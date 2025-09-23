30 Dramatic Celeb Weight Loss Transformations, Including Dwayne Johnson
A growing number of stars are speaking out about their connection, or lack of a connection, to the Ozempic craze.
The skinny shot, along with similar GLP-1 medications like Mounjaro and Wegovy, was originally designed to help manage diabetes. But it has since become Hollywood’s most controversial weight loss shortcut.
While some celebrities openly credit weight-loss medication for their slimmed-down physiques, others insist their transformations come from old-fashioned methods, like diet and exercise.
Here’s a look at the stars who have spoken about adding or refusing to add Ozempic to their weight loss regimen.
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates recently expressed pride in her weight loss but also struck down claims about using Ozempic to shrink dress sizes.
“People say, ‘Well, it was the Ozempic.’ F*** you, it was the Ozempic! It took me years to do this,” she told Variety this month.
The actress said she began focusing on her health after being diagnosed with diabetes.
“My father d*** of it; his mother d*** of it; one of my sisters is in peril,” she said.
After making diet and lifestyle changes over the years, Kathy said she used Ozempic to lose an additional 15 to 20 lbs.
“When they said ‘diabetes,’ I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight. And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off,” she told the outlet.
The changes she made to her daily habits included not eating after 8:00 p.m. She also said she didn’t approach a trainer because she didn’t want anybody “over [her] shoulder.”
“I used to eat terribly: burgers and Cokes and pizza,” she told People in October 2024.
“I ate because I was afraid, and I ate because it was a FU to my self-esteem,” she added.
Now she relies on her niece’s advice about listening to the body. “When we’re full, we experience an involuntary sigh,” she said. “I just pushed the plate away.”
John Goodman
John Goodman’s dramatic weight loss transformation raised questions about how he managed to do so.
The onscreen star said he was his heaviest in 2011, weighing 400 lbs, but he managed to shed 200 lbs. However, it took him several years to get there.
“I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise,” he told ABC in 2017. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”
The Emmy winner revealed he cut out alcohol, began following a Mediterranean-style diet, and took at least 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day for his gradual 200-lb weight loss.
Billy Gardell
Billy Gardell has been flaunting his dramatic weight loss transformation in recent years.
The Mike & Molly alum said he used a combination of Ozempic and lifestyle choices to shed more than 150 lbs. in less than two years.
He was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes a few years back, which pushed him to get his health on track.
Along with Ozempic, exercise, meal-planning, what helped him was changing his relationship with food.
It was all about “understanding that pizza is not a reward, it’s a punishment,” he told The diaTribe Foundation in 2019.
“I don’t think I ever would have thought of that in my life. I’m also learning that the more I care for myself, the better I feel, and that’s a big deal for me,” he continued. “It’s nice to not be feeling lethargic anymore.”
He spoke about undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022, saying it was “just the beginning” of his journey.
Since the surgery, his routine includes daily walks, working out thrice a week, and a diet of lean meats and veggies.
He also enjoys a “cheat meal” once a week, but is extremely attentive to the portion size. For example: “two slices of pizza as opposed to the entire pie.”
“I've really learned that the thing is to not look in the mirror and be mean to yourself and go, ‘Oh, you got to change this. Come on, you lazy piece of crap. Keep going.’ None of that works,” he told People last year.
“You got to look in the mirror and go, ‘All right, I love you and I'm going to take care of you today,’” he continued. “And that's a hard thing to get to until you evolve emotionally. And I think that happened for me.”
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sparked speculation about Ozempic-use after debuting a slimmer appearance at the 82nd Venice Film Festival this month.
The actor revealed he was slimming down for his upcoming movie Lizard Music that’s “a very whimsical and eccentric 70-something-year-old man called the Chicken Man. And his best friend is a 70-something-year-old chicken,” he said during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival’s “In Conversation With…” series this month.
“This is me slimmed down. In the process of slimming down. I still have a long ways to go,” added Dwayne, who reportedly consumed between 6,000 and 8,000 calories a day during the peak of his wrestling career.
While netizens wondered whether the actor used weight-loss medication to slim down, an expert said it was highly unlikely.
