ADVERTISEMENT

Some stories are living proof that where there is a will, there’s a way, and where there are lemons, well… There is lemonade to be made, of course.

A little boy’s lemonade (and perseverance) after undergoing over 30 eye surgeries and multiple transplants due to a rare condition causing him to go blind has inspired the world this week.

Nine-year-old Grayson Roberts from California has struggled with Axenfeld-Rieger syndrome, which is primarily an eye disorder, but that can also affect other parts of the body.

Nine-year-old Grayson Roberts who lives Axenfeld-Rieger syndrome has inspired people with his travels and his lemonade stand

Image credits: graysons_view

The rare disease is especially characterized by abnormalities of the front part of the eye.

Grayson shed light on his condition in an Instagram post where he wrote: “For me, it left me with glaucoma (eye pressure) and aniridia (no iris).

Last weekend, Grayson took his famous drink to Sarasota, Florida, where he sold his “Limitless Lemonade”

Image credits: graysons_view

Image credits: graysons_view

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve had 32 surgeries and 5 cornea transplants to help save some of my vision.

“Every day with even a fraction of sight is an opportunity for me to connect with my surroundings.

“I don’t let my limited vision stop me.

“I’m funny, happy, love to sing and make music, travel, learning and I believe I can do anything.”

“I’m so happy for all the support and I want to travel the world too,” Grayson said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grayson Roberts (@graysons_view)

The brave little boy had initially gone viral earlier this year when he was spotted selling lemonade in Los Angeles.

Among his famous customers, Travis Barker had reportedly stopped by to purchase some of his refreshing beverages.

As Grayson shares a passion with Travis for playing drums, he was gifted with the opportunity to jam with Travis, an exciting moment he also shared with his 22,400 followers on Instagram.

The 48-year-old Blink-182 musician had initially learned about Grayson’s lemonade from his manager, Charlie Rocket.

The brave little boy had initially gone viral earlier this year when he was spotted selling lemonade in Los Angeles Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Shares stats

Image credits: graysons_view

As per People, Chris had explained on social media that he had come across the boy’s lemonade stand outside his house, but he had “no customers.”

After meeting Grayson, who also had a drum kit at his stand, Chris reportedly decided to let him set up his lemonade stand at his L.A. social club the Dream Factory, which is where Travis showed up in the hope of generating some more business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: graysons_view

In a video capturing the moment, Travis was seen surprising Grayson as he said: “What’s up, Grayson?”

“What’s up,” a smiling Grayson replied.

Travis was then filmed saying: “I brought you some drumsticks and I also brought some donations, I brought some money.”

He continued: “I saw a video of you playing drums and singing,” Travis told Grayson, who giggled, before offering the professional drummer some of his lemonade.

Grayson then asked: “Do you think we can play drums and sing together?” to which Travis replied that he’d “love to”.

The pair went on to perform a cover of Adam Jenson’s 2017 song “Street Fight”.

Image credits: charlie

The inspiring boy has kept a positive outlook on his life, as his Instagram profile states that he is “Blind NOT Broken.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend, Grayson took his famous drink to Sarasota, Florida, where he sold his “Limitless Lemonade” before visiting the Kennedy Space Center in a bid to bring attention to his cause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Rocket 🚀 Aka BIG DREAM (@charlie)

He told WFLA: “It’s really cool and I’m glad that everyone is supporting me.

“We still have a bunch of things to do out here and I’m so excited.”

Grayson’s mother, Terica Roberts, explained that her son’s hopes and dreams include traveling to as many places as possible before he loses the vision he has left.

Among his famous customers, Travis Barker has stopped by to purchase some of his refreshing beverages Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Shares stats

Image credits: graysons_view

Terica told the broadcaster: “It started organically.

“We just had a lemonade stand.

“He had surgery over the summer and was very limited in what he could do.

“He couldn’t swim.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grayson Roberts (@graysons_view)

The perseverant boy’s high energy hasn’t been slowed down, as he reportedly wants to travel to China next year, and would like to once again spread his message while taking in the country’s history and culture.

He told MySunCoast.com: “I’m so happy for all the support and I want to travel the world too. Next year we’re going to go to China!”

ADVERTISEMENT