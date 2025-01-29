ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine receiving an average annual bonus of $456.7 million… One can only dream. But that’s what Elon Musk reportedly rakes in every year, on top of his other earnings as the big boss of Tesla Inc. According to data, the average bonus for American workers in 2024 was around $2,503, but not everyone was that lucky.

People have been sharing the most ridiculous company bonuses, gifts and perks they've ever received, and some are so strange they’re insulting: a rock, an empty tin, a handful of sweets. These are just a few of the random rewards that employees were expected to be grateful for. Bored Panda has compiled a list of mind-boggling corporate offerings that people received in return for their hard work and loyalty.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Will Cover My Rising Rent

Brown paper with "Fresh & Tasty," featuring a yellow note expressing staff appreciation; example of company bonuses.

nevadabeach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
provinci avatar
Lucas Jackson
Lucas Jackson
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a nice pick me up sort of treat tbh without context of what this was for it’s hard to call this good or bad.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    What My School Gave Its Teachers For Teacher Appreciation Week

    Bubble wrap and candy mock stress relief package, illustrating infuriating company gifts and bonuses.

    rjyanco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it’s safe to say they don’t appreciate you

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    For Christmas 2019, My Boss Gifted Us With 1 Work From Home Day In 2020

    A card offering a single work from home day as a company gift bonus for 2020, decorated with holly.

    -edna__mode- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would assume good intent. He wasn’t to know about Covid.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The concept of bonuses is not new. Companies have been using them for ages to attract new talent, keep workers motivated and boost morale. Bonuses, incentives, perks and gifts come in all shapes and sizes. Some will really push you to work hard. Others, as this list demonstrates, could deflate you faster than a helium balloon, and might even have you frantically searching for a new job.

    You may want to consider moving to Chennai, India if you’re after big, flashy corporate gifts. A company there called Team Detailing Solutions reportedly gifted 28 cars and 29 motorbikes to employees to boost their morale and give a great, big “Thank You” for their hard work in 2024. And we aren’t talking old, beaten-up vehicles. All were brand new, and some workers even received a Mercedes Benz.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    My Wife’s Teacher Appreciation Gift From The Administrators Who Have Let Everyone Know All Year They Do Not Appreciate Them At All

    Jar of "Chill Pills" with a rose and a thank you tag, symbolizing infuriating company gifts.

    aint_no_flapjack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Happy Nurses’ Week

    Encouragement stone with note for Nurses Week, showcasing humorous company gifts bonuses.

    sloretactician Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobrasmith avatar
    Amity
    Amity
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I first saw the picture I thought oh that's a miserable looking cookie.... but a rock? a rock that they probably picked off the ground on their way there? Jesus Christ, please throw it at your boss.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    10 Year Symbol: Represents Durability And Flexibility. My Wife Got This From Work, She's Been There 19 Years. They Gave This And A Bunch Of Other Random Stuff

    Open tin box with message about anniversaries, symbolizing infuriating company gifts bonuses.

    Fantastic_Boss_7612 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The company revealed it has around 180 highly skilled workers who hail from “humble backgrounds”. Team Detailing Solutions started gifting cars and bikes in 2022. They select the most motivated employees when deciding who deserves new wheels.

    "We wanted to show our appreciation for their tireless efforts in driving the company's success. We believe our employees are our greatest assets," said Managing Director of the company, Sridhar Kannan.

    In addition to giving out cars and bikes, the company also provides what it calls "marriage assistance" to employees. Basically, when a worker is planning their wedding, they receive 100,000 rupees, which works out to around $1,200.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    These Are Trying Times With High Inflation, Better Bust The Sticker Budget

    Stickers on a table with a sign thanking employees; an example of infuriating company gifts instead of bonuses.

    sideburnsman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Getting This As A Teacher Is Degrading. If You Want To Show Us Appreciation, Then Pay Us!

    Company gifts include a motivational note, paperclip, eraser, marble, and candy in a plastic bag.

