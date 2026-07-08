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The internet often gets a bad rap for endless arguments, ragebait, and doomscrolling. But every now and then, something pops up in your feed that makes you pause for a different reason—a dog welcoming its owner home, a stranger going out of their way to help someone, or a meme that’s wholesome enough to make your day a little better.

Daily Dose Of Aww” is dedicated to sharing this kinder side of the internet. Filled with wholesome memes, adorable animals, heartwarming stories and everyday moments, it’s the kind of page that’s hard to scroll through without smiling. Some posts might even bring a tear to your eye.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite posts from the page for you below. Keep scrolling for a dose of good vibes, and be sure to upvote the ones that warmed your heart the most.

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#1

China Is Turning Stray Cats Into Police Officers

Three cats in security vests sitting in front of people in security uniforms. Aww-worthy photos can lift your spirits.

In several parts of China, police stations have started taking in stray cats and giving them a new role as unofficial “police cats.” What began as simple acts of kindness soon turned into a practical tradition. The cats help keep stations and storage areas free of rodents, while also bringing a little warmth and comfort to officers and visitors alike. Many of these former strays are given names, cared for by the staff, and even receive playful “police IDs.” Some have become local celebrities, attracting thousands of followers online. While this isn’t an official nationwide program, more police stations are embracing the idea-giving homeless cats a second chance and gaining some very furry coworkers in return.

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The internet, as Ashitha Nagesh explains, can be “a bit of an unfriendly place.” Your data being tracked, trolls waiting to pounce, and forums that turn into shouting matches are just some of the things we deal with upon logging in. Then there’s ragebaiting, fake news, and the endless comparison traps of a perfectly curated feed… And that’s before you’ve even opened the comments.

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So it’s hard not to see why wholesome memes are such a breath of fresh air among all this noise. As Elle Hunt explains, they’re “little reminders of good in a world—and particularly an internet—often depicted as having gone to hell.”

On Instagram, the hashtag #wholesomememes has been used around 6.7 million times, and on other platforms, too, various cozy corners of kindness champion the same feel-good moments, gratitude, and adorable animals. The subreddit Daily Dose Of Aww, a “home for all things related to wholesome, happy, and cute,” is one such example.

Here, moderator u/Wholesomepost says, “Negativity stays at the door.”
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    #2

    We Don’t Deserve Dogs 🥺

    A golden retriever dog with a pink plush toy. Aww-worthy photos of dogs can lift your spirits.

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    #3

    A Brazilian Doctor Who Treats Patients For Free Shows The Heartfelt Gifts They Bring Him From Rural Villages

    Aww-worthy photo: a smiling doctor kneels with eggs, flanked by two older women, lifting spirits.

    Douglas Ciríaco is a doctor from Ouro Branco in Alagoas, Brazil, known for treating patients without asking for payment. Many of those he helps come from remote areas with little access to medical care. Instead of money, they thank him with simple gifts like fruit, vegetables, eggs, or baked goods. For Dr. Ciríaco, these gestures mean more than any fee. He believes medicine should be driven by compassion, not profit, and his kindness has inspired many across Brazil.

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    The sub was founded in December 2021, and just a few years later, it now receives around 38,000 weekly visitors, some of whom contribute to its 987 weekly submissions. These posts range from cute animals and wholesome moments to acts of kindness, positivity, and small joys—basically, “lighthearted content that makes people smile or say ‘aww.’”

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    As u/Wholesomepost goes on to explain, “If it’s warm, uplifting, and smile-worthy—it belongs here.”

    It only takes a short scroll through the sub to start to understand what it is about wholesome memes that makes them so appealing. Sure, anything featuring any kind of animal will always get my vote, but if we look beyond my personal bias and at the range of posts themselves, it becomes clear that part of their appeal lies in how easy they are to relate to.

    #4

    In Canada, Dogs Go To School So They Don't Have To Be Home Alone

    Aww-worthy photo of many dogs riding a school bus, looking out from their seats, lifting spirits.

    In Calgary, Canada, dog trainer Denzel Morrison created Ruff & Puff to give dogs something many of them miss during long workdays: companionship and purpose. He transformed an old school bus into a dog-safe ride with harnesses and gates, picking pups up directly from their homes like a real school day.

    Instead of staying alone indoors, the dogs are taken to a private, fenced-in park where they spend hours running, playing, resting, and socializing under supervision. Every dog is carefully screened beforehand to make sure the group stays friendly and calm. Denzel also works on basic training and good manners, helping dogs build confidence and healthy behavior.

    Owners say their dogs come home happier, more relaxed, and peacefully exhausted — a sign of a day filled with connection. More than a bus ride, Ruff & Puff is about routine, care, and making sure no dog feels lonely while their humans are away.

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    #5

    This Veterinarian Has A Comfort Dog Assistant That Helps Sick Dog Patients Know That Everything Will Be Alright

    Two dogs touching noses in a veterinary setting, a sweet moment that may lift your spirits.

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    You don’t need any context to understand a caption like “Don’t scroll without giving him some love” under a photo of a kitten with training wheels, and you don’t need to be in on some inside joke, either, to appreciate a goofy dog in a giraffe costume standing next to an actual giraffe.

    But it’s important to also realize that such wholesome memes aren’t just cute filler or quick dopamine hits. They tap into a desire for connection, authenticity, and relief from an exhausting internet. In fact, wholesome memes have been described as a kind of digital self-care—a small, low-effort way for people to manage anxiety and cope with an overwhelming online environment.

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    And that tracks with what psychologists know about emotion. After scrolling past bad news or an argument, a wholesome meme acts like a mental palate cleanser.

    #6

    Neighbors Called Police On Boy Looking For Gardening Work, Cops Then Bought Him The Ps5 He Was Saving For

    A police officer gifting a PlayStation to a surprised boy from the trunk of a car, providing aww-worthy photos to lift spirits.

    After neighbors called the police on a young boy going door-to-door offering to do yard work to buy a PlayStation, Officer Colleran responded—but instead of removing him, he listened. The boy explained he was trying to earn money by pulling weeds and mowing lawns to afford a PS5. Moved by his honesty and determination, Colleran, a gamer himself, teamed up with friends to surprise the boy with a brand new PS5 and a gift card to cover a membership so he could start playing right away. The officer even told him they’d be gaming together soon.

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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Calling the cops on a CHILD who's not doing anything wrong is such a s****y thing to do.

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    #7

    Dog Kept Sticking His Head Through The Fence, So His Owners Turned It Into A Neighborhood Attraction

    A dog posing in three different cut-out boards, including Jurassic Bark and a Scream parody. Aww-worthy photos can lift your spirits.

    An Ohio dog owner (@thedogfence ] came up with a hilarious solution after his dog kept trying to peek through the backyard fence. Brian Stanley cut a dog-head-shaped hole so his curious pup, Burger, could safely watch the neighborhood. During the pandemic, Stanley and his son took the idea a step further, creating hand-painted posters around the opening so Burger’s head became part of the artwork whenever he looked through. The displays quickly became a local sensation, featuring playful parodies of famous paintings, movies, and video games. What started as a simple way to keep a nosy dog entertained has since turned into a viral community art project that continues to make neighbors smile.

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    Moreover, according to Barbara Fredrickson’s broaden-and-build theory, experiencing positive emotions like joy, gratitude, and hope not only feels nice but also broadens how we think and makes us more likely to act kindly toward others.

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    That warmth doesn't stop with the person scrolling, either. It's often the whole reason we pass a wholesome meme along in the first place. Sharing something like a meme about a veterinary clinic’s comfort dog, trained to sit with anxious dog patients before surgery, does more than spread a nice image: it signals values like empathy, becoming a quiet way of connecting with others who feel the same way.

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    #8

    A Young Inuit Girl With Her Husky Puppy In 1949

    An aww-worthy photo of a young child carrying a small dog on their back.

    There’s a special kind of parka worn by Inuit women called an amauti, designed with a pouch at the back to carry a baby below the hood. Seeing the girl hold the puppy the same way makes it so sweet to imagine she was copying the moms she’d seen carrying their babies like that.

