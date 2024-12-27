ADVERTISEMENT

During the holidays, we wish each other cozy and peaceful time, but the end of the year is often nothing but peaceful. According to the APA, 41% of Americans say their stress level increases during the holidays.

But don't fret, fellow Pandas, because we've got you. We're coming at you with a new collection of hilarious memes to take the edge off if you've been feeling stress through the seasonal family dinners and conversations. Take your mind off of the holiday stress with these funny posts that have nothing to do with the holidays. Season's meme-ings, everyone!

#1

No Title

instagram Report

    #2

    No Title

    instagram Report

    general0ne avatar
    Lester the Space Duck
    Lester the Space Duck
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right? Though, I can understand that most Uber drivers probably don't want someone yakking in the back seat of their car.

    #3

    Funny-Random-Memes-Lovercuddles

    lovercuddle.s Report

    Let's face it: the holidays often force us to spend more time with the family members we otherwise wouldn't spend that much time with. Add to that the stress of shopping and cooking, and it's almost a surprise how we managed to get through these few weeks at all.

    Psychologists say that taking care of our mental health is very important during the holidays. Almost nine in 10 adults in 2023 said there's at least one thing that causes them stress during the holiday season. Financial concerns, finding the right gifts, and food and alcohol-related issues make people worry the most.
    #4

    Funny-Random-Memes-Lovercuddles

    lovercuddle.s Report

    krisis avatar
    Kris
    Kris
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not just because he is old but he is also retired and dont spend 9-10 hours at work every day..

    #5

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #6

    No Title

    instagram Report

    One way we can alleviate the holiday stress is through laughter. What's more, we might even find a connection with our family members through humor. When we're stressed, we may say some things we don't mean. In the heat of the moment, we might insult, disrespect, or hurt others.

    But what if we trained ourselves to have a little bit of humor in these types of stressful situations? Researchers have foundthat humor helps strengthen bonds, improves communication, and results in more satisfactory relationships. Humor can lighten up a tense conversation and the atmosphere around the holiday dinner table.
    #7

    No Title

    instagram Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, Marco, they shift around when you're not looking. You don't know who you're going to crack next. It might be the bad egg.

    #8

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #9

    No Title

    instagram Report

    Laughing together also brings us closer together. Psychologist Rod A. Martin claimed that shared laughter strengthens social connections and makes people feel closer to each other. When we laugh with others, it strengthens our sense of togetherness, creating new and fostering existing relationships.
    #10

    Would You? #viral #reels

    instagram Report

    #11

    No Title

    instagram Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw the "Pst" first and then misread the T word as "kitty".

    #12

    No Title

    instagram Report

    Clinical psychologist Mitch Abblett, Ph.D. proposes injecting more mirthfulness into our conversations. By mirthfulness, he means actively redirecting the conversation during disagreements and fights to make it more witty. Instead of using passive aggression, we should veer towards something more funny and comical.
    #13

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #14

    No Title

    instagram Report

    general0ne avatar
    Lester the Space Duck
    Lester the Space Duck
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (after completing something at work and getting better results than anyone else) Coworker: how did you get it to look so good?!? Me: (as I'm walking away) Didn't follow the instructions.

    #15

    Funny-Random-Memes-Lovercuddles

    lovercuddle.s Report

    Abblett describes mirthfulness as "Intentionally speaking toward what is lighter, what is just funny about the factfulness of the moment in a way that joins people, unites them in a cause, or points to the universality of the struggle people have in such moments."
    #16

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #17

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #18

    No Title

    instagram Report

    He gives an example as well: if you and your partner are frustrated about doing laundry and throwing accusations at each other, try out some humor. Say something like "We're losers for letting the laundry pile up like this," propose you'll need a clone to have all this done. Your partner then can respond that that clone better be Martha Stewart who'll make you a soup-to-nuts dinner while she does it.

    #19

    No Title

    instagram Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even worse, three other chairs already made excuses not to help.

    #20

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #21

    No Title

    instagram Report

    So, it's all about being able to come up with quips even when you're stressed and having an argument. "Mirthfulness is not about mocking yourself or others, nor is it about denying, minimizing, or suppressing pain," Abblett notes. The most important thing, according to him, is to be aware that "being a human being means we get to laugh at the folly of thinking for a nanosecond that we were immune to the unfolding of chaos."

    #22

    No Title

    UncleGoodVibes Report

    #23

    No Title

    instagram Report

    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yet 409 episodes of Forensic Files taught me that the cops can catch you from your toe and footprints

    #24

    No Title

    instagram Report

    Aside from the social aspect, humor can also help us deal with difficulties. Research shows that humor helps us build resilience. When we look at things from a humorous perspective, we don't take things as seriously and, therefore, we stress about them less. Even when we get scared, humor relaxes us and can be calming.
    #25

    No Title

    instagram Report

    krisis avatar
    Kris
    Kris
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And dont forget the once that sleep on their back like dead people 😱

    #26

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #27

    No Title

    instagram Report

    However, humor isn't always the answer to all of the world's problems. We shouldn't use humor to deflect dealing with painful feelings or as a coping or defense mechanism. Naturally, using it as a weapon against others is also a no-no; things can be funny without putting others down.
    #28

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #29

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #30

    Funny-Random-Memes-Lovercuddles

    lovercuddle.s Report

    We know that you, Pandas, love to laugh, so, let us know which memes from this list you liked the best by ypvoting your favorites. And if you want more content like this, let us know in the comments! In the meantime, check out another list of others full of relatable, top-tier memes.

    #31

    Funny-Random-Memes-Lovercuddles

    lovercuddle.s Report

    #32

    Funny-Random-Memes-Lovercuddles

    lovercuddle.s Report

    #33

    No Title

    highoffness Report

    #34

    No Title

    instagram Report

    general0ne avatar
    Lester the Space Duck
    Lester the Space Duck
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought you weren't supposed to be f*****g other people after the wedding? 🤔

    #35

    No Title

    instagram Report

    karriberkowitz avatar
    Karri Berkowitz
    Karri Berkowitz
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be the child’s lunch every day till they were all gone.

    #36

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #37

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #38

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #39

    Funny-Random-Memes-Lovercuddles

    lovercuddle.s Report

    #40

    No Title

    instagram Report

    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He hets hung on a hook and shocked and decapitated just like the rest of them

    #41

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #42

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #43

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #44

    No Title

    instagram Report

    junkmayl avatar
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The paw isn't real. But anyone who wants a real scare should look at an MRI of a fetus

    #45

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #46

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #47

    Hell Yeah 🔥😂

    Hell yeah ud83dudd25ud83dude02

    instagram Report

    moonbug avatar
    moon bug
    moon bug
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop posting this lie! It was done by a woman who run a sand castle making class.

    #48

    No Title

    instagram Report

    #49

    Funny-Random-Memes-Lovercuddles

    lovercuddle.s Report

    cinbaby avatar
    Cin
    Cin
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better than the one who steals and requires this to be done