“There’s been a lot of speculation about Johnson taking weight loss jabs to achieve the desired shape, but I think it’s highly unlikely,” Kunal Makwana, a personal trainer and the founder of KMAK Fitness, told the Daily Mail.
“The jabs work primarily by suppressing appetite which is not a tool someone like him would benefit from, because he needs to fuel hours of grueling training every day,” he added.
Kunal said the symptoms of using Ozempic would make it a less viable option for Dwayne’s weight loss.
“The suggested side effects of nausea, fatigue and digestive upset would also make it very difficult to train at the level required,” he told the outlet. “His transformation is much more likely the result of a tightly controlled diet and an extreme, sport-specific training regime.”
Christina Aguilera
The internet called Christina Aguilera a “genie on Ozempic,” claiming her appearance changed dramatically in recent years.
The singer, who has faced constant speculation about using Ozempic, has never directly addressed using any kind of GLP-1 medication. But she slammed the constant obsession over her weight as it changed over her decades-long career.
“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she told Glamour last August.
After her body started to “fill out,” people found it “unacceptable” that she was getting “thicker.”
“Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,’” she told the outlet.
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne has not only admitted to taking Ozempic but also said she “went too far” with the medication.
The 72-year-old said it’s “not a sin” to use it and said she lost “three stone [42 pounds] in four months,” which she described as “too much.”
“I don’t know what it’s done to my metabolism, but I just can’t seem to put any [weight] on because I think I went too far,” she said in a podcast with Howie Mandel last year.
Last September, she said she weighed just seven stone and couldn’t put on weight.
“I’m through with the weight loss and all that cosmetic stuff,” she told The Guardian.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande’s “skeletal” appearance has triggered health concerns among fans over the last year.
Many even questioned whether she was relying on the weight loss jabs for her slim, slender appearance. Her recent appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet was no exception to the guesswork about her appearance.
The Side to Side singer recently grew emotional when asked how she “copes” with the constant criticism about her appearance and beauty standards.
“I’ve been kind of doing this in front of the public,” she told a French journalist in December.
Describing herself as “a specimen in a petri dish” since the age of “16 or 17,” she said: “I have heard it all.”
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson appears to be a loyal patron and advocate for GLP-1s.
She previously said her decision to slim down and get healthy came after a doctor advised her to lose weight to improve her chances of welcoming a baby through IVF (in-vitro fertilization).
The Australian star said she lost 80 lbs. in 2020 with the “old-fashioned way” of working out and eating a high protein diet. But she eventually decided to include GLP-1 medication to help keep the weight off.
Last year, she said she stopped using the medication. But in an interview this week, she said she is now exploring GLP-1 microdosing, where she goes on and off low doses of the medication for a couple of months at a time.
“I do think the GLP-1s are really exciting. And do I wish I had these back in the day? Yeah, I do,” she told USA Today. “I did live two decades of being quite lonely and not feeling great about myself.”
As more and more celebrities switch to Ozempic-like medication to lose weight, the Pitch Perfect actress spoke about how some fans feel “abandoned” by their favorite stars.
“I feel the sense that some people go, 'Oh, they've abandoned us. They've abandoned their representation,’” she said.
She then compared the situation to two sisters going to the theater every Friday and sharing a large bucket of popcorn and some chocolate as their weekly tradition. But when one decides to break the tradition to lose weight, the other might feel like they were cast aside.
“But the sister that's getting healthier has improved her life, so how can you hate her for that? So how can anybody hate on a celebrity who's doing it just to be healthier, live longer and be a better mother?” she asked.
“Any size and shape is beautiful,” but being the “healthiest version of yourself is better for you in the long run,” she added.
Scott Disick
Boxes of Mounjaro, which is known for its weight loss effects, were found stacked in Scott Disick’s fridge on a past episode of The Kardashians.
Fans expressed concern over the past year after he looked noticeably thin and wondered whether it was because of some kind of GLP-1 medication.
A source later claimed that he gave up on weight loss medication because of his teenage son forcing him to take “accountability.”
“Mason was the main reason” Scott gave up on Mounjaro, the source told the Daily Mail.
“Having Mason move in with him full-time has been a complete game changer,” the source added.
Jelly Roll
“I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account,” Jelly Roll wrote on Instagram this month, flaunting his 200 pound-weight loss.