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    #9

    Senior Dog Gifted A Quilt Made From All The Bandanas She Had Ever Worn

    Aww-worthy photo of a golden retriever peeking out from under a colorful quilt, lifting spirits.

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    It also helps that wholesome memes work against the grain. Humans are wired to clock threats and bad news before anything else. It’s a tendency psychologists call negativity bias, a survival instinct left over from a time when spotting danger fast actually kept us alive. Online, where outrage and alarming headlines often capitalize on that same instinct, a wholesome moment captured in a meme stands out precisely because it refuses to play along.

    Take the story on this list about a young boy reported to the police for going door to door doing odd jobs, trying to save up for a PS5. By all accounts, it looks headed toward a familiar, discouraging ending. Instead, the responding officer is so struck by the boy's grit that he shows up with the console himself. That plot twist, the moment the story flips from “this could go badly” to “this went better than anyone expected,” is exactly what makes it stick with you.
    #10

    Flossie The Oldest Living Cat Is Now 30 Years Old

    Aww-worthy photos of a tortoiseshell cat, the oldest cat in the world, lifting spirits.

    At 30 years old, Flossie from London has been crowned the world’s oldest living cat by Guinness World Records Born in 1995, she now lives with Vicki Green, who adopted her after her previous owner could no longer care for her.
    Despite being deaf and partially blind, Flossie is still playful and sweet - and now, officially iconic.

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    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baby girl crossed the rainbow bridge. My house is so quiet.😞

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    #11

    Police Arrested A 99-Year-Old Granny To Help Her Complete Her Bucket List And Her Reaction Was Absolutely Priceless

    An aww-worthy elderly woman smiles while being playfully handcuffed by officers, lifting spirits.

    A 99-year-old woman from the Netherlands, Annie, fulfilled an unusual item on her bucket list experience, time in a police cell. Despite having committed no crime, local police in Nijmegen Zuid kindly honoured her family’s request and briefly allowed her to sit in a cell.
    Annie was absolutely delighted by the experience, and the photos shared by the police quickly went viral, drawing warm and positive reactions from people around the world.
    The thoughtful gesture was widely praised, with many applauding the officers for helping make Annie’s special wish come true

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    Considering all of this, it’s pretty easy to see why Daily Dose Of Aww has attracted such a loyal community. It’s more than a place to kill a few minutes online; it’s a welcome break from the outrage, exhaustion, and endless negativity that so often dominate our feeds.

    So consider this list a shortcut to that same feeling. Here, you’ll find some of the sub’s best posts: goofy pets, unlikely animal friendships, small acts of kindness, and the occasional story that’ll catch you off guard in the best way.

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    #12

    Best Buddies

    Two aww-worthy cats are cuddling and sleeping together, forming a heart shape with their bodies.

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    #13

    Fwiends

    Aww-worthy photos of a happy golden retriever and a white duck cuddling, lifting spirits.

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    #14

    Puppies

    Aww-worthy photos of a line of puppies sleeping on a ledge, with one puppy sitting up.

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    #15

    This Is The Best Poem I've Ever Read Hands Down. This Is What Poetry Is About For Me, Personally

    An aww-worthy drawing of a cat and kittens with a humorous poem about a cat swallowing yarn, lifting spirits.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Surrogate Siblings

    Aww-worthy photos of two baby deer cuddling with a small kitten, a heartwarming sight to lift your spirits.

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    #17

    Grieving Man Sells Everything To Travel The World With His Pet Ferret

    A man with his ferret at famous landmarks and in a field, sharing aww-worthy moments.

    After losing his mother, adopted mother, and best friend in one year, 25-year-old Charlie Hammerton from Cornwall, UK, sold all his belongings—including three cars—and left his Royal Air Force job to travel Europe with his rescue ferret, Bandit. With £15,000, he bought a camper van and visited 14 countries, raising mental health awareness along the way.

    Sadly, Bandit passed away a week after they returned home.

    Charlie now runs Adventure Bandits, helping children reconnect with nature, and wrote a book titled Before Our Adventures to inspire others battling grief and depression.

