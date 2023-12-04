ADVERTISEMENT

From “hot” to “holy”: that’s the tale Edoardo Santini has chosen to live by, as he recently joined a priesthood following a successful modeling career.

The 21-year-old, who was once voted the most handsome man in Italy, reportedly quit his modeling job to become a priest.

Edoardo was voted Italy’s most beautiful man in 2019, when he was 17, in a pageant organized by ABE, a fashion group, Daily Mail reported.

The young adult had been honored with the title after taking part in the 40th edition of the national beauty contest Il Bello d’Italia in Avellino.

21-year-old Edoardo Santini, who was voted Italy’s most beautiful man in 2019, has decided to become a priest

Image credits: _edoardosantini_

Image credits: _edoardosantini_

But all the power, money, and glory from the fashion industry seemingly didn’t fulfill the religious man, who used to dream of making it as a big-time celebrity.

Taking to his social media on Saturday (December 2), Edoardo recalled how he had spent many years studying drama and dance in the hopes of one day becoming a major star, before revealing he would renounce his career for his faith.

Edoardo had been honored with the title after taking part in the 40th edition of the national beauty contest Il Bello d’Italia in Avellino

Image credits: _edoardosantini_

He said: “At 21 years of age I find myself on the path towards becoming a priest, God willing.”

Edoardo claimed to have joined a seminary near Florence, as he explained: “I’ve decided to give up modelling work, acting and dance, but I won’t abandon all my passions, I’ll just live them differently, offering them up to God.”

Image credits: _edoardosantini_

The Castel Fiorentino native further stated: “I have had the opportunity to meet some young people who… have given me the strength to investigate this question that I have carried with me since I was little, but which various fears prevented me from exploring further.

“In recent years I have met wonderful people who have given me so much and allowed me to experience art.

“I won’t abandon everything, because my passions are part of me but I will live them and propose them again in different contexts.”

“At 21 years of age I find myself on the path towards becoming a priest, God willing,” Edoardo said

Image credits: _edoardosantini_

Edoardo went on to recall that he had lived with two priests last year, “the most beautiful experience of his life”, which inspired his faith.

The former model reportedly went on to study theology and worked in two parishes of the Florentine diocese.

He admitted that although it “terrified him” to abandon his dream and become a priest, Edoardo was sure he would not regret the decision “because now I can shout: I am Edoardo, I am 21 years old and I am happy”.



“I’ve decided to give up modeling work, but I won’t abandon all my passions, I’ll just live them differently, offering them up to God,” he explained

Image credits: _edoardosantini_

Taking to his Instagram page last week, the soon-to-be-priest shared a video of him appearing to pray in a church, after another clip of himself blowing out his birthday candles.

He overlaid the segment of himself praying with the caption: “I got back on my path”, while further updating his social media profile bio with the statement: “I’m a Christian, priest wannabe”.

Back in 2019, after taking the prestigious title in the beauty contest, Edoardo had said that the “emotion was immense” but he still dreamed of going on to become an actor.

In a subsequent interview, the Italian man of God said: “’Unfortunately, there is never enough time for all the activities I would like to do.”

Edoardo received many congratulatory messages on social media

