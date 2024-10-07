Kourtney Kardashian Horrifies Fans With Her “Inappropriate” Halloween Decorations

ADVERTISEMENT

Kourtney Kardashian is getting ruthlessly grilled online for her “tacky” and “disgusting” Halloween decoration. Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday (October 5), the eldest Kardashian sister shared a carousel entitled “Hello October,” marking the beginning of the spooky season.

Among photographs of various trips and dinners, her husband Travis Barker, and their baby boy Rocky, Kourtney shared some glimpses of how she had decorated her Southern California, USA, home for Halloween.

One picture of her season adornments featured a grand staircase lined with an abundance of pumpkins – nothing out of the ordinary to that point.

The stairs were framed by lush greenery, creating a striking contrast with the vibrant orange pumpkins, which ranged in size and were arranged in a flowing, cascading fashion along both sides.

Image credits: kourtneykardash

Image credits: kourtneykardash

However, the second photo of another set of haunted decor caused quite a stir, due to its raunchy nature.

The 45-year-old mom-of-four showed an inflatable display of two skeletons posing in a very intimate embrace on a well-manicured lawn.

The playful, life-sized skeletons left a slew of people angered, as an Instagram user commented: “For you being a mother that cares about what your children put in their mouths, you should also be vigilant about what they see. Do better.”

Image credits: kourtneykardash

Image credits: kourtneykardash

A person wrote: “Be a role model to your kids and not a muse for your husband.”

Someone else penned: “The skeletons are a little tacky.”

“Don’t forget to keep decorations kid-friendly,” a netizen shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

A viewer noted: “As a mother of four kids I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables.”

A separate individual chimed in: “This shows that money doesn’t mean you have class.”

Image credits: kourtneykardash

The controversial Halloween decorations seemingly embodied Kourtney and Travis’ infamous PDA tendencies.

The reality TV star is known for never shying away from public displays of affection with the Blink-182 drummer.

The Poosh CEO and Travis had an unofficial wedding on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, after the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Image credits: travisbarker

The couple then officially married on May 15, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California, followed by a religious wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy on May 22, 2022.

Kourtney and the rockstar subsequently welcomed baby Rocky in November 2023. The socialite has three children with her former partner, Scott Disick, while Travis also has three kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Bored Panda has contacted Kourtney’s representative for comment.

“I would imagine this would be normal in her world,” a reader commented

