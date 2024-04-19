Travis Barker Wraps Up Birthday Tribute To Kourtney Kardashian With Photo Of Her On The Toilet

ADVERTISEMENT

Kourtney Kardashian was hilariously exposed by her husband, Travis Barker, honoring her 45th birthday on Thursday (April 18). Through a series of 10 pictures, including a photograph displaying the reality TV star in the most compromising pose, the Blink-182 drummer sparked mixed reactions, but not from his spouse, who absolutely “loved it.”

Travis took to his Instagram page yesterday to wish his wife a happy birthday, sharing candids of Kourtney in a carousel of intimate moments.

From snaps of the socialite sleeping to holding their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen, the 48-year-old rockstar did not hold back.

But it was Travis’ last picture that ignited some heated reactions, as in the controversial photograph, Kourtney was squatting over a toilet in what appeared to be a public bathroom.

Travis Barker wished his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, a happy 45th birthday through a series of intimate pictures, including a controversial one

The musician captioned the post: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together.

“Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for.

“Here’s to many more years of adventures together.”

Travis’ intentions weren’t appreciated by all, as an Instagram user commented: “The last picture makes me, unlike the post…I don’t understand some things.”

Nevertheless, other people appeared to enjoy the humorous tribute, including Velvet Coke, a popular Instagram page dedicated to iconic moments in show-biz, who wrote: “last pic goals.”

Someone else penned: “This is soooo a husband post. Lmao.”

Moreover, Kourtney seemed to cherish her hubby’s gesture, as she chimed in: “Husband of my dreams. I love our life!!”

Kourtney and Travis became engaged in October 2020 after less than a year of dating. In April of that year, the drummer told Billboard that he adored spending time with The Kardashians star because they were “very similar, with our backs to the wall.”

Kourtney and Travis married in 2022

Two years later, the couple married in May in an extravagant ceremony at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana, in Portofino, Italy.

The lovebirds had initially tried to tie the knot in Las Vegas, USA, in April 2022, but their Vegas ceremony wasn’t legally binding, USA Today reported

The Barkers went on to attempt a second wedding, this time in Santa Barbara, California.

While attending a Blink-182 concert on June 16, 2023, Kourtney held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” and in November of that year, the couple welcomed Rocky Thirteen.

In November 2023, the couple welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen

Explaining the meaning behind his son’s name during an episode of Complex’s “GOAT Talk” video series, Travis said: “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies.”

He added at the time that it also paid tribute to 1976’s Rocky, which he described as “the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

The music talent, who has “1” and “3” tattooed on a skull near his elbow, further revealed: “And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Kourtney is also mom to daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, plus sons Reign Aston, 9, and Mason Dash, 14, with ex Scott Disick.

Travis shares daughter Alabama Luella, 18, and son Landon, 20, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Travis’ tribute to Kourtney continued to ignite various reactions on social media