The Wild Ones singer previously said he was “obese since [he] was a small child” and called himself a “550-lb. zombie.”
But in recent years, he has shed several pounds “naturally” without using Ozempic.
“We're not against Ozempic or any of that stuff. Every doctor I've talked to is for it. They said it helps. I just was afraid of it,” he said in a December 2024 episode of his wife Bunnie Xo’s podcast Dumb Blonde.
He said he was afraid using Ozempic would cause acid reflex (stomach acid rising in the throat), which would then affect his voice.
“I just could not afford any acid reflux. So I want to be very clear that I've done it naturally, but it wasn't out of stubbornness or trying to prove a point,” he said. “If it helps you, go get it. But for me, I was just petrified of the side effects of it.”
Oprah
After years of being “exploited” by the tabloids for her weight, Oprah said she turned to an Ozempic-like medication to trim her waistline.
The talk show host, 71, hasn’t specified the brand of the GLP-1 medication she used but said it helped her almost hit her goal weight of 160 pounds (72 kg).
“Every week [I was] exploited by the tabloids; anytime any comedian wanted to make fun or make a joke about it, they would make a joke about it,” she said on her podcast last month.
“And I accepted it because I thought I deserved it,” she added.
Oprah previously said she didn’t want to take medication for weight loss because she felt it was “the easy way out.” But eventually, she released her “own shame about it” and consulted her doctor, who prescribed a weight loss medication.
“I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yo-ing,” she told People in 2023.
Lizzo
Netizens have been relentless with their claims about Lizzo using Ozempic to aid her weight loss journey.
The Grammy winner addressed the rumor mill in an Instagram post in 2024.
“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” read the text on a video clip included in the Instagram carousel.
“It’s like a reward,” she mouthed along with the clip’s audio.
Lizzo was roasted in an episode of South Park, which created a fictitious medication called “Lizzo” and branded it as a cheaper alternative to Ozempic.
“FDA-approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90% less than Ozempic,” a voice-over said in the show.
The About Damn Time singer savagely clapped back at the long-running animated series with her Halloween costume last year.
She dressed herself up as an FDA-approved “diet suppressor” and shared a “LizzOzempic dump” of pictures for the occasion.
Elle King
Elle King, who said her father, Rob Schneider, sent her to a “fat camp” when she was a kid, has spoken about her weight loss in the past and credited it to natural ways such as exercising and eating right.
“I can’t believe that I even have to say this, but no, I am not on any weight loss medication,” she said in an Instagram post in 2023.
In the same post, she said that after falling into a very deep depression during her pregnancy and after postpartum depression, she began working out and changing her lifestyle.
“I’ve been tiny, I’ve been huge, BUT RIGHT NOW I’M HEALTHY,” she said at the time.
Robbie Williams
“It’s like a Christmas miracle.”
That’s what Robbie Williams, 50, said about taking “something like Ozempic” during an interview with The Times.
He said in the 2023 interview that he shed over 25 pounds with the medication. However, he joked last year about losing his A-se because of it.
“Due to Ozempic [I] lost my A-se,” he said on Graham Norton’s New Year’s Eve Show on December 31.
“It was a generous rump; now it just looks like the place where you put a credit card,” the Take That alum quipped.
Jesse Plemons
Jesse Plemons’ weight loss journey began roughly around the same time the Ozempic fad took over showbiz. But the actor said the secret to his weight loss wasn’t GLP-1 medication; it was intermittent fasting.
“It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic,” he told the Los Angeles Times last year.
“It doesn’t matter, everyone’s going to think I took Ozempic anyways,” he added.
The Civil War star said he heard about intermittent fasting from several people.
“I just gave it a shot and [was] surprised at how quickly it was effective,” he added.
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson’s dramatic weight loss has been the subject of immense speculation.
The singer spoke about losing “a lot” of weight during a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Whoopi, who has said she takes Mounjaro, spoke to Kelly about “that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help.”
In response, the American Idol alum said she lost a significant amount of weight with the help of a medication, but she did not specify the details of her prescription.
“Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not,” she said.
Post Malone
Post Malone, another celebrity speculated to have taken Ozempic, said in 2023 that he lost 55 lbs.