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    #18

    Hey Everyone, Here's A Smiling Dog In A Giraffe Costume. I Know You Have A Lot Going On But I Can Only Hope Your Day Makes You Feel This Good

    A happy dog dressed as a giraffe next to a real giraffe, creating aww-worthy photos to lift spirits.

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    #19

    This Seal In Japan Was Gifted A Seal Plushy And Now They’re Inseparable

    Aww-worthy photo of a seal cuddling a small plush toy, a heartwarming sight that lifts spirits.

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    #20

    Proud Mama Otter Showing Off Her Precious Babies

    Aww-worthy photo of an otter cuddling its adorable baby, lifting spirits.

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    #21

    Welcome To The Earth New Borncute Cat

    Aww-worthy photos of a mother cat and her tiny kitten sleeping soundly, lifting spirits.

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    #22

    Puppies With Their Mom

    Aww-worthy photos of a proud Bernese Mountain Dog with a litter of puppies on a blanket.

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    #23

    Just A Little Panda Person

    Aww-worthy photos of a cute red panda standing on its hind legs.

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    #24

    What Do You Think Of Those Eyes?

    Aww-worthy photos of a cute husky puppy with bright blue eyes lying on a green mat, perfect for lifting spirits.

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    #25

    They’re In Love

    Two aww-worthy kittens cuddling and sleeping on a striped couch, a heartwarming sight to lift your spirits.

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    #26

    Don't Worry Morty, The Vet Says Your Ear Will Pop Up Soon

    An aww-worthy photo of a cute corgi puppy with one ear up, sitting on a table, sure to lift your spirits.

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    #27

    For 16 Years This Couple Has Been Going To The Same Restaurant Wearing The Same Clothes To Celebrate Their Anniversary

    A family portrait progression from a couple to a family of five at a restaurant, showcasing aww-worthy photos to lift spirits.

    A couple who met on MySpace 16 years ago have kept their love story alive by recreating their first date every year. After months of online messages, the pair met for lunch at a local Chili’s and ended up talking for four hours. Since then, they have returned to the same restaurant each year on the anniversary of that date. The tradition includes wearing the same outfits, sitting in the same booth when possible, and having the wife go inside first to get a table, just as she did the day they met. What began as a table for two has since grown into a table for six, with the couple now sharing the tradition with their four children.

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    #28

    A Dog Failed His Service Dog Exam, And Was Later Seen At A Train Station Carrying The Reason Why

    A service dog wearing a vest holding a plush elephant in its mouth, offering aww-worthy photos that lift spirits.

    A German Shepherd named Ryker failed his service dog certification because he couldn’t resist carrying around his favorite stuffed elephant. Instead of becoming a service dog, Ryker became an internet sensation after being photographed at a train station proudly carrying the toy everywhere he went. The image quickly spread online, with many people joking that he had chosen friendship over duty.

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    #29

    A Double Rainbow Appeared Over The Wedding Of A Couple Who Found Love Again After Losing Their Spouses

    A couple celebrating their wedding on a beach with a rainbow, capturing aww-worthy photos to lift spirits.

    Michelle, 50, and Scott, 59, both lost their spouses of 20-plus years in 2023 and later connected through a local widows and widowers Facebook group. They married on Sept. 7, 2024, on the Outer Banks in North Carolina, and when the rain cleared after the ceremony, a double rainbow appeared. Many who saw the moment felt the two rainbows represented their late spouses giving the couple their blessing. The wedding video shot by photographer Chelsea Schaefer had been viewed nearly 4 million times within a week of being posted.

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    #30

    Michigan Police Department Took A Mugshot Of One Of Its Dogs After He Allegedly Stole And Ate An Officer's Lunch

    A black dog in a mugshot-style photo and later lying down with a bag labeled ICE. Aww-worthy photos can lift your spirits.

