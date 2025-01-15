Kim Scott Mathers: The Untold Story Of Eminem’s Ex-Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall Mathers III, better known as Eminem, has had a proper rags-to-riches career since the late 1990s.

One person who has consistently stood by Eminem’s side throughout his rise to stardom is Kim Scott Mathers. A mother of his daughter, Hailie, Kim has been a critical person in Eminem’s life since his early days in the hood.

Highlights Kim Scott met Eminem at a youth home when she was 13 and he was 15.

Eminem and Kim's tumultuous relationship inspired songs like 'Kim' and '97 Bonnie and Clyde.'

The couple married twice, first in 1999 and again in 2006, both ending in divorce.

Kim's life is marked by addiction, mental health struggles, and multiple suicide attempts.

Despite a rocky past, Kim and Eminem are now on good terms, sharing joint custody of children.

In this piece, we’ll explore Eminem’s complicated relationship with Kim Scot, revealing how they first met and how their relationship unfolded.

We’ll also delve into the tragedies she’s endured throughout her life and what she’s been up to since the couple filed their second divorce.

Early Life and Background

Kimberly Anne Scott and her twin sister, Dawn, were born in Michigan on January 9, 1975, and most of her early life was pretty challenging. In 1988, at just 13, the twins reportedly ran away from home to a youth shelter to escape their drinking stepfather (per People).

Share icon Image credits: @Kimberly__Scott

According to Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, Kim “had no idea who [her] real father was” and claimed she was “abused by her stepfather,” as revealed in Nelson’s book “My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem.”

Share icon Image credits: m.media-amazon.com

Debbie said Kim had “told some pretty tall tales” about being regularly mistreated by her mother and relatives. However, Kim has neither confirmed nor denied these details.

Kim Meets Marshall Bruce Mathers III

Kim met 15-year-old Marshall, still an aspiring rapper, at a youth home when she was 13. Shortly after their meeting, Eminem brought Kim home to live with Debbie, and the two became a couple.

Share icon Image credits: Wenn Images

Debbie’s memoir portrays Kim at this time in quite scathing terms; she describes Kim as entitled, unsupportive, and the one calling the shots in her relationship with Eminem.

Debbie’s dislike of Kim reached a point where she “begged” Eminem to break up with her (he refused) and expressed that there was “always drama with Kim.” Again, Kim has never responded to these claims.

At one point, the relationship between Eminem’s mother and girlfriend deteriorated so much that Debbie banned Kim from their home. Debbie also claimed Kim treated Eminem terribly, but the “worse she treated him, the more he doted on her.”

In 1995, Kim became pregnant with Marshall’s baby after multiple breakups. The couple welcomed their daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, on December 25, 1995. Debbie said the couple was still on-again and off-again during this time.

In Eminem’s memoir, “Eminem: The Way I Am,” he revealed that they moved around a lot when Hailie was a newborn.

He said the couple were always “getting evicted or our house was getting shot up or robbed.” At one point, the young family moved in with Kim’s parents.

Share icon Image credits: @Kimberly__Scott

During 1997 the couple had been living in drug-infested neighborhoods, with Kim in agreement, “The neighborhoods we lived in f***ing sucked” (per Rolling Stone, 1999).

After an incident in which all their possessions were stolen, Kim and Eminem moved back in with Debbie. According to Eminem, the situation was still far from ideal. “My mother did a lot of dope and s*** — a lot of pills — so she had mood swings,” he shared. Debbie, however, denied these allegations.

Share icon Image credits: @Kimberly__Scott

At one point, Eminem shared that he had moved out and that Kim and Hailie had stayed with his mother. While he didn’t have a job then, his rap career was on the precipice of blowing up.

Share icon Image credits: Wenn Images

The same year, the couple had (again) broken up. Eminem told Rolling Stone that Kim made it challenging to see Hailie and even threatened a restraining order against him.

At this point, Eminem wrote the song “Just the Two of Us” (later re-recorded and renamed “97 Bonnie and Clyde” in 1999 for The Slim Shady LP), which featured Hailie’s voice. The song ominously retells the story of a father and daughter disposing of a mother’s body.

