A prom dress heist at a Georgia gas station turned into a violent brawl when an 18-year-old seller was ambushed during what was supposed to be an amicable sale among friends.

The conflict escalated into a full-blown brawl captured by surveillance cameras, resulting in the seller body-slamming one of the attackers who had her in a chokehold. 

    A prom dress heist turned into a full-on brawl in Georgia

    

    

    

    

    The showdown took place at a gas station in Gwinnett County, Georgia, which is about 30 miles outside of Atlanta. Police told Fox 5 Atlanta that the 18-year-old seller met up with her friend Morgan Flinchum, 20, to sell her the said prom dress on February 26.

    While the prom dress was initially Flinchum’s, it was in the victim’s possession since her mother had helped pay for it. After Flinchum contacted her to buy it, she went to meet up with her “friend.” 

    The victim was ambushed by her friend at the gas station

    

    

    

    

    The two women agreed to meet at the gas station for the sale. When the victim met with Flinchum at the station, Flinchum asked if they could go into the gas station’s bathroom in order to try on the prom dress. The victim agreed to her friend’s request. 

    When they entered the bathroom, a friend of Flinchum’s was waiting there. Flinchum’s friend snatched the prom dress and started running. The victim then chased after the dress thief and eventually caught up with her, only to find herself surrounded by three women.

    Luckily for the victim, her boyfriend showed up.

    The fight quickly escalated when an assailant got her into a chokehold

    

    

    The brawl, which moved toward the gas pumps at the station, only got worse after the victim’s boyfriend jumped in and took his girlfriend’s dress back from the perpetrators. 

    According to the surveillance footage, the violent struggle got even worse to the point where one of the assailants grabbed the victim (who is smaller in size) in a chokehold from behind. However, the 18-year-old victim was able to flip the attacker over her back and slam her onto the ground. 

    Online users were stunned by the brawl’s intensity

    

    

    The brawl’s footage became a hot topic on social media. Many viewers were surprised to see how violent the fight was.

    One user praised the victim for defending herself, saying, “Amazing job, young lady! Good for you! Bullies got what they wanted.” Another said, “That’s why you got to teach your children how to fight.”

    Others joked about said prom dress. One commenter said, “Man! Prom be gettin’ serious!” Another added, “To be fair, it’s difficult to find a suitable dress these days.”

    And some were impressed by the victim’s fighting skills. One user said, “WWE sign her up.” Another joked, “WWE SMACKDOWN Prom Dress edition.” A third simply exclaimed, “DAAAAAMMMMNNNNNNN…”

    And another referenced Bhad Bhabie’s famous “Catch me outside, how ’bout that?” clip from Dr. Phil, saying, “Caught her outside, it seems.”

    The brawl ended in the arrest of three teens, thanks to surveillance footage

    

    

    The violent fight ended when Gwinnett County Police got to the scene and went on to review the surveillance footage. After a careful investigation, police arrested the assailants. According to the police report, the three teens, Flinchum, Kaylee George, and Lelia DeJager, turned themselves in.

    Flinchum and DeJager have been charged with battery and theft by taking, and George has been charged with theft by taking.

    The police warned people to choose public spaces for person-to-person sales

    

    

    The Gwinnett County Police emphasized that these kinds of violent incidents highlight why person-to-person sales should always be done in public places with surveillance.

    Speaking to Fox 5 Atlanta, Cpl. Juan Madiedo said, “I would say it’s not normally something we have to investigate, an argument over a prom dress.

    “Here in Gwinnett County, all of our police precincts, including our headquarters here, have designated e-commerce parking,” Madiedo shared.

    “We invite any citizen out there, if you’re looking to make a transaction, sell any items or purchase an item online, meet that person at one of our designated e-commerce locations,” he added.

    Netizens commented on the violent brawl’s footage 

    Comment by Kauser Ali Khan on friendship tensions in a viral video discussion.

    WWE sign her up" comment on viral video of prom dress heist brawl.

    Facebook comment reacting to prom dress brawl, saying, 'Man! Prom be gettin’ serious!

    Gas station brawl meme text: "Me pumping gas minding my business.

    Comment on prom dress heist brawl, mentioning nearby police presence at racetrack and victim's strength.

    Comment about prom dress heist emphasizing the importance of self-defense classes.

    User comment discussing a chaotic incident over a prom dress.

    Comment by Ellie Jones saying, "Prom is getting out of control," with a top fan badge.

    Comment about prom dress heist, suggesting the flipper was a wrestler, with a laughing emoji.

    Comment about prom dress heist, suggesting a girl join a wrestling team.

    Comment praising a girl's bravery in a prom dress heist video, saying "Good for you! Bullies got what they wanted.

    Comment about the prom dress heist and the suspect matching in orange picking up garbage.

    Text message reminiscing about high school prom dress and etiquette in 1984.

    Comment screenshot reacting to prom dress heist news, expressing disappointment and humor.

    Comment on viral prom dress heist video reads, "Your moms must be so proud.

    Comment mentioning yearbook photos with engagement icons below.

    Comment by Sophia Ria Harris on behavior, stating it's not good and children will understand more when they grow up.

    Text message about prom dresses, stating it's not that serious, emphasizing future conversations.

