Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids: Everything You Need To Know

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has been captivating audiences since 2007. Alongside her television career, she has built a name for herself as a successful entrepreneur with a range of thriving brands. Yet, the title she cherishes most is that of “mom.”

Kourtney recently welcomed another baby in November 2023, and fans are curious: how many kids does Kourtney Kardashian have?

Kourtney Kardashian is a busy mom with a full house. She shares three biological children with her ex, Scott Disick, and welcomed another child with her husband, Travis Barker, the drummer from Blink-182. Since tying the knot with Travis in 2022, Kourtney has embraced her role as a step-mom to his three kids.

In this article, we’re diving deep into Kourtney’s growing family and what they’ve been up to. Plus, we’ll fill you in on the newest member of the Kardashian-Barker clan.

Mason Dash Disick

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her firstborn, Mason Dash Disick, into the world in Los Angeles on December 14, 2009. He is the son of Kourtney and her former partner, Scott Disick. Mason’s arrival was captured in a special episode titled “Delivering Baby Mason,” which served as the Season 4 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. (2007-2021).

Unlike much of his famous family, Kourtney’s eldest son prefers to stay out of the spotlight. The 15-year-old joined Instagram in 2024, though he has only posted a few photos in which he tends to obscure his face.

Kourtney has respected this decision and posts very few photos of her eldest child. Her most recent photo of Mason is a group shot from their family’s Christmas celebrations. The photo shows her eldest looking serious and, perhaps like many teenagers his age, annoyed at being part of the picture.s

Mason enjoys hanging out with friends and his younger siblings. His grandmother, Kris Jenner, described him as “kind, creative, smart, talented” and “a caring and wonderful young man.”

Despite previously living with Kourtney, sources close to the family reveal that Mason has now chosen to live with his father (per Life & Style). The insider shared that while “heartbroken” about her son’s decision, Kourtney tries her best to “respect his wishes and not smother him.”

Penelope Scotland Disick

Penelope Scotland Disick, affectionately known as P or Poosh, was born on July 8, 2012. Her arrival was featured in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians during Season 7, Episode 18, titled “Baby, Baby, Baby.”

At just 12 years old, P shares a TikTok account with her mother. She is also featured in some photos of her famous family, suggesting she isn’t shying away from the spotlight like her older brother.

Recently, P appeared in a group photo at a private Wicked screening alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

With a family who owns and runs several skincare, cosmetics, and fashion brands, it’s no wonder that P also loves these things. She even has a wellness brand named after her — Poosh. The TikToks she creates are primarily skincare routine clips, alongside a few funny videos of family members.

Despite a close relationship with her mother, Penelope has displayed some sassier elements of her personality in The Kardashians (2022-2024).

During Kourt’s pregnancy with Rocky Thirteen, she regularly flaunted her baby bump – much to P’s chagrin (per “Buckle Up and Let’s Go”). She said to Kourtney, “Mom, please… you’re so braggy with your stomach.” When asked if it was too much, P replied, “No, she just shows it every single morning!”

Reign Aston Disick

Sharing a birthday with Mason, Reign Aston Disick was born on December 14, 2014. He is the last child of Kourtney and Scott. Unlike his older siblings, Reign’s birth was not featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Like his mother, Reign can be seen frequently changing up his hairstyles; he often sported long hair when he was younger but now mixes it up with mohawks and bleached blond styles.

The 10-year-old also has a pierced ear and seems to enjoy pulling funny faces in front of the camera. Reign may be taking style tips from step-dad Travis Barker — one photo shows him with dark, painted nails.

Out of all his siblings, Reign appears the most frequently on his family’s social media. In a recent birthday post, Grandmother Kris Jenner gushed over her grandson, saying Reign’s “inquisitive mind and vibrant personality light up every room.”

Since his birth, unfounded rumors about Reign’s paternity have plagued Kourtney and Scott. Kourtney had a brief, unconfirmed relationship with Justin Bieber in 2015 following her split from Scott.

Many speculate that Bieber is Reign’s birth father despite the timelines not supporting this theory. Photos of the young boy still feature comments such as “Can we get a DNA test on this kid already? Sheesh. Just admit it already” from @oceangirl401 and “Ohhh little justin” from @leona_leeloo.

Rocky Thirteen Barker

On November 1, 2023, Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first son, Rocky Thirteen Barker. Rocky’s birth was briefly featured on the Kardashian reality show, though the footage appeared to be taken by the family themselves.

In a departure from their usual transparency, Kourtney and Travis have chosen not to show a picture of Rocky’s face.