    Zenku390 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Little "Gift" My Wife Got One Year

    Gift bag with tag "That's a wrap!" on wooden table, related to company gifts and bonuses.

    Empty gift bag from work.

    Ill-Simple1706 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While corporate gifts don’t have to be extravagant and over-the-top, research shows they are important. One survey found that 57 % of employees polled were more likely to be loyal and continue working for a company that provides gifts to employees.

    But gifts can backfire. 37% of respondents felt under-appreciated by their boss based on some of the gifts they’ve received. 42% said they'd received a gift they didn’t want. An empty tin, a rock, or a packet of popcorn might very well make that list.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Employee Appreciation Day

    Charred sausages in a foil tray with a plastic fork, illustrating infuriating company gifts bonuses.

    Our local Walmart decided to show their appreciation for the hard work working employees who tirelessly work themselves to ensure that the shelves are stocked for customers.

    ElectronicBunch8010 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    The Warehouse I Work At Was #1 In The Company For The 1st Quarter, Management Promised A Huge Reward, This Was It

    Company gifts include four bags of Hostess Donettes on a table.

    The GM of the warehouse kept going on and on about how glad he was that we hit #1 because he'd be getting a bonus check "just in time for the warmer weather." Also a few suits from corporate came in to "personally and individually thank each of us" and needless to say they neither talked to nor thanked nobody.

    PuppyVomit_LLC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Our Work Christmas Bonus. Can't Wait To Pay My Bills With This

    Bag of red candies labeled "Santa Pills" as humorous company gifts or bonuses.

    Virtual-Nobody-6630 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one even comes with an additional insulting message about how you need chocolate to improve your attitude because you've been so grumpy

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Even a relatively small gesture around the holidays can help generate a boost in employee morale and loyalty,” notes healthcare media company Health Leaders. “Companies that go the extra mile and try to get their workers thoughtful and meaningful gifts can expect even greater dividends.” In short, your corporate gift can be the gift that keeps giving (back to you) if you do it right.
    #13

    The Bring Your Own Potato Bar Hosted By My School For Teacher Appreciation

    Baked potato company gift flyer with instructions for a bring-your-own baked potato event.

    mackthesquirel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m starting to think these are all American and have zero budget to spend. I could be wrong but I’m appreciating their creativity if that is the case. At least they’re trying.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Here’s A New One. If Our Store Makes The Most Sales Competitively We Earn A Pizza Party Not For Ourselves But For Our Bosses

    Company gifts poster showing store leaderboard for sales bonus, offering pizza prize for advisors.

    Spiritual_Eye_4645 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    We Bust Out A** In The Heat All Day In Auto Detail And Touch Every Car That Leaves Our Dealership (Hyundai) So We Sell A Decent Amount A Day. This Was Our Reward For It

    Two halved bananas in plastic bags, representing company gifts and bonuses.

    Tennis_Secret Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emmabrown_2 avatar
    Emma B B
    Emma B B
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For the OP’s sake….. I hope this was a joke. I’d be squishing that on my boss’ desk if it wasn’t!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Temy Mancusi-Ungaro is the Chief Executive Officer of global data-driven gifting platform Reachdesk. He says personalized and timely gifts are an excellent way for employers to let staff know they are humans that are appreciated and cared for. It also signals that the company wants to invest in their employees’ work experience.

    The expert adds that there’s an almost guaranteed return on investment. “Every dollar I spend on my people, I get $10 in return. The more I invested in my employees, the better my customer service becomes,” said Mancusi-Ungaro in a podcast.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    My "Bonus" A $5 Dunkin Gift Card

    A Dunkin' gift card inside a thank you note, representing company gifts and bonuses.

    Atathor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    williamkeaton avatar
    Miracle Max
    Miracle Max
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I gave $20 gift cards out of my own pocket to my people at Christmas. Starbucks, caribou coffee, whatever they usually eat/drink. And I knew them well enough to know what they used!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Pathetic

    Employees receiving ramen as a company gift and bonus during a blizzard, standing in a break room.

    UnionDrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    2 Billion In Gross Profit

    Office invitation for end-of-year celebration with desserts and donuts, related to infuriating company gifts bonuses.

    mastah21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to online gifting platform Giftsenda, corporate gifting strategy should begin with a budget. “Ensuring your gift aligns with your brand’s core values will help translate the message you intend on sending, but it is crucial to ensure you do not spend beyond your means,” explains the site.
    #19

    A Competing Company Is Offering Us 20 Percent More To Work For Them. Management's Response

    A selection of cereal boxes and bowls on a table with a sign, illustrating infuriating company gifts and bonuses.

    daniel-moseley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, this is not 20% worth of appreciation

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    "Gift" From The School My Girlfriend Got For Teacher’s Appreciation Week

    A pack of chicken ramen in a takeout box, symbolizing infuriating company gifts and bonuses.

    BillyJoelArmstrong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They probably spent weeks stealing the containers from the local takeaways. That’s effort

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Company Gave Employees Cookies To Celebrate $10 Billion In Profits

    Basket of cookies in clear wrapping with labels celebrating a $10 billion milestone, representing company gifts.

    Give the workers an extra day of PTO a year, or a raise, or working technology? Nah, how about COOKIES???

    ShaneWhite2nd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Giftsenda cautions that companies should also take into account cultural sensitivities, conflicts of interest and legal regulations. Gifting has evolved over the years, and companies should think creatively and out-of-the box.

    “Conventional gifts, like branded stationery and calendars are a thing of the past; making way for customized gifts, experiential offerings and the power of choice,” notes Giftsenda, adding that businesses are using personalization in gifting to make longer lasting impressions. 
    #22

    Congrats On 35 Years For The Company! Here Is 12 Donuts

    Finger pointing at a company anniversary note about gifts and bonuses on a decorated paper.

    It’s kinda sad honestly after 35 years they think 12 donuts is good enough.

    brootalgamer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    My Friend Got A “Gift” From Work. Chappy New Year

    Company gifts and bonuses displayed as batteries in a basket with a sign reading "Please limit to one."

    imstr8nge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Last Week Boss Overhears Us Complaining About No Raises, This Week Everyone Get Cookies

    A packaged cookie with blue icing and chocolate sprinkles, representing company gifts bonuses.

    Ok_Beautiful7793 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Instead of a cheap, tacky, useless or insulting gift, corporates can consider buying experiences for their staff. Think sky-diving, cooking classes, concert tickets, or massages. And if you're reluctant to spend, and think frugality is going to pay out in the long run, think again. There are plenty of examples where it's backfired, and cost a company reputation damage.

    #25

    This So What We Got After “Breaking Records” For The Company

    Pizza selection sheet with various options, offering two slices per person as a company gift bonus.

    Comfortable_Part_877 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    I Work At A Prison That Is Terribly Short Staffed, 12 Hour Overtime Shifts Are Mandated, And We've Just Been Informed That We Won't Be Getting A Yearly Raise For Cost Of Living/Inflation. This Is Our "Mental Health Awareness Month" Gift

    Infuriating company gifts bonuses: a mental health survival kit with candies and a note.

    Babythatsright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Spencer’s Gifts Sending Literal Bricks To Employees As A “Thank You”

    Infuriating company gift box with a card that reads "Building the Future for All" from Spencer’s and Spirit.

    dudeman2690 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In 2022, energy supplier E.On publicly apologized after sending socks to its customers as part of a badly thought-out PR campaign to generate awareness around saving energy. As per the BBC, the socks "came with a message encouraging people to leave 'lighter footprints' by turning heating down and lowering carbon emissions."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Customers were not amused, with many angered that the cost of living crisis in the U.K. was related to the rising cost of electricity.

