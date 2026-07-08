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The US is a big place, so non-Americans should be sometimes forgiven for having misconceptions about, say, which states have or don’t have a Cracker Barrel. But the world is a whole lot bigger, which often doesn’t stop some Americans from confidently making utterly incorrect claims.

So we’ve gathered some of the best (or worst) things Americans have said online. Load up your hotdog with ketchup, mustard and relish, get comfortable, warm up your eyes because you are about to be rolling them, upvote the worst examples and share your own stories in the comments down below.

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#1

Screenshot of a social media exchange where an American implies Europeans prefer walkable cities over space travel.

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    #2

    Screenshot showing an American tourist confused by a 24-hour clock in France, proving people from the US are very confused.

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    #3

    Screenshot of a person asking how Denmark can send mail for 400 years if America is 250 years old, showing confusion about American history.

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    #4

    Screenshot of an American confused about Europe's climate, believing they don't experience extreme heat or cold.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be amazing! I suggest 21° for every year.

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    #5

    A screenshot showing an American user confused about European architecture, specifically the Colosseum, asking why it seems to rot away.

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    #6

    A meme and comments highlighting American confusion about healthcare costs with an image of an ambulance.

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    #7

    A screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a user claims engagement rings are an American tradition, showing US confusion.

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    #8

    Screenshot of a comment asking What the f*** is a litre, highlighting how people from the US are very confused.

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    #9

    Screenshot of online comments showing people from the US are confused about English language origins.

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    #10

    A screenshot of comments about Americans being very confused about Greenland's popularity.

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    #11

    A screenshot of a tweet from a very confused American claiming European kitchens lack electricity, with a reply showing an Italian kitchen.

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    #12

    A screenshot showing a conversation about Spanish accents, with an American asking why they speak Spanish in Europe.

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    #13

    A screenshot showing a text conversation with an American asking for an English translation of military time.

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    #14

    A screenshot of a debate where an American user is confused about the season Autumn, claiming Fall is the only correct term.

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    #15

    A screenshot showing a video titled How Americans do Electrical with a comment about Europeans and heat-related issues, proving people from the US are confused.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A social media exchange debating Bad Bunny's nationality, with one user claiming he's American, proving people are confused.

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    #17

    A screenshot showing a confused American user claiming there are no animals in Europe, highlighting US confusion.

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    florevandorpe_1 avatar
    WhiteClawOfDeath
    WhiteClawOfDeath
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Flanders, Belgium it sounds like

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    #18

    Screenshot of confused Americans arguing about the spelling of mum vs. mom, proving people from the US are very confused.

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    #19

    A Facebook post asking if US money can be used in European countries, showcasing American confusion about international currency.

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    #20

    A screenshot of a comment below a burger video stating America is the number 1 country in the United States, proving American confusion.

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    #21

    A screenshot of a tweet with a question, Do they have wind in Canada? showcasing American confusion.

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    #22

    A screenshot showing a Reddit user confused about currency, asking if the dollar sign is universal for money, highlighting American confusion.

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    #23

    Screenshot of a chat where a person asks a Scottish person if they are American and how they know English.

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    #24

    Screenshot showing a person asking how heavy an object is using normal measurement units, with an American person replying normal = American not kilogay.

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    #25

    Screenshot of a comment from an American claiming Americans are truly number 1, proving people from the US are very confused.

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    #26

    Screenshot of an American confused about the pronunciation of the letter 'Z' as 'Zed' in Canada.

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    #27

    Screenshot showing an American confused about other countries using dollar currency, specifically Australian Dollars.

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    #28

    Screenshot of an American confused about a Prime Minister and Parliamentary System, asking why it's not like the US.

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    #29

    A screenshot of a conversation where Americans are very confused about the differences between Italian, Spanish, and French languages.

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    #30

    Screenshot shows an American confused about European currency, suggesting Euros look worse than a dollar.

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    #31

    A screenshot showing a Facebook post about a kangaroo in a yard, with a confused American asking about kangaroos in the US.

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    #32

    A screenshot showing an American user expressing confusion and surprise after learning Spain is in Europe, not South America.

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    #33

    A screenshot showing an American confused by 45 degrees Celsius in Australia, thinking it's cold compared to Texas heat, proving people from the US are confused.

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    #34

    A comment stating that if the UK were a US state, it would be the poorest, highlighting people's confusion.

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    #35

    Screenshot of an American person asking about 'gram' measurements, showing confusion.

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    #36

    Screenshot of Reddit comments showing American confusion about marshmallows and European food bans.

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    #37

    A screenshot of a digital sundial with a user asking about military time, showcasing US confusion.

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    #38

    A screenshot of American confusion, where someone claims America was discovered, not stolen, with a sarcastic reply.

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    #39

    A screenshot showing an American confused about the US potentially paying Greenlanders, and a comment on European earnings.

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    #40

    A screenshot showing comments on a post about French people not tipping, highlighting American confusion about tipping culture.

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    #41

    Screenshot of Americans confused about Europe, questioning water consumption and Europe's size.

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    #42

    A screenshot showing a comment saying America has no idea what Europe is like, pointing to American confusion about Europe.

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    #43

    A screenshot of a comment section with a user claiming Europeans dont have free will, illustrating American confusion.

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    #44

    Screenshot of online conversation, an American user confused by 18:00 time format.

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    #45

    Screenshot of online comments proving people from the US are very confused about measurement units.

