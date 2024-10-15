Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Khloé Kardashian Shares Before-and-After Pics of Facial Injections After Removing Tumor From Cheek
Celebrities, News

Khloé Kardashian Shares Before-and-After Pics of Facial Injections After Removing Tumor From Cheek

Khloé Kardashian revealed she turned to facial fillers to fix an indentation in her cheek, which was left after undergoing surgery to remove a skin cancer tumor.

The reality TV star, 40, shared the story on Snapchat, with before-and-after photos from her filler procedure.

She also spoke about why she waited for about nine months after the surgery to mend the indentation.

Highlights
  • Khloé Kardashian turned to facial fillers to fix an indentation in her cheek.
  • The indentation was left after undergoing surgery to remove a skin cancer tumor.
  • “I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled,” she said.
  • The reality TV star previously said she thought her melanoma was a zit for nearly a year.

Khloé Kardashian has been keeping her millions of followers in the loop about her health scare through her social media posts

Khloé Kardashian Shares Before-and-After Pics of Facial Injections After Removing Tumor From Cheek

Image credits: khloekardashian

“As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face,” she wrote on Snapchat on Friday, October 11, as per E!

“I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled,” she added.

While explaining why she waited for months, she said, “We had to make sure medically everything was safe and my doctor gave me the go ahead.”

After the removal of her melanoma, the reality TV star underwent a filler procedure to fix the indentation left on her face

Khloé Kardashian Shares Before-and-After Pics of Facial Injections After Removing Tumor From Cheek

Image credits: khloekardashian

Khloé Kardashian Shares Before-and-After Pics of Facial Injections After Removing Tumor From Cheek

Image credits: khloekardashian

The Kardashians star had previously spoken about how she thought her melanoma was a zit for almost a year during season 3 of the reality TV show.

“I have done one biopsy on this bump that I just assumed was a zit, turns out it’s not a zit,” she said. “It’s melanoma, and for my age, it’s incredibly rare.”

“I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled,” she told her followers

Khloé Kardashian Shares Before-and-After Pics of Facial Injections After Removing Tumor From Cheek

Image credits: khloekardashian

Khloé Kardashian Shares Before-and-After Pics of Facial Injections After Removing Tumor From Cheek

Image credits: khloekardashian

“Melanoma is deadly,” she continued. “This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be.”

She also posted a series of Instagram Stories in September last year, where she candidly shared her healthy journey with her millions of followers.

She previously said she thought her melanoma was a zit for almost a year

Khloé Kardashian Shares Before-and-After Pics of Facial Injections After Removing Tumor From Cheek

Image credits: Hulu

Khloé Kardashian Shares Before-and-After Pics of Facial Injections After Removing Tumor From Cheek

Image credits: khloekardashian

“For those who do not know I had a skin cancer scare on my face,” she wrote. “My angel @garthmd is who I trusted with removing the tumor. Dr. Fischer is out of this world Fabulous!”

“Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f—ing stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible,” she continued. “Thank you so much, Garth! You know I adore you.”

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Sanne
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Any 'news' on Khloe is completely unnecessary. Plastic person.

Kylie
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I think Binitha needs to get off her celebrity jag.

