ADVERTISEMENT

The US is a big place, so non-Americans should be sometimes forgiven for having misconceptions about, say, which states have or don’t have a Cracker Barrel. But the world is a whole lot bigger, which often doesn’t stop some Americans from confidently making utterly incorrect claims.

So we’ve gathered some of the best (or worst) things Americans have said online. Load up your hotdog with ketchup, mustard and relish, get comfortable, warm up your eyes because you are about to be rolling them, upvote the worst examples and share your own stories in the comments down below.