    "If you recently received a pair of socks from us, we would like to say we are incredibly sorry for how we have made some people feel," tweeted the company. "In light of the seriousness of current challenges that many people are facing, this mailing should have been stopped and we are sorry."

    Case in point: put thought into gifts, or be willing to pay the price.
    #28

    This Was Our Only Gift For “Employee Appreciation Month”

    Candy basket with a sign saying "We Appreciate You" as company gifts and bonuses in an office setting.

    Adtrluffer15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A Gift From Work... To Motivate, Validate Our Efforts. They Ordered 100's

    A blue stress ball with a motivational typo slogan held in hand, related to infuriating company gifts bonuses.

    fr7-crows Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    My Company's "Appreciation Gift" For Breaking Company Q2 And 1h Records

    Candy and gum, labeled as company gifts and bonuses, displayed with appreciation notes.

    Argent_Order Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    CFO Sent Me A Thank You Gift

    Company gifts include Peppa Pig vegan gummies with a thank-you note.

    Backstory: I've been doing the workload of 2 people for almost 2 years now, they just fired someone from my team and my manager has gone on stress leave and long service leave so I've been covering for both of them for the last 5-6 weeks too.

    The company CFO, who I report to, lives in a different state. Last month I had to do our end of month procedures by myself for the first time (which usually involves 4 people) and had to be done on a strict timeline. I worked my guts out to do it, and afterwards I had 973 emails of my own to action that I had ignored to finish end of month. I was overwhelmed and told the CFO and CEO that I was taking a day off because my workload is too high and I needed to mental break to reset.

    The CFO has been making a big deal for the last 3 weeks to the exec team and other managers in my office about how she's organized a nice gift for me to say thank you for the hard work I've put in. The last week she mentioned it to me directly and has been asking me to hunt it down because she couldn't understand how it still hadn't gotten there and didn't want it to get lost etc...

    Today it turned up and it was literally 2 packets of Peppa Pig lollies. I have never laughed so hard, yet been so offended at the same time.
    How would you take this? Should I say something?

    tiffanyfern Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Genuinely Ready To Quit! This Was My Bonus For Making The Company $85,000 In February

    Colorful earbuds, a sweet and salty granola bar, chocolates, and hot cocoa mix—an infuriating company gift.

    They gave me rainbow earphones because I'm part of the LGBT community. The earphones cost $2 on Amazon and didn't work. This is a Fortune 50 company. I make gross $45,000 a year.

    DarthSupremacy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Received This Today 5/9/19 For “Employee Appreciation Week”

    Expired candy bar gifted by the company, showing "Best Before 12/2018" date on the wrapper.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    FedEx Showed Its Appreciation For Its Essential Employees With This. Thanks, FedEx

    A hand holding a #fedexstrong card; example of infuriating company gifts.

    Eternity_Mask Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    What My Hospital Gave An 8 Person Ir Department For Employee Appreciation Day. 1 Kitkat Bar

    Kit Kat with a note reading "Interventional Radiology 1," illustrating infuriating company gifts bonuses.

    Dannysap7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This might be nearly as bad as the empty gift bag

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    My Company Has Given Each Employee 1-2 Bottles Of Expired Hand Sanitizer For "Employee Appreciation Day" 3 Years In A Row. Guess They Had Some Left Over From The Lockdowns

    Expired water bottle seen as infuriating company gift, expiration date 07/2021.

    My husband works in HAZMAT. He's 100% sure it's because bulk disposal of 70% iso is too expensive, so they'd rather disperse it to staff and make us get rid of it for them.
    It smells horrible and I almost never use hand sanitizer when soap and water is available.

    bellabelleell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Lmfao Have A Snack

    Fruit snacks with sarcastic note, symbolizing infuriating company gifts as bonuses.

     I barely made my mortgage, I'm a caregiver for a parent with medical bills piling up. I've been asking, applying, and almost begging to do anything in this org that will give me a raise to take care of responsibilities - I got a Welch's fruit snack.

    darksquidlightskin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Love How I Get This After Spending 5 Years At A Job

    Company gift card offering a $25 bonus for a 5-year service anniversary.