Share icon Image credits: Wenn Images

When Kim found out that Eminem had taken their daughter to record that song (rather than Chuck E. Cheese as he had said), “She f***ing blew.” For her part, Kim did not comment on the song at the time.

February 1999 added another challenging factor to their relationship: fame. Eminem’s album, The Slim Shady LP, was gaining mainstream worldwide success. He would subsequently win two Grammys, one for the album and one for “My Name Is.”

Image credits: shop.eminem.com

In a 1999 Rolling Stone interview, Eminem’s late friend, Proof, shed light on the dynamics of their relationship, which he had witnessed from the start.

Proof hinted at their undeniable connection, saying that “the love they got is so genuine, it’s ridiculous. He’s gonna end up marrying her.” And Proof was right — Eminem and Kim married on June 14, 1999, underscoring all the challenges the couple faced until then.

Eminem and Kim’s First Marriage

Debbie Nelson recounted her interpretation of the lead-up to the wedding, saying the proposal was not unexpected. However, she had suspicions about Kim’s motives and actively tried to stop Eminem from going through with the marriage.

Debbie claimed that Kim had dismissed the idea of a prenup at the time, saying, “We don’t need a prenup. I’m not marrying you for your money, Marshall. I love you.”

Debbie also recalls how she “cried throughout the thirty-minute ceremony.” It was the saddest day of my life,” she said in a memoir.

According to Debbie, Kim chose not to pledge obedience during her vows.

Share icon Image credits: Wenn Images

Sadly, explosive tendencies continued throughout their marriage, with many of their struggles finding a voice in Eminem’s music.

After nearly one year of marriage, Eminem’s third album, The Marshall Mathers LP, was released in May 2000. The album featured his well-known hit “The Real Slim Shady” and the track “Kim.”

“Kim” is a violent, anger-fuelled track and is one of Eminem’s darkest songs. The song was a prelude to “97 Bonnie & Clyde” (previously “Just the Two of Us”) and recounted the fictional domestic violence and murder of his then-wife.

Rolling Stone described the song as a “mountain of bile reserved for Kim” and as “the world’s most public ongoing murder fantasy.” The review continued, saying that the song features Eminem screaming “an insane stream-of-consciousness hate spew.”

Share icon Image credits: eminem.com

At the time of the song’s release, Kim said nothing. However, during her interview with 20/20, she revealed she was “embarrassed” and “humiliated.”

In July 2000, the song affected Kim’s mental health, and she attempted suicide. Kim attributed the attempt to watching Eminem perform “Kim” live (even though Marshall had promised her that he wouldn’t) with blow-up dolls to re-enact some of the song’s violent lyrics.

After leaving the performance, Kim raced home and immediately went upstairs to the bathroom to try and take her own life.

Share icon Image credits: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

The following month, Eminem filed for divorce and sought joint custody of their daughter. Five days later, Kim filed a defamation lawsuit (over the “Kim” lyrics and performances) for $10 million (per Rolling Stone). The couple settled the defamation lawsuit out of court.

Surprisingly, the couple called off the divorce in December of that year and attempted to reconcile for the sake of their daughter. The attempt was for naught, and the volatile marriage came to a head (again), with Kim filing for divorce in March 2001 (per BBC).

According to MTV, the divorce was finalized in October 2001, with the couple sharing joint physical custody of Haile.

The Second Marriage

Following their divorce, Kim began a relationship with another man (Eric Hartter) and eventually gave birth to their daughter, Whitney (now Stevie Laine Scott), in 2002.

Kim’s relationship with Hartter did not last; according to People, she became involved with Eminem again.

Share icon Image credits: St. Clair Shores Police Department / Getty Images

At some point in the mid-2000s, the couple adopted Kim’s niece, Alaina Marie. Eminem revealed he had full custody of her in a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone.

He said that since she was born, “Me and Kim pretty much had [Alaina], she’d live with us wherever we was at.” Around the same time, Marshall was also declared legal guardian of his younger half-brother, Nathan, who was 16.

Share icon Image credits: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

In 2004, Kim entered rehab stemming from a drug possession charge (per Fox News). After her stint of being “incarcerated in rehab,” Kim shared with 20/20 that Marshall had custody of the children and expressed gratitude that he was there to look after them during her absence.

