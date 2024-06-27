“Guests Thought I Was Crazy”: Bride Cuts $1,340 Wedding Dress To Be Comfortable At Her Reception

ADVERTISEMENT

Many brides opt for two different dresses for their special day: a long gown for the ceremony and a shorter design to be more comfortable on the dance floor once the party starts.

But there’s another alternative, as shown by a bride named Kristina. On her wedding day, she surprised guests with a money-saving tip that allowed her to have two dresses for the price of one.



“Skip the second dress. Cut your own,” she advised in a video published last Wednesday (June 19).

The clip shows her spinning around in a traditional bridal gown before two guests grabbed a pair of kitchen shears and removed the flowy train, leaving the bride in a minidress.

Kristina doesn’t regret having her dress cut, even though she reportedly paid $1,340 for it and many people tried to convince her that it wasn’t a good idea.

“Am I the only one who wants to keep my dress that I paid A LOT of $$ for so I can get photos of my kids trying it on, and maybe they want to wear it for their day? That’s not a thing anymore?” a TikTok user commented.

The bride responded, “You can totally keep it! It’s everyone’s personal preference. I just knew I wanted to do it, so I did it.”

“All the guests looked sooooooo stressed,” a second user wrote.

“They thought I was crazy,” Kristina confirmed.

When someone commented that they didn’t understand the trend of cutting a pricey item of clothing, the bride shared that she preferred to wear it multiple times rather than keep it in her house untouched like an item in a museum.

“Instead of keeping it in my closet for years, I will get it professionally hemmed and wear it for anniversaries,” she explained.

Meanwhile, others supported Kristina’s decision to prioritize her comfort at her wedding.

“If I ever get married, I’m bringing a T-shirt and jeans for the reception,” a woman commented, while another went a step further by declaring that she “would probably bring pajamas and party in those.”

Kristina isn’t the only bride to have asked for her dress to be chopped off during her nuptials. A Temecula, California, resident named Allie Goecke-Butler made headlines in January after asking her husband, Alan Goecke-Butler, to shorten her gown during the reception.

“It was really hot and humid, and I was dancing a ton,” Allie described. “My one bridesmaid, Kaelynn, had a little fan she was trying to cool me down with, and I made a joke about wanting to cut off the bottom half of my dress. We laughed about it and then looked at each other like, ‘Hmm, well, we could do that.'”

She added, “The only person I was nervous about was my mom and how she would respond, but when she saw it, she thought it was awesome.”

A few months after the ceremony, the former bride gave the leftover lace to her mother, who sells handmade denim jackets through her business, Ginger Pop Designs.

“She had my jacket done in about two days,” Allie explained.

“Most wedding dresses cost an arm and a leg, and you only wear them once. I just wanted to show that they can be recycled in a cool way that’s not the typical way of just cutting it short and dying it.

“I also am such a [creature] of comfort, so I knew I was never going to wear my dress as a dress again. The jacket is something I can wear again and again while also being comfortable.”

Similarly, Lawyer Taylor Popik decided to repurpose her wedding dress, which cost over $5,000, so she could wear it for other special occasions, like her honeymoon in Italy.

In 2022, Taylor took her lace Tony Ward gown to a local tailor after it had been sitting in her closet for a year. She got it cut right above the knee and was incredibly pleased with the result.

“It’s the best-fitting dress I’ve ever owned, so why not wear it again?”

