Woman Sells Boyfriend’s Truck To Junkyard After An Argument, Ends Up Single And With A Lawsuit

It’s fair to say that anyone who sees the painful end of a relationship on the horizon or feels wronged by their partner has had at least one fleeting thought of revenge. You know, a little slashing-tires fantasy there. Spoiling the entirety of their favorite TV show. Or, if you’re feeling extra petty, kidnapping their most prized possession and selling it for parts.

Unfortunately for u/Polaritium, the latter scenario actually happened. As he tells in his recent “True Off My Chest” story, there was a disagreement between him and his girlfriend about the way he looks after their two cats. And the next thing he knows, his precious wheels are nowhere to be found. “That truck was pretty much the family’s breadwinner for about 30 years,” OP (the author) explained. God knows, what followed could have gone in all sorts of different ways. But at least it did reveal the true nature of those involved.

After a silly argument with his girlfriend, this man soon realized that his cherished car was nowhere to be found

Image credits: wikimedia.commons (not the actual photo)

A few crazy nights later, he came back to share the story of how a couple of cats helped reveal the true colors of his ex

Image credits: Polaritium

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

People asked the OP many questions and he answered them as best as he could, filling in the missing gaps of the story

Most people responded with support and shock that a loving person could actually pull off something like this

After a flurry of questions and suggestions for the OP, he came back with the rest of the story

Having listened to most people’s advice to seek legal help, the author filed a police report for the missing wheels

After a couple of sleepless nights, the beloved vehicle was found and his girlfriend was charged with stealing