    The Wyandotte Police Department in Michigan had some fun this week after their K-9 officer, Ice, was “booked” for allegedly stealing a fellow officer’s lunch. According to the department’s Facebook post, Officer Barwig stepped away from the break room to help at the jail, only to return and catch Ice calmly walking out, licking his chops, with the half-eaten meal nowhere to be found. The lighthearted mugshot quickly went viral, with social media rushing to Ice’s defense and even offering legal representation. Facing overwhelming public support (and the threat of protests), the department confirmed that Ice would face no disciplinary action or charges. Ice has served with the Wyandotte Police Department since 2012 under his handler, Detective Sergeant Kenneth Groat, assisting countless agencies over more than a decade. Though now semi-retired, he’s still very much on duty as one of the department’s most beloved officers.

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    #31

    This Stray Dog Brings A Man Little Gifts Every Time He Feeds Her As Her Own Sweet Way Of Saying “Thank You”

    A person offering a treat to a dog. Aww-worthy photos of dogs can lift your spirits.

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    #32

    What Kind Of Plant Is This ?

    Aww-worthy photo of an orange cat sleeping stretched out in a planter next to potted plants.

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    #33

    Have You Seen My Other Socks?

    Aww-worthy photo of a black puppy with white paws wearing a grey harness, looking up with big eyes.

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    #34

    Everyone Stop. It's A Bear Holding Bear Stuffy

    Aww-worthy photo of a large brown bear gently holding a small teddy bear in the snow, lifting spirits.

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    #35

    The Perfect Cat Bed Does Not Exist

    Aww-worthy photo of a cat napping in a honey pot bed on carpeted stairs, lifting spirits.

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    #36

    Don't Scroll Without Giving Him Some Love

    Aww-worthy photo of a cute kitten with a disability aid for its back legs, inspiring spirits.

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    #37

    Best Coach Ever

    An aww-worthy duckling poses on a muscular arm, comically flexing its tiny wings, lifting spirits.

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    #38

    Baby Fox Napping In The Woods

    Aww-worthy photo of a baby fox sleeping peacefully on a mossy branch, lifting spirits.

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    #39

    S M O L

    Aww-worthy photo of two dalmatian puppies sleeping in plastic containers, lifting spirits.

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    #40

    Cute Cats Sleeping

    Aww-worthy photo of two kittens napping in banana-shaped beds, lifting spirits.

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    #41

    Pest Control Kitty

    Four aww-worthy cats, bug experts, are cautiously observing a garage bug, lifting spirits.

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    #42

    You Have Been Blessed By Snake

    An aww-worthy photo of a small, coiled snake resting in a person's palm, lifting spirits.

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    #43

    Sharp Cookies

    Aww-worthy photo of a kitten comically crammed inside an almond cookies container, playfully biting a finger.

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    #44

    Enjoying The Winter Sun

    An aww-worthy cat basking in the sun with closed eyes, a photo to lift spirits.

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    #45

    Baby Puppy

    Aww-worthy photos of two adorable puppies sleeping peacefully side-by-side, perfect for lifting spirits on a bad day.

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    #46

    New Member Of The Household 🤭

    Aww-worthy photos of a fluffy orange kitten looking up with its tongue slightly out, sure to lift your spirits.

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    #47

    We All Need A Dog

    Aww-worthy photo of a golden retriever cuddling with a child, lifting spirits on a bad day.

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    #48

    She’s An Old Lady, But When She Looks At Me Like This, She’s My Little Kitten Again

    Aww-worthy photo of a cute cat with big eyes lying down, lifting spirits with its charm.

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    #49

    My New Puppy :) Help Me Come Up With A Name For Her!

    An aww-worthy photo of a person gently holding a brown puppy, its soft fur and innocent gaze lifting spirits.

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    #50

    An Interesting Hair Day

    A fluffy brown guinea pig with wild hair is held by a person in a pink shirt, an aww-worthy image for a bad day.

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    #51

    Such A Good Mama ^_^

    An orange mother cat cuddles a tiny kitten, a sweet moment to lift spirits on a bad day.

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    #52

    Snowflake

    A tiny, perfect snowflake rests on the furry ear of a brown dog, a heartwarming sight on a bad day.

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    #53

    The Flower Girl At My Wedding (Oc)

    A happy Samoyed dog wearing a floral wreath to lift your spirits on a bad day.

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    #54

    Cats

    Aww-worthy photo of three adorable kittens, two striped and one spotted, sitting on a windowsill.

