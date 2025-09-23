Rebel Wilson appears to be a loyal patron and advocate for GLP-1s.



She previously said her decision to slim down and get healthy came after a doctor advised her to lose weight to improve her chances of welcoming a baby through IVF (in-vitro fertilization).



The Australian star said she lost 80 lbs. in 2020 with the “old-fashioned way” of working out and eating a high protein diet. But she eventually decided to include GLP-1 medication to help keep the weight off.



Last year, she said she stopped using the medication. But in an interview this week, she said she is now exploring GLP-1 microdosing, where she goes on and off low doses of the medication for a couple of months at a time.



“I do think the GLP-1s are really exciting. And do I wish I had these back in the day? Yeah, I do,” she told USA Today. “I did live two decades of being quite lonely and not feeling great about myself.”



As more and more celebrities switch to Ozempic-like medication to lose weight, the Pitch Perfect actress spoke about how some fans feel “abandoned” by their favorite stars.



“I feel the sense that some people go, 'Oh, they've abandoned us. They've abandoned their representation,’” she said.



She then compared the situation to two sisters going to the theater every Friday and sharing a large bucket of popcorn and some chocolate as their weekly tradition. But when one decides to break the tradition to lose weight, the other might feel like they were cast aside.



“But the sister that's getting healthier has improved her life, so how can you hate her for that? So how can anybody hate on a celebrity who's doing it just to be healthier, live longer and be a better mother?” she asked.



“Any size and shape is beautiful,” but being the “healthiest version of yourself is better for you in the long run,” she added.

