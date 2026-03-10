“Barely Recognizable”: Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira Sparks Heated Debate Over Her Dramatic Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbie Ferreira’s latest social media post has sparked a new wave of debate over her recent weight loss.

Ferreira, 29, famously played Kat Hernandez on HBO’s hit teen drama show Euphoria, starring alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi. She has also featured in movies such as Unpregnant and Bob Trevino Likes It.

The actress’ social media posts from a couple of years ago, followed by a Victoria’s Secret runway appearance, sparked rumors that she used semaglutide weight-loss injections to achieve her transformation.

Highlights Barbie Ferreira has sparked weight-loss discourse again with her latest photos in a sheer black gown at Paris Fashion Week.

The Euphoria actress was accused of using Oz*mpic to achieve her dramatic transformation after her Victoria’s Secret runway debut.

After Ferreira’s exit from Euphoria over creative differences with the showrunner, an insider shared what made her lose weight.

“Barbie Ferreira has a crazy Oz*mpic face, it always shows in the smile lines,” one fan said in 2025.

Barbie Ferreira’s fans were divided after her Paris Fashion Week appearance

Ferreira made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week 2026 to attend the Jean Paul Gaultier show on Sunday, March 8. She chose to wear a sheer black dress, also created by the French haute couture savant.

The actress shared several pictures of herself in the see-through dress with a bold midriff cutout. “Jean Paul Gaultier girl for life,” she captioned the post, paying tribute to her continued collaboration with the designer.

Gaultier has worked on several Euphoria looks, including Kat’s iconic Egyptian midi dress from The Theater and Its Double episode of season 2.

“She’s an icon, and she is the moment,” one fan reacted to her Paris Fashion Week attire. Another said, “You were and still are very gorgeous.”

One more commented: “She always had that lethal face card.”

While many others praised her look, it drew several comments highlighting her weight loss, as did most of Ferreira’s other posts since her 2024 transformation.

“Body positivity works, as long as they manage to be thin,” a user commented. Another wrote, “And in the end… no matter what anyone says…. Everyone just wants to be thin.”

A third said, “Losing our big girls one by one.”

“At the end of the day it’s not about activism it’s about money,” chimed in one more.

Barbie Ferreira was accused of using weight-loss injections

In 2024, Ferreira underwent a dramatic transformation that shocked fans who knew her from her Euphoria days. Eagle-eyed netizens began commenting on her slimmer look from April, when she shared pictures of herself at Coachella.

Shortly after Euphoria’s third season was announced and reports surfaced that she won’t be returning, Ferreira posted a mirror selfie in an all-black outfit that got fans talking even more.

“If losing weight is an art, she’s the Picasso,” one person said.

In October 2025, she showed off a toned physique in red lingerie and a denim jacket on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in her debut for the label. She walked alongside the likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Around the same time, Ferreira got accused of using Oz*mpic for her weight loss, as Bored Panda previously reported.

“Barbie Ferreira, activist for diverse bodies, until she had the chance to lose weight with Oz*mpic and was invited to be a Victoria’s Secret angel,” one wrote after her runway moment.

Another said, “Oz*mpic is one hell of a dr*g! Barbie Ferreira is literally unrecognizable!”

The prescription medicine in question is an injectable form of semaglutide, designed to improve blood sugar levels and dietary control in adults with type 2 diabetes. Reports claim that many Hollywood celebrities and influencers, who do not have diabetes and do not need it medically, have allegedly used it to lose weight quickly.

An insider revealed what led Barbie Ferreira to lose weight after leaving Euphoria

In August 2022, Ferreira announced on Instagram that she won’t return to Euphoria. No reasons were provided by her or HBO at the moment, but there were rumors of on-set tension between her and the showrunner, Sam Levinson.

The Daily Beast reported that Ferreira had walked off the set twice while filming the second season.

In April 2023, she shared the real reason behind her exit on an episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

“I just don’t think it would have fit into the show,” she said. “I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend.”

Ferreira added that Levinson liked to write about things he could relate to, and she didn’t believe he could relate to her character, Kat.

However, Euphoria’s success did not yield immediate results for Ferreira because of her body weight, an insider told The Daily Mail in September 2024.

“Since she quit Euphoria, the opportunities have been drying up for Barbie, and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity,” they said. “In order to get roles in Hollywood, you’ve got to look the part, and as shallow as that sounds, it is, unfortunately, true.”

“She wants to be able to play s*xy parts too and will do what it takes to succeed. Oz*mpic can offer a really easy way to achieve this,” they continued.

Another source told the outlet, “Whether she did Oz*mpic or lost weight by other means, she is loving all the attention from it. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if it were Oz*mpic, though.”

Ferreira has not commented on her weight loss or how she achieved it.

