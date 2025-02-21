Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“47-Year-Old Mob Wife”: Bhad Bhabie Accused Of Copying Kourtney Kardashian’s Stepdaughter’s Look
Celebrities, News

“47-Year-Old Mob Wife”: Bhad Bhabie Accused Of Copying Kourtney Kardashian’s Stepdaughter’s Look

Another blow has been dealt in the Bhad Bhabie vs. Alabama Barker saga.

Bhabie, 21, seemingly mocked 19-year-old Barker in a new Instagram video.

Fans were shocked to see the rapper’s natural dark hair replaced by a blonde wig, and they immediately pointed out how she looked like Barker, the daughter of Travis Barker and stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian.

Highlights
  • Bhad Bhabie appeared to mock Alabama Barker in a new Instagram video, according to fans.
  • The rapper was captured wearing a blonde wig while her diss track, aimed at Barker, played in the background.
  • Barker later addressed the imitation and called it the “best form of flattery.”
  • The beef between the two artists began after Bhabie accused the teenager of stealing her ex-boyfriend Le Vaughn.
    Bhad Bhabie seemingly mocked Alabama Barker in a new Instagram video

    Person with black hair and tattoos posing in a car, associated with "47-Year-Old Mob Wife" style discussion.

    Image credits: bhadbhabie

    Not only was Bhabie sporting a hairdo that was the same color as Barker’s signature blonde hair, but she was also dressed in pajamas, which is typically what Barker films her TikTok videos in.

    Playing in the background of the video was Ms. Whitman, Bhabie’s latest diss track targeting Barker.

    “She’s mocking bama! Did y’all not see the makeup and hair,” read one social media comment on the video, while a second said, “Bhadbhabie ate Alabama up, and y’all know it.”

    Image credits: bhadbhabie

    Blonde woman with bangs and tattoos, wearing earrings and a white top, related to "47-Year-Old Mob Wife" controversy.

    Image credits: bhadbhabie

    Makeup, hair, the PAJAMAS 😂 yall not seeing bhad bhabie GENIUS,” read a third comment.

    “The hand motions. She’s for sure making fun of Alabama,” said another observer.

    Another wrote, “Y’all need to keep up she’s obviously making fun of bama with how she’s dressed, lmaooooo.”

    Social media users quickly called out Bhabie’s video as a direct jab at Travis Barker’s daughter

    It seems the message was received loudly and clearly, as Barker put out a message seemingly alluding to Bhabie imitating her.

    “Imitation is the best form of flattery; some people are working overtime while I’m just keeping it moving,” she wrote.

    “It’s done,” she added. “Thanks for all the love, though.”

    Alabama appeared to address the imitation, calling it the “best form of flattery”

    Blonde woman in a red outfit posing, embodying the "mob wife" style with jewelry and bold makeup.

    Image credits: alabamaluellabarker

    Quote on imitation as flattery from a mob wife perspective, with emojis.

    Image credits: alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Stories

    The blonde wig drama came about a month after Bhabie revealed that she had a nose job while undergoing cancer treatment on the side.

    She told her fans that she underwent surgery to remove a “bump” on her nose but faced immense speculation about how she went through the procedure as a cancer patient.

    “Y’all mfs [sic] so worried about me, and y’all don’t even know what kind of cancer I have! It’s not breast cancer that is a rumor,” she said while responding to the backlash.

    The blonde drama came weeks after Bhabie and Barker began beefing over a man

    The Bhabie vs. Barker dispute began last December after the Gucci Flip Flops rapper accused the latter of trying to steal her now-ex boyfriend Le Vaughn.

    Bhabie—born Danielle Marie Bregoli—began dating Le Vaughn in July 2020, and they welcomed a child together in March 2024.

    Amid the infidelity claims involving Barker, their romance has been on and off over the last couple of months.

    The Gucci Flip Flops rapper accused the teenager of stealing her ex-boyfriend Le Vaughn

    Blonde woman with a straight hairstyle, wearing a white top, looking directly at the camera in a car.

    Image credits: bhadbhabie/Instagram Stories

    “Single,” Bhabie wrote in an Instagram Story earlier this month.

    “Like dead a** yall will never see me with that man ever again,” she wrote in another slide.

    Last December, Bhabie accused Barker of stealing her man.

    She said she was “hurt” because she considered Barker as her close friend and a “lil sister.”

    Barker reacted to the allegations with “…#ew” in the comments section of a Shade Room’s Instagram post covering the rapper’s claims.

    In addition to linking Barker with Le Vaughn, Bhabie dropped a diss track called Over Cooked in which she claimed Barker hooked up with Soulja Boy and got pregnant with Tyga’s baby.

    “Hatin’-a** h*e tried steal my baby daddy (Baby daddy) / F***in’ on Soulja [Boy] and Tyga got you pregnant (Uh) / Tried to play me close, backdoor me, seen it comin’ (Seen it comin’) / Did all that for nothin’, b*tch, he still gon’ come right back (He gon’ come right back),” she rapper in the diss track.

