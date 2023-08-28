 Guy Shares How His Ex’s Husband Can’t Seem To Get Over Him | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Shares How His Ex’s Husband Can’t Seem To Get Over Him
31points
Relationships

Guy Shares How His Ex’s Husband Can’t Seem To Get Over Him

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ieva Pečiulytė

Past romantic relationships can be difficult to get over; yet sometimes it’s not even one of the partners that seemingly can’t keep the ex out of their minds.

Redditor u/slapwerks recently told the ‘Petty Revenge’ community about his ex’s husband who couldn’t forget his wife’s former partner even years after the couple’s relationship ended. To make matters worse, the woman’s current husband left online media posts regarding the OP, which got his “petty revenge thoughts brewing”.

Forgetting an ex might be more difficult for some than it is for others

Image credits: vadymvdrobot (not the actual photo)

The husband of this man’s ex couldn’t leave the guy alone even years after the couple’s relationship ended

Image credits: maria_symchychnavr (not the actual photo)

Image source: slapwerks

The OP responded to some of the redditors’ thoughts in the comments

Fellow netizens shared ideas of other ways to deal with the ex’s husband

One opened up about a similar experience

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda