Eminem Gets Emotional As He Shares First Dance At Daughter Hailie Jade’s Wedding

“And if you ask me to, Daddy’s gonna buy you a mockingbird, I’ma give you the world,” including a father-daughter dance. Eminem gave away his daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, over the weekend. The event offered a chance for fans to see the rap star’s softer side, as he was seen emotionally dancing with his newlywed daughter.

Hailie tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock, on Saturday (May 18) at Greencrest Manor, a French-style château located in Battle Creek, Michigan, USA.

Some notable guests included 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Jimmy Iovine, TMZ reported.

On Monday (May 20), Hailie took to her Instagram page to share a carousel of photographs posing in her sumptuous white gown alongside Evan in front of the wedding venue.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media

“Waking up a wife this week,” the 28-year-old wrote in the caption.

She added: “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration.

“So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt.

“Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Image credits: hailiejade

Eminem, who has showcased his protective and devoted fatherly side in several songs, such as Hailie’s Song, Mockingbird, and When I’m Gone, was photographed sharing a moving moment with his biological daughter, dancing with Hailie in front of other wedding guests.

The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was suited and booted as he led Hailie — who looked stunning in her bridal gown — on the dance floor as tons of people looked on, TMZ reported.

While Hailie was flashing a big smile, Eminem stayed true to his Slim Shady-ness by rocking classic sunglasses.

Moreover, the bride, who hosts a podcast titled Just A Little Shady, flaunted her figure in a gorgeous strapless dress with mermaid detailing, while Marshall sported a black and chic tux paired with Nike Air Jordans.

Fans witnessed Eminem’s emotional father-daughter dance amid photographs shared with TMZ

Image credits: Hailie Jade

Since their nuptials, Hailie and Evan have been flooded with congratulatory messages from well-wishers, as an Instagram user commented: “Hailie’s getting so big now you should see her she’s beautiful…”

A person wrote: “Even though I don’t know you, I feel like I knew you my whole life.

“Congratulations to you both!”

Someone else penned: “Man, when you’ve listened to Em and his songs about Hailie being little, when you where [sic] a teenager.

“And now you see her walking the aisle. Life’s a bullet train, and I got old.

“All the love for you two guys congrats”

Image credits: Hailie Jade

An observer added: “Mockingbird gon hit different now.”

An additional commentator shared: “I’m crying all over again.

“Most beautiful bride and the most perfect weekend.

“Beyond happy for you both.”

Hailie shared wedding photos on her Instagram page

Image credits: hailiejade

A separate individual chimed in: “Hailie you’re a married woman!!

“From seeing your baby videos to watch you grow through social media, can’t help but feel like an aunty who is happy and proud of you.

“Congratulations to you both. You looked absolutely stunning”

Even Evan himself couldn’t contain his joy, as he exclaimed: “That’s my wife. Best weekend of my life.”

Image credits: organizedchaos

Alaina Marie Mathers, Eminem’s eldest daughter, commented: “I hope this day, but more importantly I hope this life is everything you’ve dreamed of and more.

“You are so deserving. Love you Hay.”

Singer Skylar Grey noted: “Congrats honey stunning!”

Eminem has three children. On December 25, 1995, he welcomed Hailie with his ex-wife, Kim Scott.

The Grammy Award winner adopted Alaina, born on May 3, 1993, who is the biological daughter of Kim Scott’s late twin sister, Dawn Scott.

He also adopted Stevie Laine Scott, born October 16, 2002, who is the biological child of Kim Scott and her former partner, Eric Hartter.

“That’s one proud dad,” a reader commented

