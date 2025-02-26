ADVERTISEMENT

It can be a disconcerting realization when it finally clicks that we spend a third of our lives asleep, but what about the just as relevant fact that we also spend a third of our lives, give or take some years, at work? So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that humans can and will make this into online content.

The "Humorous Resources" Instagram page is dedicated to painfully relatable yet undeniably hilarious memes about working in the 21st century. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and stories in the comments section below.

More info: Instagram