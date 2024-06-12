After Violinist Rejects Childhood Bully Wanting Her To Play Wedding For Free, Fiancé Calls It Off

ADVERTISEMENT

31-year-old Tiffany Moore, a professional violinist who went viral last month for brutally shutting down her childhood bully asking for a free performance at her upcoming wedding, may have finally seen karma play out. Upon seeing the awkward exchange, the tormenter’s fiancé decided to call the wedding off.

After publishing the string of messages exposing her former bully on her Instagram, people kept suggesting the violinist should reach out to the rude woman’s fiancé, which she ultimately refused to do.

Nevertheless, the fiancé reportedly reached out to Tiffany on Instagram via his personal account.

A friend of his had sent him Tiffany’s videos, which was how he managed to connect and message her, The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday (June 12).

The fiancé reportedly shared his soon-to-be-bride‘s version of events, which was that the potential violinist for their wedding, a.k.a. Tiffany, was rude and unprofessional to her.

RELATED:

31-year-old Tiffany Moore, a professional violinist, went viral last month for brutally shutting down her childhood bully

Share icon

Image credits: tiffanymooreviolin

As per screenshots the man permitted to be shared with the British tabloid, he wrote to Tiffany: “She’s being secretive and hiding things constantly.

“I feel like she’s cheating on me too so I don’t know what to do.”

He ended up confronting his bride-to-be after a church service and was met with an attitude of aggression Tiffany was familiar with, as per The Daily Mail.

New screenshots showed that the fiancé later messaged the musician to say the problematic woman had “lashed out like the bully she is,” telling him things like she never loved him anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: tiffanymooreviolin

Tiffany told The Daily Mail: “She ostracized him from his friends.

“He hasn’t had friends in two years because she made him only spend time with her.”

As a result, the wedding was called off, and the fiancé-turned-bachelor went on to thank Tiffany for helping him figure out who he was really about to marry.

He wrote in an Instagram message to the violinist: “You literally saved my life.”

“I’m gonna try to fix things with my friends.”

The bully asked Tiffany for a free performance at her upcoming wedding

Share icon

Image credits: tiffanymooreviolin

Tiffany wrote back: “Today is the beginning of a new chapter for you.

“Cheers to a fresh start, no more narcissistic relationships.”

Last month, Tiffany exposed how the woman who had relentlessly bullied her in middle school for pursuing her passion for music was asking her to perform at her wedding for free.

Share icon

Image credits: tiffanymooreviolin

“Hey girl!!! It’s been forever,” the former bully began. “I’m getting married, and I totally want you to play violin for my ceremony in October. It would be the perfect gift, PLUS you could use the photos and videos to build your performance portfolio! Win-win!”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Tiffany didn’t need help building a portfolio. Her resume includes music lessons on violin, piano, ukulele, guitar, viola, cello, voice coaching, music theory, and songwriting.

She has also been recognized on several occasions by The Knot, an online wedding vendor marketplace that connects couples with local wedding professionals.

“Hello. It’s 1. Rather bold of you to assume that I’d gift you a $2,500 service. 2. You bullied me relentlessly in middle school for being in [the] orchestra. 3. Build my portfolio? You may not realize I’ve been recognized by The Knot and Wedding Wire 6 years in a row,” the Chicago-based violinist responded.

Upon seeing the awkward exchange, the tormenter’s fiancé decided to call the wedding off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Laurén (@tiffanymooreviolin)

“My ‘portfolio’ dates back to age 12. I’ve been in the wedding industry for 19 years.”

Tiffany’s response didn’t sit well with the bride-to-be, who labeled her services as “overpriced” before asking her to “help a girl out” by offering a special discount.

“I really want violin music for my big day and it’s not difficult music I want, either. I want to be friends with you and leave the past behind us,” the childhood bully insisted.

The experienced violinist wasn’t too convinced by the woman’s sudden sense of remorse, so she declined the proposal.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tiffanymooreviolin

“I already have friends, thanks. I don’t have time to entertain your ignorance,” she responded.

