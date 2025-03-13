ADVERTISEMENT

A prom dress heist at a Georgia gas station turned into a violent brawl when an 18-year-old seller was ambushed during what was supposed to be an amicable sale among friends.

The conflict escalated into a full-blown brawl captured by surveillance cameras, resulting in the seller body-slamming one of the attackers who had her in a chokehold.

A prom dress heist turned into a full-on brawl in Georgia

Image credits: Allen.G/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: FOX 5 Atlanta

The showdown took place at a gas station in Gwinnett County, Georgia, which is about 30 miles outside of Atlanta. Police told Fox 5 Atlanta that the 18-year-old seller met up with her friend Morgan Flinchum, 20, to sell her the said prom dress on February 26.

While the prom dress was initially Flinchum’s, it was in the victim’s possession since her mother had helped pay for it. After Flinchum contacted her to buy it, she went to meet up with her “friend.”

The victim was ambushed by her friend at the gas station

Image credits: Gwinnett County Police Department

Image credits: Gwinnett County Police Department

The two women agreed to meet at the gas station for the sale. When the victim met with Flinchum at the station, Flinchum asked if they could go into the gas station’s bathroom in order to try on the prom dress. The victim agreed to her friend’s request.

When they entered the bathroom, a friend of Flinchum’s was waiting there. Flinchum’s friend snatched the prom dress and started running. The victim then chased after the dress thief and eventually caught up with her, only to find herself surrounded by three women.

Luckily for the victim, her boyfriend showed up.

The fight quickly escalated when an assailant got her into a chokehold

Image credits: Gwinnett County Police Department

The brawl, which moved toward the gas pumps at the station, only got worse after the victim’s boyfriend jumped in and took his girlfriend’s dress back from the perpetrators.

According to the surveillance footage, the violent struggle got even worse to the point where one of the assailants grabbed the victim (who is smaller in size) in a chokehold from behind. However, the 18-year-old victim was able to flip the attacker over her back and slam her onto the ground.

Online users were stunned by the brawl’s intensity

Image credits: Gwinnett County Police Department

The brawl’s footage became a hot topic on social media. Many viewers were surprised to see how violent the fight was.

One user praised the victim for defending herself, saying, “Amazing job, young lady! Good for you! Bullies got what they wanted.” Another said, “That’s why you got to teach your children how to fight.”

Others joked about said prom dress. One commenter said, “Man! Prom be gettin’ serious!” Another added, “To be fair, it’s difficult to find a suitable dress these days.”

And some were impressed by the victim’s fighting skills. One user said, “WWE sign her up.” Another joked, “WWE SMACKDOWN Prom Dress edition.” A third simply exclaimed, “DAAAAAMMMMNNNNNNN…”

And another referenced Bhad Bhabie’s famous “Catch me outside, how ’bout that?” clip from Dr. Phil, saying, “Caught her outside, it seems.”

The brawl ended in the arrest of three teens, thanks to surveillance footage



Image credits: Gwinnett County Police Department

The violent fight ended when Gwinnett County Police got to the scene and went on to review the surveillance footage. After a careful investigation, police arrested the assailants. According to the police report, the three teens, Flinchum, Kaylee George, and Lelia DeJager, turned themselves in.

Flinchum and DeJager have been charged with battery and theft by taking, and George has been charged with theft by taking.

The police warned people to choose public spaces for person-to-person sales

Image credits: Gwinnett County Police Department

The Gwinnett County Police emphasized that these kinds of violent incidents highlight why person-to-person sales should always be done in public places with surveillance.

Speaking to Fox 5 Atlanta, Cpl. Juan Madiedo said, “I would say it’s not normally something we have to investigate, an argument over a prom dress.

“Here in Gwinnett County, all of our police precincts, including our headquarters here, have designated e-commerce parking,” Madiedo shared.

“We invite any citizen out there, if you’re looking to make a transaction, sell any items or purchase an item online, meet that person at one of our designated e-commerce locations,” he added.



Netizens commented on the violent brawl’s footage

