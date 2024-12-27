49 Funny Memes That You Might Want To Share With Your Best Friend
During the holidays, we wish each other cozy and peaceful time, but the end of the year is often nothing but peaceful. According to the APA, 41% of Americans say their stress level increases during the holidays.
But don't fret, fellow Pandas, because we've got you. We're coming at you with a new collection of hilarious memes to take the edge off if you've been feeling stress through the seasonal family dinners and conversations. Take your mind off of the holiday stress with these funny posts that have nothing to do with the holidays. Season's meme-ings, everyone!
Right? Though, I can understand that most Uber drivers probably don't want someone yakking in the back seat of their car.
Let's face it: the holidays often force us to spend more time with the family members we otherwise wouldn't spend that much time with. Add to that the stress of shopping and cooking, and it's almost a surprise how we managed to get through these few weeks at all.
Psychologists say that taking care of our mental health is very important during the holidays. Almost nine in 10 adults in 2023 said there's at least one thing that causes them stress during the holiday season. Financial concerns, finding the right gifts, and food and alcohol-related issues make people worry the most.
One way we can alleviate the holiday stress is through laughter. What's more, we might even find a connection with our family members through humor. When we're stressed, we may say some things we don't mean. In the heat of the moment, we might insult, disrespect, or hurt others.
But what if we trained ourselves to have a little bit of humor in these types of stressful situations? Researchers have foundthat humor helps strengthen bonds, improves communication, and results in more satisfactory relationships. Humor can lighten up a tense conversation and the atmosphere around the holiday dinner table.
Actually, Marco, they shift around when you're not looking. You don't know who you're going to crack next. It might be the bad egg.
Hence why I am here at twenty till one in the morning.
Laughing together also brings us closer together. Psychologist Rod A. Martin claimed that shared laughter strengthens social connections and makes people feel closer to each other. When we laugh with others, it strengthens our sense of togetherness, creating new and fostering existing relationships.
I saw the "Pst" first and then misread the T word as "kitty".
Clinical psychologist Mitch Abblett, Ph.D. proposes injecting more mirthfulness into our conversations. By mirthfulness, he means actively redirecting the conversation during disagreements and fights to make it more witty. Instead of using passive aggression, we should veer towards something more funny and comical.
(after completing something at work and getting better results than anyone else) Coworker: how did you get it to look so good?!? Me: (as I'm walking away) Didn't follow the instructions.
Abblett describes mirthfulness as "Intentionally speaking toward what is lighter, what is just funny about the factfulness of the moment in a way that joins people, unites them in a cause, or points to the universality of the struggle people have in such moments."
He gives an example as well: if you and your partner are frustrated about doing laundry and throwing accusations at each other, try out some humor. Say something like "We're losers for letting the laundry pile up like this," propose you'll need a clone to have all this done. Your partner then can respond that that clone better be Martha Stewart who'll make you a soup-to-nuts dinner while she does it.
Then you slowly start walking away and they follow.
So, it's all about being able to come up with quips even when you're stressed and having an argument. "Mirthfulness is not about mocking yourself or others, nor is it about denying, minimizing, or suppressing pain," Abblett notes. The most important thing, according to him, is to be aware that "being a human being means we get to laugh at the folly of thinking for a nanosecond that we were immune to the unfolding of chaos."
Aside from the social aspect, humor can also help us deal with difficulties. Research shows that humor helps us build resilience. When we look at things from a humorous perspective, we don't take things as seriously and, therefore, we stress about them less. Even when we get scared, humor relaxes us and can be calming.
However, humor isn't always the answer to all of the world's problems. We shouldn't use humor to deflect dealing with painful feelings or as a coping or defense mechanism. Naturally, using it as a weapon against others is also a no-no; things can be funny without putting others down.
I thought you weren't supposed to be f*****g other people after the wedding? 🤔
That would be the child’s lunch every day till they were all gone.
With all the crazy names out there, we don't need a "Ptoughneigh".
The paw isn't real. But anyone who wants a real scare should look at an MRI of a fetus
Hell yeah ud83dudd25ud83dude02