After dropping from 240 lbs. to 185 lbs., he didn’t give any credit to GLP-1 medication for his weight loss.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss … I guess dad life kicked in, and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel,” he said in an Instagram post the same year.
He also denied taking Ozempic an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
“No, sir. I’m not on Ozempic,” he said.
Boy George
On the heels of a “painful” tummy tuck, Boy George gave Ozempic a shot to keep up with his new slim figure, the singer said in his new memoir, Karma.
He wrote that he struggled with his weight for most of his life, and being scrutinized by the media and public eye only added to his problems.
“I love food, and I can’t control my appetite,” penned the Culture Club frontman before noting that he has finally gotten it "under control.”
He also admitted to taking “the wonder dr**” Mounjaro in the book.
“I’m on Mounjaro. Isn’t everyone?” he wrote. “Trust me, anyone who was fat last year and is now skinny is on the wonder dr**.”
Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferreira looked unrecognizable to fans when she flaunted her weight loss transformation in a mirror selfie a few months back.
The photo led to claims about Ozempic, with one comment saying: “Ozempic got a chokehold on the entire industry.”
Another said, “Ozempic is one hell of a dr**! Barbie Ferreira is literally unrecognizable!”
A source close to the actress claimed she slimmed down to “revitalize her career” because opportunities have been “drying up” after her time on Euphoria.
Barbie “knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity,” the insider told the Daily Mail.
Remi Bader
Remi Bader has candidly spoken about using Ozempic and then gaining “double the weight back” when she stopped.
The star, who gained popularity as a plus-size influencer, said she “secretly” tried Ozempic after being diagnosed with binge eating disorder.
“It’s different for everyone, [but] I was throwing up every day from it,” she said, noting that she gave up on Ozempic after a few months.
A couple of years later, she “very secretly” tried Mounjaro and thought to herself, “This is the worst thing I could be doing. No one could ever know about this.”
When the vomiting persisted, her doctor switched her to Ozempic in January 2023. But she gave that up as well because the puking did not stop.
She told Self that symptoms could “return—or even intensify” after discontinuing the medication, “particularly if underlying emotional, psychological, or environmental triggers weren’t addressed.”
“The contrast between being on versus off the medication can be jarring and may make symptoms feel worse than baseline,” she added.
Remi underwent gastric bypass surgery (SADI-S) in December 2023.
Heather Gay
Heather Gay said she weighed 20 pounds less after taking Ozempic. But she spoke about the medication with a bittersweet (more bitter than sweet) tone.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star said she was “shamed for being overweight” and then “shamed for being on medication.”
“So, you can’t win,” she told E! News.
The Bravo star said Ozempic didn’t do much for her confidence and called herself “braver” in her pre-Ozempic era.
“That girl was braver and stronger and had more confidence being overweight than I did after taking medication,” she told ABC News.
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer said goodbye to 30 lbs by using Ozempic.
She began taking the GLP-1 medication about three years ago and initially saw positive effects.
However, she later had a “horrible experience,” possibly due to “this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea,” she said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show last month.
“I was like bedridden. I was like, vomiting—and then you have no energy,” she shared. “But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, God bless them.”
Dave Bautista
He’s “probably on Ozempic like the majority of Hollywood,” one commented online after Dave Bautista flaunted his weight loss transformation.
The actor denied “starving” himself but hasn’t confirmed or denied using weight loss medication to shed the pounds.
“I put on all this weight for Knock at the Cabin. I was really big, like over 300 lbs.,” he said on LIVE with Kelly and Mark last year.
“I was struggling to lose the weight, so I brought a trainer — my buddy Jason Manly — over to Budapest with me while I was filming Dune,” he added.
The former wrestler said he turned to jiu-jitsu to help lose weight and also focused on fasting and cutting out calories.
He said last year that he intermittently fasts until 1 p.m. and then has a “short window” where he eats, ensuring that he doesn’t cross 2,500 calories each day.
“I’m just not eating much. And I’m not starving or anything,” he said on Insight With Chris Van Vliet” in September 2024.
Bhad Bhabie
The nonstop claims about Bhad Bhabie using Ozempic forced the rapper to announce that it was her cancer treatment and not GLP-1 medication that led to her weight loss.
She responded to constant criticism about her appearance in an Instagram story in November and pleaded with readers to “stop” spreading “the worst narratives.”
