The Real Reason We Are Primed to Like “The Office”

There is a scientific explanation for why shows like “The Office” are a big hit, despite their “boring” setup and otherwise humdrum plot. “The Office,” created by producer Greg Daniels, exceeded the popularity of his other creations by a mile. Why?

Psychology Today’s Justin Gregg, in a 2022 feature, said that the ordinariness of “The Office” setting compared to an objectively attractive location (like a virtual afterlife metaverse) means their viewers can focus more on the characters and people, their motivations, their fears, and their dreams (1).

Since “The Office” moves its story along the evolution of characters more than outside challenges, Gregg explains that human minds are naturally designed for and hyper-focused on telling and receiving stories about people.

The Office characters grow on us because we see them as somebody like us — bare, triggered, and familiar. The hilarity of each character is just a lovely bonus.