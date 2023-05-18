Woman Sells Boyfriend’s Truck To Junkyard After An Argument, Ends Up Single And With A Lawsuit
It’s fair to say that anyone who sees the painful end of a relationship on the horizon or feels wronged by their partner has had at least one fleeting thought of revenge. You know, a little slashing-tires fantasy there. Spoiling the entirety of their favorite TV show. Or, if you’re feeling extra petty, kidnapping their most prized possession and selling it for parts.
Unfortunately for u/Polaritium, the latter scenario actually happened. As he tells in his recent “True Off My Chest” story, there was a disagreement between him and his girlfriend about the way he looks after their two cats. And the next thing he knows, his precious wheels are nowhere to be found. “That truck was pretty much the family’s breadwinner for about 30 years,” OP (the author) explained. God knows, what followed could have gone in all sorts of different ways. But at least it did reveal the true nature of those involved.
After a silly argument with his girlfriend, this man soon realized that his cherished car was nowhere to be found
Image credits: wikimedia.commons (not the actual photo)
A few crazy nights later, he came back to share the story of how a couple of cats helped reveal the true colors of his ex
Image credits: Polaritium
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
Sounds like the EX-gf deserved every bit of that lawsuit from what I've read. Mess with a family heirloom that you have no business with, pay the price that comes with it. Truck on, OP!!! As for EX, Truck around and find out!!! SMH!!!
