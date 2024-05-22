Violinist Shuts Down Childhood Bully Who Expected Her To Play At Her Wedding For Free

ADVERTISEMENT

An acclaimed violinist with around twenty years of experience recently shut down her childhood bully after she contacted her with an unexpected request.

In screenshots posted on social media, Tiffany Moore exposed how the same woman who had relentlessly bullied her in middle school for pursuing her passion for music was now asking her to perform at her wedding for free.

“Hey girl!!! It’s been forever,” the former bully began. “I’m getting married, and I totally want you to play violin for my ceremony in October. It would be the perfect gift, PLUS you could use the photos and videos to build your performance portfolio! Win-win!”

But Tiffany didn’t need help building a portfolio. Her resume includes music lessons on violin, piano, ukulele, guitar, viola, cello, voice coaching, music theory, and songwriting.

She has also been recognized on several occasions by The Knot, an online wedding vendor marketplace that connects couples with local wedding professionals.

“Hello. It’s 1. Rather bold of you to assume that I’d gift you a $2,500 service. 2. You bullied me relentlessly in middle school for being in [the] orchestra. 3. Build my portfolio? You may not realize I’ve been recognized by The Knot and Wedding Wire 6 years in a row,” the Chicago-based violinist responded.

“My ‘portfolio’ dates back to age 12. I’ve been in the wedding industry for 19 years.”

"Hey girl!!! It's been forever. I'm getting married, and I totally want you to play violin for my ceremony. It would be the perfect gift," the bride-to-be wrote

Tiffany’s response didn’t sit well with the bride-to-be, who labeled her services as “overpriced” before asking her to “help a girl out” by offering a special discount.

“I really want violin music for my big day and it’s not difficult music I want, either. I want to be friends with you and leave the past behind us,” the childhood bully insisted.

Tiffany's childhood bully said playing at her wedding would help her "build [her] performance portfolio"

The experienced violinist wasn’t too convinced by the woman’s sudden sense of remorse, so she declined the proposal.

“I already have friends, thanks. I don’t have time to entertain your ignorance,” she responded.

“What I offer is labeled as a luxury service. Clients prefer to invest in their wedding day entertainment with a seasoned professional who provides exemplary skills, high quality instruments and equipment, and someone who is well-versed in how weddings are run efficiently. That, my dear, is why people choose me.”

Mic drop.

After the experienced musician declined, the woman told her she wanted to "leave the past behind" and asked for a special discount



Surprisingly, the bride insisted on having Tiffany play the violin while she slow-danced with her partner at her wedding.

“So, are you available on October 3rd?” she asked. “It’s a Thursday. I can pay you $1,000, but that’s all I can afford, and for less than an hour of playing, that’s not too shabby!

“AND you’ll get major exposure because my guest list is 300 people!”

"I can pay you $1,000, but that's all I can afford (…) AND you'll get major exposure because my guest list is 300 people!" she insisted

“WAIT! My former bully is getting married on Mean Girls Day?? This is too much,” Tiffany said, referencing the famous film about a group of girls known as The Plastics, who bullied their way into high school popularity.

“I have to decline your $1,000 offer and also refuse to work for ‘exposure.’

“Charge your 300 guests a $5 entertainment fee, and you’ll have my music services covered.

“Assuming you realize the entertainment suggestion is a joke, the answer is obviously still no.

“In the words of Phoebe Buffay, ‘I wish I could, but I don’t want to.'”

"I'm devastated. But I'm out of tissues so I have to wipe my tears with the tip money I got from my clients this weekend," Tiffany responded after her former bully called her a "b**ch"

Now, the bride wasn’t feeling too nostalgic. Her interest in Tiffany’s music had also suddenly vanished.

“Well well well, who’s the mean girl now, b**ch?! Go cry about not being able to pay your bills because you’re too greedy. Besides, you’re not even worth it and you suck!”

"When one person stands up to a bully, we all feel vindicated," the wedding violinist wrote online

“Ugh, I’m devastated,” Tiffany answered back. “But I’m out of tissues so I have to wipe my tears with the tip money I got from my clients this weekend.”

The conversation quickly made the rounds on social media, with many people congratulating the skilled musician for standing up for herself and showing her worth against someone who had tormented her in school.

In addition to playing at weddings, Tiffany gives lessons in violin, piano, ukulele, guitar, viola, cello, voice coaching , music theory, and songwriting

She has also been recognized on several occasions by The Knot, an online wedding vendor marketplace that connects couples with local wedding professionals

In an update shared in the comments section, the wedding violinist said her childhood bully had threatened “legal action” after seeing the screenshots on social media.

Still, she clarified that she wasn’t worried about any legal consequences because she never mentioned the woman’s name in the posts.

“Clearly, 7 million of you care about the bully situation,” Tiffany wrote on her Instagram stories. “Thank you for the kind comments and show of support. When one person stands up to a bully, we all feel vindicated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"As someone who was also bullied, this feels like a win for all of us," someone commented