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    #55

    I Went To A Cat Cafe Today And I'm Crying

    Aww-worthy photo of a black cat with green eyes standing on hind legs next to a coffee cup.

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    #56

    Thailand Officially Declares Cats As National Symbols

    Aww-worthy photo of a white cat with blue eyes perched on a tree branch, lifting spirits.

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    #57

    Small And Sweet Family

    An aww-worthy cat family, with heart markings, sits on a cat tree, looking out the window, lifting spirits.

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    #58

    A Sand Cat Hunting In The Sahara Desert

    Aww-worthy photos of a small sand cat walking cautiously on sand, lifting spirits.

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    #59

    It's So Cute! 😍😍

    Aww-worthy photo of a fluffy husky puppy with blue eyes being held, lifting spirits.

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    #60

    Isn't That Cute Kittens?

    Aww-worthy photos of two tiny sleeping kittens, one with a flower crown, lifting spirits.

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    #61

    Hello Everyone!!

    Aww-worthy photos of a golden retriever puppy wearing a plaid bowtie, lifting spirits.

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    #62

    “I Need Treats”

    Aww-worthy photos of a fluffy kitten with big eyes sitting on a person's arm at a desk.

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    #63

    I Am 1 Flower Tall

    Aww-worthy photos of a tiny kitten looking at a large pink lily.

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    #64

    Perfect Camouflage

    Aww-worthy photo of a large fluffy cat affectionately hugging a tiny kitten, lifting spirits.

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    #65

    Awwed! By This Cute Lil Cat With The Teddy... Saying Its Mine ,mine, Mine!

    An aww-worthy white kitten cuddling a blue Snorlax plush toy, a photo to lift spirits.

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    #66

    Royal Family

    Aww-worthy photos of a fluffy white cat with its four tiny kittens lined up on a couch, lifting spirits.

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    #67

    This Adorable Japanese Flying Squirrel

    A tiny, aww-worthy flying squirrel peeking out from a tree hole, lifting spirits.

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    #68

    My Sister's Bearded Dragon Is Ready For Halloween

    An aww-worthy bearded dragon wearing a harness with dragon wings, a photo to lift spirits.

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    #69

    Just A Happy Boi On A Hike

    A happy, aww-worthy white husky with blue eyes in an autumn forest, a photo to lift spirits.

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    #70

    Sorry I’m Late For Work… I Followed This Car For 3 Hours

    Aww-worthy photo of three cute dogs in the back of a car, lifting spirits on a bad day.

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    #71

    Let's It Snow 🌨️

    Aww-worthy photo of a dog's nose covered in snow, lifting spirits with its playful cuteness.

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    #72

    "Who Do You Think You Are Looking At?"

    Aww-worthy photos of fluffy chicks with an endearing wide-eyed look, ready to lift your spirits on a bad day.

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    #73

    Chinese Painted Quail Chicks AKA Button Quail

    A hand holding three tiny, aww-worthy chicks, their small bodies a comforting sight to lift your spirits.

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    #74

    This Is Pluto, And He Will Move In With Us In Less Than A Month

    Aww-worthy photo of a cute puppy held in hands, lifting spirits with its adorable gaze.

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    #75

    I Will Protect You

    A small, spotted Bengal kitten with blue eyes stands on green grass, an adorable photo to make a bad day better.

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    #76

    Puppy's Going To A Wedding Tomorrow

    A large, fluffy white dog with brown markings wears a blue tie, offering a cute photo to brighten a bad day.

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    #77

    Seatbelt Was Too Big,so We Improvised!

    A tiny kitten wrapped snugly in a blue towel, a heartwarming sight to lift your spirits.

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    #78

    This Cat Has The Most Beautiful Eyes

    A fluffy white cat with striking blue eyes that may lift your spirits on a bad day.

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    #79

    He Almost Never Loafs So This Was Rather Nice

    Aww-worthy black cat sitting attentively on a blanket, with its ears pinned back, lifting spirits.

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    #80

    My Cute Cat

    An aww-worthy photo of a curious kitten cautiously approaching a green object on a wooden floor.

    lucifieragenda Report

    1point
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