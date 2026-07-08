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The internet often gets a bad rap for endless arguments, ragebait, and doomscrolling. But every now and then, something pops up in your feed that makes you pause for a different reason—a dog welcoming its owner home, a stranger going out of their way to help someone, or a meme that’s wholesome enough to make your day a little better.

“Daily Dose Of Aww” is dedicated to sharing this kinder side of the internet. Filled with wholesome memes, adorable animals, heartwarming stories and everyday moments, it’s the kind of page that’s hard to scroll through without smiling. Some posts might even bring a tear to your eye.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite posts from the page for you below. Keep scrolling for a dose of good vibes, and be sure to upvote the ones that warmed your heart the most.