“What I offer is labeled as a luxury service. Clients prefer to invest in their wedding day entertainment with a seasoned professional who provides exemplary skills, high-quality instruments and equipment, and someone who is well-versed in how weddings are run efficiently. That, my dear, is why people choose me.”

Surprisingly, the bride insisted on having Tiffany play the violin while she slow-danced with her partner at her wedding.

“So, are you available on October 3rd?” she asked. “It’s a Thursday. I can pay you $1,000, but that’s all I can afford, and for less than an hour of playing, that’s not too shabby!”

People kept suggesting the violinist should reach out to the rude woman’s fiancé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Laurén (@tiffanymooreviolin)

“AND you’ll get major exposure because my guest list is 300 people!”

“WAIT! My former bully is getting married on Mean Girls Day?? This is too much,” Tiffany said, referencing the famous film about a group of girls known as The Plastics, who bullied their way into high school popularity.

“I have to decline your $1,000 offer and also refuse to work for ‘exposure.’

“Charge your 300 guests a $5 entertainment fee, and you’ll have my music services covered.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tiffanymooreviolin

“Assuming you realize the entertainment suggestion is a joke, the answer is obviously still no.

“In the words of Phoebe Buffay, ‘I wish I could, but I don’t want to.’”

As per the viral screenshots shared by Tiffany, the angered woman replied at the time: “Well well well, who’s the mean girl now, b**ch?! Go cry about not being able to pay your bills because you’re too greedy. Besides, you’re not even worth it and you suck!”

“Ugh, I’m devastated,” Tiffany answered back. “But I’m out of tissues so I have to wipe my tears with the tip money I got from my clients this weekend.”

Tiffany ultimately refused to contact the man, but he messaged her anyway

Share icon

Image credits: tiffanymooreviolin

The conversation quickly made the rounds on social media, with many people congratulating the skilled musician for standing up for herself and showing her worth against someone who had tormented her in school.

Tiffany later told The Daily Mail that the bullying began back when they were kids, with the newly single woman often calling her instrument choice “geeky” and describing her playing as sounding “like a cat dying.”

The professional musician told the British tabloid: “In middle school, things got worse.

“She was just relentless, getting her friends to gang up on me and make fun of me or even pretend that I didn’t exist.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Laurén (@tiffanymooreviolin)

“Going to activities for church and school, she would tell everybody not to talk to me, and that if they so much as looked at me, she was not going to be their friend.”

The awful treatment led Tiffany to have only two friends who were younger than her and seen as “outcasts” or “underdogs.”

Tiffany further recalled: “When I saw that message at first, my heart sank, because I was like, ‘Oh no, she’s back.’

“Part of me felt like a middle-schooler again, being shunned and bullied for making music and for presenting myself in a way that people were intrigued.”

“I feel like she’s cheating on me too so I don’t know what to do,” the man told Tiffany

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: tiffanymooreviolin

The resilient instrumentalist has since revealed that she was not only a victim of bullying at her school but was also assaulted by a trusted teacher.

Growing up in a tight-knit church community, she told The Daily Mail: “I wasn’t even allowed to drive.

“I wasn’t allowed to learn how to drive or manage my own finances.

“I was told what to wear, where to work, who I could hang around, where I could spend my time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Laurén (@tiffanymooreviolin)

Tiffany escaped her community at the age of 22 and reportedly left to go live with relatives in Chicago, USA.

With the bullying and growing up in such a restricted setting, she reportedly said she once “hated life so much,” but looking back, it’s helped make her the person she is today.

Tiffany went on to reportedly find allies in musicians, including Lindsey Stirling and Máiréad Nesbitt, and eventually launched her own music business.

She told the British news outlet: “I’m such a big advocate for mental health because I have been in a place where I wanted to end my life.

“Even though I faced many terrible things at a young age and was told who to be, it feels wonderful to now have a voice and a choice in who Tiffany gets to be.

“I’m truly the luckiest girl in the world.”

“It sounds like he dodged a really toxic marriage,” a reader commented

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon