It can be a disconcerting realization when it finally clicks that we spend a third of our lives asleep, but what about the just as relevant fact that we also spend a third of our lives, give or take some years, at work? So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that humans can and will make this into online content.

The "Humorous Resources" Instagram page is dedicated to painfully relatable yet undeniably hilarious memes about working in the 21st century. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and stories in the comments section below.

#1

Humorous Resources meme: person seeks a finance man, aged 94, poor health, no relatives.

humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #2

    Humorous Resources meme about office life, highlighting relatable feelings and social media engagement.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #3

    Tweet from Humorous Resources about job goals, emphasizing a focus on maintaining employment for living expenses and personal fulfillment.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Yes! A job is not your LIFE and anyone who expects it to be is a whackadoo

    #4

    Humorous meme about starting a new business, offering sarcastic LinkedIn comments on annoying coworkers' posts for $5/month.

    jordanreviewsittt , www.threads.net Report

    #5

    Relatable memes: A tweet about leaving work slightly early and receiving a boss's email about it as the start of a villain origin story.

    humorous_resources Report

    #6

    Humorous Resources meme: A mistaken text meant for a manager leads to granting an unexpected day off.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #7

    Relatable meme about the struggle of balancing work and leisure from Humorous Resources.

    humorous_resources Report

    #8

    Humorous resources meme featuring a cat chewing an electrical cord with the caption about needing more than coffee.

    humorous_resources Report

    #9

    Humorous resources meme with a sign displaying "0% Interest," reflecting a lack of enthusiasm at work this week.

    humorous_resources Report

    #10

    Meme depicting a humorous resources reference with a tired alien image, captioned about employee well-being.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #11

    Tweet by Evan humorously commenting on working lifestyle with stimulants.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #12

    Character making a humorous face at a staff meeting, captured in a relatable meme style.

    humorous_resources Report

    #13

    Pizza boxes with meme text: "Senior leadership when it comes to compensating employees," highlighting relatable humor.

    jordanreviewsittt Report

    #14

    Close-up of a character's skeptical expression, showcasing relatable humorous resources in a meme about using PTO.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #15

    Muppet character looking frazzled in a humorous remote work meme, wearing a white shirt with wild red hair.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #16

    A humorous resources meme about feeling unproductive but aware of it, posted by user chase.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #17

    Meme text asks if meeting contributions are genuine or performative, showcasing humorous office resources.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #18

    Humorous meme text about getting skinny from complaining about colleagues, by Humans of Corporate.

    humorous_resources Report

    #19

    Humorous Resources meme about burnout repeated multiple times, highlighting the persistent nature of work stress.

    humorous_resources Report

    #20

    Humorous Resources meme about two women clashing over a meeting agenda at work.

    humorous_resources Report

    #21

    A possum angrily reacting at a desk, next to a keyboard and phone, portraying work memes from Humorous Resources.

    humorous_resources Report

    #22

    Humorous Resources meme about a stressed coworker not returning after a walk outside as advised by the boss.

    humorous_resources Report

    #23

    View from the inside of a can showing a smiling face, with text about adult beverages, from Humorous Resources memes.

    humorous_resources Report

    #24

    "Relatable meme highlighting job loyalty and pay, featuring Morgan Rainey. Loyalty not rewarded as per Forbes study."

    humorous_resources Report

    #25

    Humorous meme about the short length of weekends.

    humorous_resources Report

    #26

    Cartoon character waking up for work, puppy sleeping, relatable memes humor.

    humorous_resources Report

    #27

    Humorous Resources meme about pretending to work, referencing a famous Eminem song.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #28

    Hello Kitty meme at work, sitting at a desk with fire in the background, humorously depicting chaos during December.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #29

    Humorous resources meme showing a green creature under a table after a virtual meeting.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #30

    A man in a blue shirt smiling with a thumbs-up, reflecting relatable memes from Humorous Resources about workplace frustrations.

    humorous_resources Report

    #31

    Humorous Resources meme about work-life contrast with natural wonders like aurora borealis and waterfalls.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #32

    Tired-looking person with text about feeling refreshed; humorous resources meme.

    humorous_resources Report

    #33

    Humorous Resources meme about responding to work emails with humor.

    humorous_resources , x.com Report

    #34

    A person excitedly surrounded by colorful heart and star graphics, capturing a relatable meme moment.

    humorous_resources Report

    #35

    Person sitting on a burning couch, meme text about work. Humorous Resources relatable meme.

    humorous_resources Report

    #36

    SpongeBob meme about work burnout humor, featuring a therapy session joke.

    humorous_resources Report

    #37

    Humorous Resources meme showing pants and shoes, captioned about not being replaced by AI.

    humorous_resources Report

    #38

    Humorous Resources meme about being short staffed and the IRS wanting part of the paycheck.

    humorous_resources Report

    #39

    Woman in sparkly outfit at crowded event, capturing a relatable meme moment.

    humorous_resources Report

    #40

    Humorous resources meme with a smirking doll face, captioned about side chatting a work bestie during a meeting.

    humorous_resources Report

    #41

    Text meme about pretending to work, captioned "My coworkers be giving it their all and I be on Instagram."

    humorous_resources Report

    #42

    Humorous Resources meme about calling out sick, referencing a stomach ache at work.

    humorous_resources Report

    #43

    Humorous Resources meme showing a simple resume stating, "This will be my first job."

    humorous_resources Report

    #44

    Humorous Resources meme about the pitfalls of excelling at your day job.

    humorous_resources Report

    #45

    Man in icy water, contemplating life with a relatable meme text about needing a job, from 'Humorous Resources'.

    humorous_resources Report

    #46

    Humorous resources meme about achieving life-work balance by panicking equally about both.

    humorous_resources Report

    #47

    Text image from Humorous Resources, saying it's just the 3rd week of January and everyone's already at their limit.

    humorous_resources Report

    #48

    Humorous meme about preferring emails over calls in a work setting.

    humorous_resources Report

    #49

    Humorous meme about realizing the need to meet KPIs at work, from "Humans of Corporate."

    humorous_resources Report

    #50

    Humorous Resources meme about adding a day between Sunday and Monday.

    humorous_resources Report

    #51

    Relatable meme about HR ladies always eating during meetings for comedic effect.

    humorous_resources Report

    #52

    Text meme about corporate jargon, featuring phrases like "circle back" and "move the needle" from Humorous Resources.

    humorous_resources Report

    #53

    Relatable meme about the reality of a 9-5 job after college, expressing feelings of disappointment and humor.

    humorous_resources Report

    #54

    Humorous resources meme about skipping meetings during holidays, with text declaring a mental holiday break until January.

    humorous_resources Report

    #55

    Email screenshot with humorous memo declaring Monday a holiday, shared by "Best boss ever."

    humorous_resources Report

    #56

    Tweet meme about struggling to work steadily, highlighting hyperworkmode and avoidance, from Humorous Resources.

    humorous_resources Report

    #57

    Text meme from 'Humorous Resources': Daughter asks about coworkers called clowns on Take Your Child to Work Day.

    humorous_resources Report

    #58

    Tweet from Delaun A humorously questioning an EOD deadline, aligning with relatable memes.

    humorous_resources Report

    #59

    Person lounging on a talk show set, wearing a maroon shirt, captioned about anticipating a show after work. Humorous resources meme.

    humorous_resources Report

    #60

    Text message meme showing a calculator response to a boss asking about being late to work, humorous resources theme.

    humorous_resources Report

    #61

    Humorous meme showing packaged chicken labeled as raised in stress-free environments, highlighting relatable humor.

    humorous_resources Report

    #62

    Text meme about new hires being happy with laughing emojis, relating to humorous resources.

