woman, rolls her eyes and without bothering to look in my direction says, “Grey goose dirty martini with stuffed blue olives.”



This was my moment to shine. In the plainest, flattest affect with the enthusiasm of a piece of cardboard I snapped back, “No stuffed olives. No Grey Goose.”



Me and her had a bit of a stare down, she’s not saying anything as I see the gears turning in her evil stupid little head, until the guy finally says, “You know what. She can pay for her drink, and I’m going to move down there,” as he gestures to the end of the bar, “This doesn’t seem to be going well. I hope you have a nice night. Best of luck.”



And he picks up his glass of wine and moves to the end of the bar.



CAN I TELL YOU the satisfaction I had to pick up this guys cheese board and bottle of wine, with the best little grin on my face while I moved the order away from her, ugh. I still think about it to this day.



The woman goes, “WOW really? You make me wait outside and THEN bail? What a man. I wasn’t interested in you from the beginning. HAH!”



I can tell she’s waiting for a response or some engagement, but the guy gives he nothing.



She stands there again, looking stupid as hell, and goes “Really? REALLY?” So I go over to her and ask, “We do have Tito’s. Would you like a Tito’s Martini?” And she scoffed and walks out.

#47 Not a bartender, but it’s a drinking story … heard while waiting at the DMV.



It’s the DMV, where social norms don’t seem to apply.



Disheveled guy in the waiting room picks up his mobile phone, calls a buddy in a loud voice and says “yeah, I got busted for a dui, so now I can’t use my CFL (commercial driver license) to drive trucks and lost my job doing that. But I’m at the DMV to apply for a school bus driving permit, so I’m gunna do that until my CDL is off suspension”.



All the folks of child rearing age froze, looked up, and exchanged incredulous glances with each other.

#48 One day one of my regulars came in with a couple. Sat down at the bar and everything seamed normal. Boyfriend goes to the bathroom and the regular immediately starts making out with the girlfriend.



I immediately go on defense expecting to have to break up a fight when the boyfriend comes back. They stop making out just before the boyfriend comes back. Crisis averted as far as I'm concerned.



Girlfriend goes to the bathroom and its just the 2 guys talking but I'm now paying close attention just incase. Suddenly regular and boyfriend start making out while GF is in the bathroom.



I went from tense thinking I might have to break up a fight to confused because of how sudden it happened to relieved because ain't none of my business now. GF come out of the bathroom and they quickly finished the round and all left together. Never mentioned it again.

#49 I was a bouncer. One Friday night, two young women walked past and one said to the other, “Mayonnaise tastes like dirty boy.”



That sentence lodged itself deep in my brain. I still sometimes think about it out of nowhere.

#50 Not a bartender. Or even food service. But I worked at Barnes & Noble for years and at like 9pm one night I was standing at a register by myself, bored, and this woman comes up and she goes “can I ask you a question?” Of course I mistakenly assumed it would be a book question and said yes. She then pulls out a pregnancy test and says “I just took this in the bathroom. Does it look like a line to you? My husband is in the cafe and I want to tell him but our mother in law is staying at our house and he said he didn’t want us to have more babies. So I want to be sure before I tell him. Do you think there’s a line?”



I was in complete shock. I was only 20 at the time and had never even taken a pregnancy test myself before so I didn’t even know anything about them besides what I had seen on tv. I told her vaguely that I wasn’t sure if there was a line or not and she just left after that.



One of the weirdest interactions in all my time in customer service. Learned way too much about that woman very quickly lol. I wonder if she actually was pregnant or just wanted to be? Or if they still married? Didn’t sound like they were very happy lol.

#51 I wasn't a bartender, but I was a taxi driver at end 1990s, before Uber. There were two businessmen together sharing the ride, and they were casually discussing women around the USA. One of them said that when you see a woman in Philadelphia, you really know she's a woman, but in Seattle, you're not so sure.

#52 My first table at 10am the lady handed her (ex) husband divorce papers.