    Bhabie released a diss track called Over Cooked and claimed Barker got pregnant with Tyga’s baby

    Young woman with tattoos taking a selfie, holding a pink phone, wearing a black top and gold bracelets.

    Image credits: bhadbhabie

    When Barker shared her side of the story, she maintained that Le Vaughn was the one contacting her and trying to win her over.

    “I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy,” she wrote on social media.

    She said the idea of a personal relationship between her and these men were “completely fabricated” and “nothing more than a sad baseless attempt to gain attention.”

    Two individuals posing in a mirror selfie, one holding a pink phone, linked to the keyword "47-Year-Old Mob Wife.

    Image credits: bhadbhabie

    Bhad Bhabie's Instagram post discussing friendship issues, with 'Follow' button highlighted.

    Image credits: bhadbhabie

    “I won’t continue to entertain this nonsense, but this will be the last time I address pathetic lies,” she added.

    Tyga also dismissed the claims and clarified that he has “never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama.”

    Barker maintained that Le Vaughn was the one who made a move on her and that she’s never been intimate with Tyga or Soulja Boy

    Screenshot of a statement addressing false rumors, related to 47-year-old mob wife accusations, promises a diss track soon.

    Image credits: alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Stories

    Tweet from T-Raww denying a relationship, mentioning Alabama, with engagement metrics visible at the bottom.

    Image credits: Tyga

    Following immense backlash, the names Soulja Boy and Tyga were censored from Bhabie’s Over Cooked track.

    Barker hit back with her own diss track, Cry Bhabie, in which she rapped: “Poppin’ sh** like Fanta, you talk a lot on camera / You really asked that man, ‘Should I dye my hair like Bama?’”

    On one occasion, Bhabie accused Barker of having a text exchange with her while Le Vaughn was “in her bed”

    A woman in a red lace outfit and long blonde hair poses outdoors; related to "Mob Wife" controversy.

    Image credits: alabamaluellabarker

    Text conversation on a dark background with messages exchanged about someone's whereabouts.

    Image credits: bhabhabie

    In the track released on February 7, Barker also said Bhabie wasn’t in the right frame of mind when she claimed she got pregnant with Tyga’s child.

    “The pills got you higher / Turned you to a liar / You must be TMZ / B*tch, don’t make me call a Tyga,” she rapped.

    Barker dropped her own diss track, Cry Bhabie, and accused the rapper of making baseless claims while on the opioid painkiller Percocet

    Days after the diss track was released, Bhabie appeared to challenge her former pal and now nemesis to physically fight their issues out.

    “Meet me, and let’s fight this out since you so tough!” she said on social media.

    Around the same time, Bhabie shared screenshots of her texts to Barker, in which she claimed Le Vaughn was “in her bed” while the text exchange took place.

    Travis Barker and stepmother Kourtney Kardashian appeared in the 19-year-old’s music video, Vogue, released in December

    Two women posing in a car, wearing similar black outfits and styled hair, linked to mob wife look controversy.

    Image credits: alabamaluellabarker

    Barker, dubbed an up-and-coming rap star, released her first major rap song, Vogue, last December.

    Her father and reality TV star stepmother also appeared in the music video as special guests.

    “This is the worst rap beef, period,”one social media user said about the Bhad Bhabie vs. Alabama Barker saga

    Text in a message bubble saying, "She looks like a 47 year old mob wife" with laughing emoji.

    Comment criticizes Bhad Bhabie's appearance with a humorous emoji.

    Comment discussing "mob wife" speculation related to Alabama.

    Social media comment accusing Bhad Bhabie of copying a look, referencing a twin comparison.

    Text message from Tamara Tyana discussing imitation and cultural aspects.

    Comment by Mahmah Sheik reading, "Someone doesn't know when they're being made fun of," related to Mob Wife controversy.

    Comment screenshot with a debate over a mob wife's originality and entitlement accusations.

    Social media comment about Kendrick and Drake with reactions, by Mic Ross.

    Comment addressing Travis in a discussion about a celebrity look, mentioning past issues.

    Text conversation with a comment on mob wife, including a sad emoji and 78 likes.

    Text from social media post about a transformation with a facepalm emoji.

    Screenshot of a comment referencing a mob wife, discussing energy and fighting with emojis.

    Comment supporting Bhad Bhabie, referring to her as the "cash me outside" girl, in an online discussion.

    Comment mentioning James Charles' hypothetical sister related to mob wife style.

    Comment by John Colon declaring a rap beef as the worst, relating to a 47-year-old mob wife context.

    Text message by La Vonte Thompson reading "White on white violence," related to "Mob Wife" discussion.

    Social media comment discussing celebrities and relationships, with emojis and sarcastic remarks about a mob wife.

    Text post mentioning Kortney's stepdaughter with humorous reaction icons.

    Comment by Virginia Rose Brown addressing respect and relationship issues.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