    humorous_resources Report

    #63

    Homer Simpson meme from Humorous Resources sitting in an airport with a red suitcase, reflecting work-related humor.

    humorous_resources Report

    #64

    Text meme with humor about being ready for lottery plans, thanking for a job in an amusing way.

    humorous_resources Report

    #65

    Humorous Resources meme about sarcastically replying to work emails.

    humorous_resources Report

    #66

    Humorous meme about corporate communication, featuring an unsaid rule about questions and implied responses.

    humorous_resources Report

    #67

    Meme about enjoying phone time in bed after work; relatable humor from Humorous Resources.

    humorous_resources Report

    #68

    Text meme from 'Humorous Resources' about weekend chores recharging for the workweek.

    humorous_resources Report

    #69

    Humorous meme about a job interview response, highlighting relatable workplace humor.

    humorous_resources Report

    #70

    Doll with messy hair and smeared makeup humorously depicts midweek work exhaustion.

    humorous_resources Report

    #71

    Humorous Resources meme about an employee secretly reading complaint box dramas at work.

    humorous_resources Report

    #72

    Humorous resources meme about working in food or retail and understanding stupidity.

    humorous_resources Report

    #73

    Text meme about weekends ending quickly, reflecting relatable humor from ‘Humorous Resources’.

    humorous_resources Report

    #74

    Tweet text: "why is Saturday over in 7 mins and Sunday in 4 minutes but Monday is 84 months long?" from Humorous Resources memes.

    humorous_resources Report

    #75

    Relatable meme describing a haunted house as a room of people asking for fun facts about yourself.

    humorous_resources Report

    #76

    Meme text: “Are u okay?” No it’s literally Monday every 15 minutes.

    humorous_resources Report

    #77

    Relatable meme text about coworker conflicts, highlighting humor in workplace dynamics.

    humorous_resources Report

    #78

    Text meme about doing the bare minimum at work, from 'Humorous Resources'.

    humorous_resources Report

    #79

    Humorous meme about professionalism challenges with a laughing emoji.

    humorous_resources Report

    #80

    Humorous resources meme about going home at 5:00 PM in groups.

    humorous_resources Report

    #81

    Humorous Resources meme about hiring someone to care full-time.

    humorous_resources Report

    #82

    Humorous Resources meme about the reality of email jobs, shared by user @vermont_morgan.

    humorous_resources Report

    #83

    Humorous meme about a dream job of having fun and spreading love.

    humorous_resources Report

    #84

    Humorous Resources meme of a creature in a chair holding a cold coffee with a straw, representing mood improvement at work.

    humorous_resources Report

    #85

    Humorous Resources meme about early 2000s fashion and coworkers.

    millennial_misery Report

    #86

    Person lying in bed, looking concerned, with humorous text about alarm and absences. Relatable memes theme.

    humorous_resources Report

    #87

    Humorous meme about preferring interactions with loved ones over a coworker named Denise from finance.

    humorous_resources Report

    #88

    Text meme about AI and work tasks, shared by ConsultingHumor.

    humorous_resources Report

    #89

    Characters from classic story in a whimsical tea party scene, shared by Humorous Resources, evoking relatable meme humor.

    humorous_resources Report

    #90

    Humorous Resources meme: people enjoying life while someone is stuck "circling back on an email."

    humorous_resources Report

    #91

    Humorous resources meme about avoiding colleagues by pretending to have a twin.

    humorous_resources Report

    #92

    Cartoon character sitting by door, humorously pondering retirement instead of working.

    humorous_resources Report

    #93

    Text meme with relatable humor about feeling exhausted early in the week.

    humorous_resources Report

    #94

    Relatable meme about workplace communication and a calendar invite from a boss, showcasing humorous resources.

    humorous_resources Report

    #95

    A humorous meme captioned "Today I'm going to give it my almost" from Humorous Resources.

    humorous_resources Report

    #96

    Shredder labeled as suggestion box in a relatable meme from Humorous Resources.

    humorous_resources Report