Where did Rocky Thirteen get his unique name? In an interview with Complex, Travis revealed that it was a name that had been on his mind.

Rocky’s inspiration came from the guitarist Rocky George of Suicidal Tendencies and from the 1976 Rocky film, which Travis called “the greatest boxing movie of all time.” He then added that 13 was “just the greatest number of all time.”

Due to Kourtney’s advanced maternal age—she was 45 during her pregnancy—her experience carrying Rocky was quite different from her earlier pregnancies. In fact, Kourtney had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery” in September 2023 to remove excess fluid from the baby’s lungs.

The procedure left Kourtney terrified but also saw her adopting a more positive mindset that she credits with preventing the problem from re-occurring.

Family Dynamics and Parenting Style

Once Travis and Kourt tied the knot in 2022, the couple has been navigating their blended family. In addition to Kourtney’s brood, Travis shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon (21) and Alabama (19). He also plays a significant role in his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya’s life (25-year-old Atiana is Shanna’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya).

Both Kourt and Travis are close with their step-children, with Kourtney even appearing in Alabama Barker’s new music video.

Kourtney and Scott Disick work hard to co-parent their children. In 2019, the two sat down to discuss their approach. The former couple agreed that it might seem unconventional to outsiders looking in.

Scott said, “I feel like we are just raising our kids how we would’ve raised them whether we were together or not. Just because we’re not together, our kids should not suffer.” They also acknowledged how difficult it was when they both moved on to new relationships, revealing that this caused fights between them.

Recently, there’s been speculation that they’ve run into some difficulties. The former couple used to vacation together following their split, sources close to the family say Kourtney no longer invites Scott since she’s been with Travis (per The Daily Mail).

The insider suggests this is causing a rift between Kourtney and her children, particularly her eldest.

Scott’s exclusion from the family’s Australia vacation in February 2024 may explain Mason’s absence from the trip. It may also partially explain why he has chosen to live with his father rather than with his mother and Travis.

Major Milestones and Recent Updates

The Kardashian-Barker family most recently celebrated Rocky’s first birthday with a lavish Disney-themed party. The party featured a sign with “Baby Barker” and much of what you would see upon entering a theme park, such as food carts, bubbles, and balloons.

The food was served in Disney-style packaging and even featured adorable Mickey Mouse grilled cheese sandwiches and pretzels. Celebrity chef ChefKLA catered the party, and the lucky birthday boy got two cakes. Kourtney and Travis also had a full-size carousel at the party.

The family also took the youngster to Disneyland for further celebrations. Photos show Rocky meeting Mickey, as well as walking the streets of Disneyland. The family may have also visited Disney’s exclusive Club 33.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Journey as a Mom

With over 15 years as a mom, Kourtney Kardashian has had quite the motherhood journey. She revealed to Redbook in 2014 that becoming a mother significantly shifted her priorities in life. “My entire life changed when I became a mother — my priorities, my understanding, appreciation of life, and my relationship with God,” she told Redbook.

Kourt also revealed that she naturally fell into “attachment parenting” with her first two children. She also said she doesn’t consider herself strict and prefers to communicate by constantly checking in and discussing things.

In a 2020 Instagram post, Kourtney shared her sentiments about her three children. She wrote, “My biggest blessing, the three that have given me purpose, make every experience better, test me, teach me, and remind me of who I am in the truest sense, their mother.”

Over the past decade, Kourt’s parenting style has changed. During “The Peak and The Pit” episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed how she’s doing things differently with her newest baby, Rocky.

Despite spending much of her time in front of the camera, the reality star said, “My priority is not bouncing back and getting my body back in shape like it has been in the past.”

She recalled feeling pressured to return to her pre-baby body with her previous children but was prioritizing herself following Rocky’s birth. She said, “This time, I’m really just all about nourishing my body and eating the best foods to keep up my milk supply.”

While her postpartum approach has changed, her attachment parenting style remains constant. Kourtney said, “I really don’t separate from him,” and shared that she loved being at home with him. She revealed that her time is occupied with caring for her baby and “bonding with him.”

It’s also likely that Kourtney’s (and Travis’) healthy-living lifestyles filter into their parenting.

Kourtney is so passionate about wellness that she created her own lifestyle brand, Poosh. She describes it as a place to “share new ideas and spark conversation about a modern approach to healthy living.”

Kourtney also founded Lemme, a vitamin and botanical supplement that has been created by doctors and scientists.

Kourtney and Travis both maintain a primarily plant-based diet. However, it’s unclear whether their children do too. The Lemme founder has previously revealed that she and her children both follow a dairy-free and gluten-free diet (per People).