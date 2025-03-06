ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartwarming deed, actor and comedian Steve Carell surprised hundreds of high school seniors in the Altadena area with free prom tickets.

Announcing the news on behalf of the charity Alice’s Kids, Carell is making sure seniors at schools impacted by the devastating Eaton Fire will make it to their prom.

Steve Carell to pay for hundreds of high school seniors’ prom tickets

Beloved The Office actor made the announcement on Tuesday, March 4, through the charity’s social media accounts. “Attention all seniors, this is Steve Carell with a very special announcement,” the actor said in the video.

“I work with a wonderful charity out of Virginia called Alice’s Kids. And Alice’s Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets.”

Carell said tickets already purchased will be reimbursed

Carell added that if anyone had already paid for their prom tickets, Alice’s Kids would reimburse them. “It’s a pretty good deal,” he said in his iconic deadpan attitude. “Have fun, enjoy the prom and remember, this is Steve Carell.”

According to the Associated Press, Alice’s Kids will donate about $175,000 for more than 800 fire victim students’ prom tickets, ranging from $100 to $150 each. A Virginia-based organization, Alice’s Kids supports school children across the US by paying for field trips, prom tickets, summer camps, instrument rentals and more for those who may not be able to afford it.

Carell’s announcement is reminiscent of the actor’s The Office storyline

Best known for playing Michael Scott on NBC’s The Office, fans noticed a similarity between the announcement and a “cringe-worthy” storyline from one episode of the sitcom. Years ago in the series, Scott promised a group of young students that he would pay for their college tuition, believing he would have the funds by the time they became seniors.

However, when the time came, he lacked the funds and ultimately backed out, offering them free laptop batteries instead. Unlike Scott, who failed to deliver his promise, Carell is ready to make a real-life impact with his announcement.

Share icon “Justice for Scott’s Tots”: Users on social media reacted to the news

Due to the resemblance, many social media users referenced the episode of the popular series. One Redditor exclaimed, “Hey, I’ve seen this one!” While another asked “Are we sure it’s not another Scott’s tots situation here?”

One user wrote, “What you gonna do? What you gonna do? Make our dreams come true!” which are the lyrics to the song “Scott’s Tots” chanted while performing for Michael on the series in a bid to show him their gratitude.



A user on X wrote, “Justice for Scott’s Tots,” while another joked, “It’s all fun and games until he shows up with a suitcase full laptop batteries.” Another X user suggested, “he has the opportunity to do the funniest thing.”

The wildfires ripped through Altadena and Pasadena areas, damaging several schools

The horrific Eaton Fire hit the Pasadena and Altadena areas between January 7 and January 25. Wildfires ripped through the area for 25 days, claiming the lives of 17 people and burning more than 14,000 acres of land.

Eaton fire, along with the Palisades fire, is considered one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles’s history. Several schools were damaged in the fire.

The schools that will benefit from Carell’s announcement are located in Altadena and Pasadena, which include Aveson Schools, Blair High School, John Muir High School, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School, Pasadena High School and Rose City High School.

Online users were quick to comment on the announcement on social media