“Sorry, my cancer medication made me lose weight. I’m slowly gaining it back,” she wrote.
“So please stop spreading the worst narratives,” added the reality star.
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne has denied ever using Ozempic in her life, but that hasn’t stopped rumors claiming she has used it for weight loss in recent months.
"I just have to clarify: I've never taken Ozempic. I don't know what Ozempic does to you other than what I saw it do to my mom," she told People last May.
She nevertheless called it a “miracle” substance when in the right hands, saying: “If you need to lose some weight, who cares how you do it, as long as you're doing it in a healthy way.”
The daughter of A-list parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne said she has taken different “peptides” and “vitamins” and has her own weight loss journey.
Kelly has previously said she lost 85 pounds after gastric bypass surgery in 2020 and also lost weight after becoming a mother to her son, Sidney, in 2022.
Katy Perry
Rumors about Katy Perry using Ozempic have been rampant in recent months.
“She’s definitely taking Ozempic!” a social media user claimed after her appearance at iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball in December.
Another agreed saying, “She is on Ozempic; you can not deny the Ozempic face.”
In the same month, she addressed her biceps, which were “going around the internet,” and said she actually hates working out.
“I love to dance, swim, and do things that don’t feel like working out,” she said.
The Fireworks singer herself poked fun at Ozempic rumors during her 40th birthday bash last October.
To her friends who joined her for the birthday celebration, she gave out goodie bags that included an empty mini-syringe emblazoned with the word OzempiKP.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner said she was down to her pre-pregnancy weight during a September interview with British Vogue.
The mother-of-two addressed how people didn’t show her “enough empathy” after giving birth, and she expressed annoyance over people claiming she was taking Ozempic.
“I’m back at the weight I was before I had my daughter and son, and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum,” she said in response to the Ozempic rumors.
“I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’” she added.
Serena Williams
The internet was screaming "Ozempic" when Serena Williams flaunted her recent postpartum weight loss journey.
“Somehow, now that she’s retired, she looks more in shape than she did when she played. Can somebody say Ozempic?” read a comment on her social media post from December, which captured her lounging on a private jet.
Fans interjected and said at the time, “This is ridiculous. It’s called working out. Maybe try it. You literally see her running all the time.”
Last year, the tennis icon said she lost 10 pounds after she stopped breastfeeding.
“As a mom, I’m actually way more active than what I was during tennis,” she told TODAY.
“Obviously, [with] tennis, I was playing Wimbledons and stuff,” she added. “But, as a mom, I’m gone all day.”
Khloé Kardashian
“I’m just mad [Ozempic] wasn’t around 10 years ago,” Khloé Kardashian told Bustle in 2024.
When social media users speculated she was taking GLP-1 medication to trim down, she clapped back and demanded people “stop with [their] assumptions.”
“Let’s not discredit my years of working out,” she said in response to a comment on her social media post. “I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions.”
The Good American founder revealed that she began working out in the mid-2010s to reel from her divorce with her ex-husband Lamar Odom.
She has not only denied using Ozempic for weight-loss but also slammed critics for constantly assuming that she did.
On an episode of The Kardashians last year, she admitted she would have tried Ozempic if it was available earlier.
“When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it, cause I tried any other thing,” she said on the show.
“I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works, and that’s a lifestyle change,” she said.
The reality TV star said she eventually fell in love with working out and said it keeps her happy.
“As a byproduct, my body started changing. I loved the way I felt. I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I’ve been doing it for 10-plus years now, and I love it,” she told Bustle.
“Over the past three years, people are like, ‘You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight.’ I’m like, ‘It’s been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?’” she continued. “But even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I’m like, ‘Who cares!’ As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge? I think it’s ridiculous, the judgment on that.”
Jessica Simpson
Fans constantly point fingers at Jessica Simpson for apparently being too skinny and taking Ozempic.
The pop singer denied using GLP-1 medication while addressing the claims during a 2023 interview with Bustle.
“Oh, Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic],” she said. “It’s willpower.”
“I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier,” she continued. “Or, they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”
The mother-of-three, who stopped drinking in 2017, said it “hurts” to see the negative comments but said she won’t let it “derail” her.
