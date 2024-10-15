Khloé Kardashian Shares Before-and-After Pics of Facial Injections After Removing Tumor From Cheek

ADVERTISEMENT

Khloé Kardashian revealed she turned to facial fillers to fix an indentation in her cheek, which was left after undergoing surgery to remove a skin cancer tumor.

The reality TV star, 40, shared the story on Snapchat, with before-and-after photos from her filler procedure.

She also spoke about why she waited for about nine months after the surgery to mend the indentation.

Highlights Khloé Kardashian turned to facial fillers to fix an indentation in her cheek.

The indentation was left after undergoing surgery to remove a skin cancer tumor.

“I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled,” she said.

The reality TV star previously said she thought her melanoma was a zit for nearly a year.

Khloé Kardashian has been keeping her millions of followers in the loop about her health scare through her social media posts



Share icon

Image credits: khloekardashian

“As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face,” she wrote on Snapchat on Friday, October 11, as per E!

“I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled,” she added.

While explaining why she waited for months, she said, “We had to make sure medically everything was safe and my doctor gave me the go ahead.”

After the removal of her melanoma, the reality TV star underwent a filler procedure to fix the indentation left on her face

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: khloekardashian

Share icon

Image credits: khloekardashian

The Kardashians star had previously spoken about how she thought her melanoma was a zit for almost a year during season 3 of the reality TV show.

“I have done one biopsy on this bump that I just assumed was a zit, turns out it’s not a zit,” she said. “It’s melanoma, and for my age, it’s incredibly rare.”

“I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled,” she told her followers

Share icon

Image credits: khloekardashian

Share icon

Image credits: khloekardashian

“Melanoma is deadly,” she continued. “This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be.”

She also posted a series of Instagram Stories in September last year, where she candidly shared her healthy journey with her millions of followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

She previously said she thought her melanoma was a zit for almost a year

Share icon

Image credits: Hulu

Share icon

Image credits: khloekardashian

ADVERTISEMENT

“For those who do not know I had a skin cancer scare on my face,” she wrote. “My angel @garthmd is who I trusted with removing the tumor. Dr. Fischer is out of this world Fabulous!”

“Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f—ing stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible,” she continued. “Thank you so much, Garth! You know I adore you.”