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    #46

    A screenshot showing a tweet about a car trap and a reply pointing out a future date, highlighting how Americans are very confused.

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    #47

    A screenshot of a Twitter conversation about how Americans are very confused about the origin of golf.

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    #48

    A screenshot of a comment section with an American confused about date formats, thinking 8/3/2026 is wrong.

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    #49

    A screenshot of a comment section where a user from the EU is confused about being thanked for Biden.

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    #50

    A screenshot showing an American confused about Ozzy Osbourne's birth date format on a tombstone, proving people from the US are confused.

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    #51

    A screenshot of a conversation where an American user expresses confusion about Europe's continent status and size.

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    #52

    A screenshot of a comment section with an American user questioning the size of a crowd in the UK, implying confusion about population density.

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    #53

    A screenshot showing Americans confused about Italians and mayonnaise on sandwiches, thinking Staten Island is Italy, proving people from the US are confused.

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    #54

    A screenshot showing an American asking for clarification on whether Berlin refers to Berlin, Ohio; Berlin, Germany; or Berlin, Maryland, proving people from the US are confused.

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    #55

    Social media comments arguing whether milk is dairy, with one user claiming America does things the right way, showing confused people.

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    #56

    Screenshot of a social media exchange where people are confused about the number of US national anthems.

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    #57

    A woman holds two bowls of fries comparing US vs UK McDonald's, proving people are confused.

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    #58

    Screenshot of an American person on social media displaying historical and geographical confusion.

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    #59

    Reddit screenshot demonstrating American confusion about English language origins and Britain.

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    #60

    Twitter screenshot comparing American and British understanding of military time, highlighting American confusion.

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    #61

    A screenshot of a confused American asking about using American dollars in Ireland, highlighting US confusion.

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    #62

    A screenshot of a world map and a confused American user claiming Europe isn't a continent, highlighting US confusion.

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    #63

    A screenshot showing a confused American user mistaking a date for a month, highlighting US confusion.

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    #64

    A screenshot showing confused Americans asking if Bluey is available in languages other than American.

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    #65

    A screenshot showing confused Americans asking if a passport is needed for international travel.

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    #66

    A screenshot showing confused Americans discussing whether the USA is a country or a state.

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    #67

    A screenshot showing confused Americans debating whether Autumn is a season or just a nickname.

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    #68

    A screenshot showing confused Americans discussing if Europe is a continent and its size.

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    #69

    A video screenshot about leaving US dollars as a tip in Greece and comments demonstrating American confusion.

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    #70

    A tweet showing a house lit in red, white, and blue, with a comment saying 'Viva La France!' showcasing American confusion.

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    #71

    A screenshot with a video titled 'Why payment is confusing in America' and a comment below it.

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    #72

    A screenshot of a comment section highlighting confusion about who is considered American.

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    #73

    A screenshot showing comments proving people from the US are very confused about geography and sports.

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    #74

    A screenshot showing American confusion about the country Georgia versus the state Georgia in a comment section.

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    #75

    A screenshot of American confusion, stating Australia is the size of Texas.

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    #76

    Screenshot of a social media post suggesting European minds are confused about Whole Foods bakery sections.

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    #77

    A screenshot from a social media discussion showing people from the US are very confused about geography.

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    #78

    A social media screenshot showing Americans confused about European technology use, specifically microwaves.

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    #79

    Screenshot of a social media discussion proving people from the US are very confused about dollar symbol usage.

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    #80

    Screenshot of confused Americans discussing the knowledge of Europeans, indicating people from the US are very confused.

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    #81

    Screenshot of confused Americans discussing toilets and development, demonstrating people from the US are very confused.

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    #82

    A screenshot of a post about the steepest street in NZ, with a confused American asking what state NZ is.

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    #83

    A screenshot of a comment claiming Texas is twice the size of Europe, showing confused people from the US.

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    #84

    Screenshot of confused Americans discussing Australia's seasons and hemisphere, showcasing people from the US are very confused.

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    #85

    Screenshot of confused Americans debating whether Italy has water, highlighting how people from the US are very confused.

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    #86

    A screenshot of comments about freedom and Spain, highlighting how Americans are confused about other countries.

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    #87

    A screenshot of a conversation about Americans wanting to move to Europe, proving people from the US are confused.

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    #88

    A screenshot showing a confused American person's false claim about America inventing craft beer.

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    #89

    A screenshot demonstrating a confused American person's misconception about the origin of sourdough.

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    #90

    A screenshot of a conversation where a confused American person makes an uninformed comment about Europe.

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    #91

    A screenshot with a comment from a confused American person about European taxes and another about American bankruptcy.

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    #92

    A screenshot showcasing a confused American person's comment on nationality and language.

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    #93

    A screenshot of a post and comments, with one person asking if AED means American English dollar, showing American confusion.

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    #94

    Screenshot of an American confused about European vacation time, linking it to GDP per capita.

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    #95

    A screenshot of social media comments where one person incorrectly claims Americans wrote the dictionary, illustrating American confusion.

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    #96

    A Reddit post asking if people in the UK have refrigerators, demonstrating American confusion about other countries.

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    #97

    Screenshot of Americans confused about European city names, believing all exist in the US.

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    #98

    Screenshot of a user confused about the French word for entrepreneur, which is French.

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    #99

    Screenshot showing Americans confused about European castles origins, claiming US funding.

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