According to Kim, Marshall asked her to stay a few nights with him and the kids at the house following her release. A few days turned into weeks, months, and nearly two years. Eminem adopted Stevie in 2005.

Eminem and Kim rekindled their romance, and the rapper proposed for the second time in late 2005, marking yet another chapter in their complex relationship.

The couple remarried in a lavish ceremony in January 2006, surrounded by friends, family, and their children. However, Eminem’s mother, Debbie, chose not to attend due to ongoing tensions with her son and Kim.

Kim claimed that she didn’t want to get married, but Marshall pressured her to do so. “[It was] beautiful…I had the big dress and all of our family and friends and the kids…he had our kids read at the wedding,” she said, recalling the wedding.

Despite the picture-perfect wedding, their renewed marriage was short-lived.

Share icon Image credits: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

Marshall filed for divorce just four months later, in April 2006. The second divorce was finalized in December of the same year. Kim claimed the marriage ended due to her disagreement with Eminem’s brother, Nathan.

Kim’s Life After the Second Divorce

Following the second divorce, Kim Mathers tried to live a life out of the spotlight. Eventually, she gave birth to another child, Parker, though very little is known about him.

Kim’s life post-Eminem was marred with struggle and controversy. She battled addiction and mental health issues. These struggles came to a head in October 2015 when Kim again tried to commit suicide.

Kim revealed to a Detroit Free Press that she drank, took pills, and intentionally drove into a telephone pole.

In January 2016, Kim’s twin sister, Dawn, was found dead in a “squalid mobile home” from a suspected heroin overdose (per Detroit Free Press).

Kim reportedly wrote on the funeral home’s tribute page, “Half of me is gone,” and that Dawn was “my sweet, beautiful sister who lost her way.”

In a surprising twist, Eminem apologized to Kim in his song “Bad Husband,” with the lyrics, “But I’m sorry, Kim/ More than you could ever comprehend.”

Share icon Image credits: Wenn Images

Tragedy struck Kim’s family once more in July 2021 when her mother passed away at the age of 65 (per Lee-Ellena Funeral Home).

In a heartfelt tribute, Kim reflected on their turbulent relationship, writing, “You were my best friend, my sister at times, my damn nemesis at others, and even I was mom sometimes, but it was always pure love!!!”

Just days after her mother’s passing, Kim faced another personal crisis. Authorities were called to her home following yet another suicide attempt (per TMZ)

Where Is Kim Scott Mathers Now?

Despite craving a life of privacy, Kim still attracts media attention — things seem to be finally looking up for Eminem’s ex-wife.

According to The U.S. Sun, Kim completed a 45-day stint in rehab in 2022 and stayed clean ever since.

Kim debuted a bold look with short, bleached blonde hair and shared that her children have been supportive, but she declined to elaborate on her situation.

Kim also revealed that she still sees Marshall “often enough.” The former couple are on good terms; Eminem even loaned Kim $615,000 for a new home (per The U.S. Sun).

In May 2024, Kim attended her daughter Hailie’s wedding to Evan McClintock; however, no photos surfaced to confirm her attendance.

The closest proof is a clip of Hailie’s wedding from Eminem’s “Temporary” music video, in which a figure similar to Kim appears in the background.

According to The U.S. Sun, Kim was spotted running errands in Michigan in July 2024 with notable face and hand injuries.

Kim’s next big adventure will be adding the “grandma” title to her name! Hailie and her husband announced they will be welcoming a baby in 2025.

Share icon Image credits: @hailiejade



The Impact Kim Scott Mathers Had on Eminem’s Career

Through the ebbs and flows of their relationship, Kim Scott Mathers has left an indelible mark on Eminem’s life and artistry.

Their volatile dynamic provided raw material for some of his iconic tracks, including the deeply personal “Kim” and “97 Bonnie and Clyde.” She is also referenced in heartfelt songs like “Mockingbird” and motivational anthems like “Till I Collapse.”

In Eminem’s autobiographical film 8 Mile (2002), Brittany Murphy’s character drew inspiration from aspects of Kim. Yet the real-life relationship between Eminem and Kim was far more destructive than its Hollywood depiction.