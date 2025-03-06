ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartwarming deed, actor and comedian Steve Carell surprised hundreds of high school seniors in the Altadena area with free prom tickets

Announcing the news on behalf of the charity Alice’s Kids, Carell is making sure seniors at schools impacted by the devastating Eaton Fire will make it to their prom. 

RELATED:

    Steve Carell to pay for hundreds of high school seniors’ prom tickets

    A man smiling, wearing glasses and a dark suit, attending an event related to helping LA fire victims.

    Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images

    Charred remains after LA fires, with American and Californian flags standing amid debris.

    Image credits: David McNew/Getty Images

    Beloved The Office actor made the announcement on Tuesday, March 4, through the charity’s social media accounts. “Attention all seniors, this is Steve Carell with a very special announcement,” the actor said in the video.

    “I work with a wonderful charity out of Virginia called Alice’s Kids. And Alice’s Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets.”

    Carell said tickets already purchased will be reimbursed

    Man with glasses and beard in a light blue shirt, in bright room, helping teen fire victims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: alicewillhelp

    Actor praised for helping teens after LA fires, wearing a suit, in an office setting.

    Image credits: Comedy Bites

    Carell added that if anyone had already paid for their prom tickets, Alice’s Kids would reimburse them. “It’s a pretty good deal,” he said in his iconic deadpan attitude. “Have fun, enjoy the prom and remember, this is Steve Carell.” 

    According to the Associated Press, Alice’s Kids will donate about $175,000 for more than 800 fire victim students’ prom tickets, ranging from $100 to $150 each. A Virginia-based organization, Alice’s Kids supports school children across the US by paying for field trips, prom tickets, summer camps, instrument rentals and more for those who may not be able to afford it.

    Carell’s announcement is reminiscent of the actor’s The Office storyline

    Steve Carell encourages teen victims of LA fires with a message for prom, wearing glasses in a close-up shot.

    Image credits: alicewillhelp

    Best known for playing Michael Scott on NBC’s The Office, fans noticed a similarity between the announcement and a “cringe-worthy” storyline from one episode of the sitcom. Years ago in the series, Scott promised a group of young students that he would pay for their college tuition, believing he would have the funds by the time they became seniors. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, when the time came, he lacked the funds and ultimately backed out, offering them free laptop batteries instead. Unlike Scott, who failed to deliver his promise, Carell is ready to make a real-life impact with his announcement. 

    “Justice for Scott’s Tots”: Users on social media reacted to the news Man in a navy jacket smiling, standing indoors, wearing glasses, with lanyards around his neck.

    Image credits: stevecarellofficial

    Aveson Schools sign by a road, related to Steve Carell's praised help for LA fire victims.

    Image credits: KCAL News

    Due to the resemblance, many social media users referenced the episode of the popular series. One Redditor exclaimed, “Hey, I’ve seen this one!” While another asked “Are we sure it’s not another Scott’s tots situation here?” 

    One user wrote, “What you gonna do? What you gonna do? Make our dreams come true!” which are the lyrics to the song “Scott’s Tots” chanted while performing for Michael on the series in a bid to show him their gratitude.

    A user on X wrote, “Justice for Scott’s Tots,” while another joked, “It’s all fun and games until he shows up with a suitcase full laptop batteries.” Another X user suggested, “he has the opportunity to do the funniest thing.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The wildfires ripped through Altadena and Pasadena areas, damaging several schools

    Image credits: ABC News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pasadena High School with mountains in the background, related to Steve Carell helping teen victims.

    Image credits: Pasadena High School

    The horrific Eaton Fire hit the Pasadena and Altadena areas between January 7 and January 25. Wildfires ripped through the area for 25 days, claiming the lives of 17 people and burning more than 14,000 acres of land. 

    Eaton fire, along with the Palisades fire, is considered one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles’s history. Several schools were damaged in the fire. 

    The schools that will benefit from Carell’s announcement are located in Altadena and Pasadena, which include Aveson Schools, Blair High School, John Muir High School, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School, Pasadena High School and Rose City High School. 

    Online users were quick to comment on the announcement on social media

    Comment referencing Steve Carell delivering on "Scott's Tots," with laughing emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising support for LA fire victims' community charity efforts.

    Comment on Steve Carell's prom help for teen fire victims, recalling "The Office" episode.

    Comment praising Steve Carell for prom support after LA fires.

    Comment praises Steve Carell for helping teens after LA fires.

    Comment praising support for teen victims after LA fires, highlighting positive memories amid difficulties.

    Comment praising Steve Carell's help for teen victims after LA fires, with humor about outdated lithium batteries.

    Comment praising gesture by Steve Carell for teens after LA fires.

    Comment praising Steve Carell and charity work after LA fires.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment referencing Steve Carell and "Scott's Tots" after LA fires, highlighting prom help.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!