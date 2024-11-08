“Please Stop”: Bhad Bhabie Denies Using Ozempic For Weight Loss, Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapper and reality star Bhad Bhabie left her fans shocked and dismayed after revealing that she has cancer and that her medication was the culprit behind her recent weight loss.

The 21-year-old revealed her condition in an Instagram story yesterday (November 7), pleading with her followers to stop spreading rumors about her using Ozempic or similar methods to slim down.

“Sorry, my cancer medication made me lose weight. I’m slowly gaining it back. So please stop spreading the worst narratives,” the post read.

Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, did not go into detail about the type of illness she’s suffering, but her mother, Barbara, confirmed her daughter’s diagnosis on social media, defending her against accusations of faking her condition.

Rapper Bhad Bhabie announced on Instagram that she has cancer, with her mother confirming the diagnosis on social media

Image credits: bhadbhabie

Barbara’s post was a response to statements made by celebrity reporter Perez Hilton, who had suggested that Bhabie was lying about having cancer for publicity purposes.

“I’m pretty heated right now at Perez Hilton for going on YouTube and suggesting that my daughter might be making this up,” Barbara said, going as far as to call Hilton a “Piece of s—” and telling him to worry about his own family, rather than comment on the lives of others.

“I pray to God that none of your children ever get cancer. How dare you say my daughter is faking this,” she continued, emphasizing that she had to battle the illness twice in the past.

Image credits: bhadbhabie

Hilton’s comments reinforced statements made by Bhabie’s detractors, who stated that the rapper’s drastic change in appearance was due to either drug abuse, Ozempic, or mental health issues. Bhabie’s fans, on the other hand, defended her, asking viewers to be more understanding.

“People need to have more compassion instead of making assumptions,” one wrote. “We’re all praying for you! Your baby needs you!”

Bhabie has slowed down her musical releases in recent years. She welcomed her first daughter, Kali Love, in March and was involved in an altercation with her ex in July

Image credits: bhadbhabie

Bhad Bhabie rose to fame after a viral 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil. Her mother brought her on the talk show to discuss her problematic behavior, which included stealing, fighting, and being disrespectful.

As the show continued, Bregoli became frustrated with the audience because they mocked and laughed at her defiant attitude toward her mother. As her irritation grew, she turned to them, saying the now-famous line, “Cash me ousside, how ’bout dat?” which became a meme due to her distinct accent and delivery.

Image credits: Dr. Phil

Taking advantage of the fame her appearance brought, Bregoli debuted her single These Heaux the following year. It peaked at 77 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the youngest female rapper to enter the charts.

Bhabie became a mother in March. In July, she posted graphic footage of her ex-boyfriend, Le Vaughn, a 26-year-old rapper from Boynton Beach, Florida, physically assaulting her and slamming her to the ground.

“This is so sad.” Bhad Bhabie’s fans were dismayed to find out about the singer’s condition