    Jdwebster1000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least this one is money. A pathetic amount of money, but money

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #39

    Hit Our Yearly Target A Month Early And Got This Instead Of A Pizza Party

    "Company gift earbuds, branded with TD, showcasing Bluetooth wireless feature on packaging."

    plotikai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    After 10 Years At Her Job She Got A Pay Rate Increase, I Don’t Know What We’re Are Going To Do With All This Extra Cash

    Company bonuses statement showing total $23.19, highlighting infuriating gift details.

    jbuckster07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    First Day Of Teacher Appreciation Week. This Was Our Gift Bag Given To Us By Administration

    Pink gift bag with toiletries, including a toothbrush, toothpaste, lotion, and soap, as company gifts or bonuses.

    agroyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    This Is What A Got As A Gift From My Company For Successfully Going Live With A Client With 2m€ Contract, Seems Pretty Fair

    A hand holding a glass bottle of dried soup mix, representing infuriating company gifts and bonuses.

    neos933 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    My Girlfriend's Boss Handed This To Her In Her Office Saying, "These Are Being Handed Out From The Company." I'm Not Sure If This Is A Christmas Gift. What Do You All Think?

    A bag of potatoes as an unusual company gift sitting on a wooden bench.

    Forex4x Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobrasmith avatar
    Amity
    Amity
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is this, the Irish potato famine? (I just can't help commenting on all of these, its just so ridiculous what people call a "bonus")

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    After A Year Nurse Shortages, Running Out Of PPE, Working Employees To The Bone Without Hazard Pay, This Is The Meal My Wife’s Hospital Had The Audacity To Serve For Nurse’s Appreciation Week

    A company gift of a hot dog with beans and a pickle in a foam tray, reflecting an infuriating company bonus.

    colton310 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is more disgusting than any school lunch I ever got

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #45

    Got Mailed A Pen For A Years Worth Of Work

    Company gift box for employee anniversary with a pen acknowledging their contribution.

    Heavy_Knowledge1371 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    No Money Reward, No Time Off, Just Meaningless Things

    Sunflower-themed company gift announcement highlighting bonuses like a trophy, pin, certificate, and recognition.

    Dashi90 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    To Show Employee Appreciation During The Holidays

    Sign announcing a company gift of a banana as a bonus for employees, available today only at the food court.

    RedBombX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Everyone In My Department Received One Of These From Our Boss. What Is The Point Of This? The Best Part Is She Hand Signed Every Single One. There’s Like 50 People In My Department

    Certificate of appreciation covered with sticky notes, related to infuriating company gifts or bonuses.

    cultivated-mass Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    This Is What I Got For Working 1 Year At My Job. They Spelt My Last Name Wrong. Pathetic

    Milky Way bar and 1-year service award patch on a table, representing infuriating company gifts bonuses concept.

    childishgamboner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    After Working 3 Positions And Managing 20 Employees, Here’s My Work Christmas Gift

    A plastic bag containing candy and chocolates as company gifts or bonuses on a wooden table.

    JungleLiquor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Employee Appreciation Day At The 3rd Biggest Automotive Supplier, Free Tea Or Coffee

    Hand holding a Coca-Cola cup outdoors, symbolizing infuriating company gifts.

    beforecrimes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    This Gift From Administration For Teachers Appreciation Week. It Was A Bunch Of Tiny Trinkets Wrapped In Tissue Paper

    Assorted infuriating company gifts on a wooden table, including dice, fake money, and novelty items.

    Moonlightprincess36 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was this intended for the children? Because those are toys

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    The "Gift" Received For Teacher Appreciation Week

    "Infuriating company gifts: Payday and 100 Grand candy bars on a desk near a laptop."

    Owl_Hurricane Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact that so many of these use Paydays or 100 Grands and think they're being clever really drives home the attitude.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    The Gift I Got From Work For "National Thank You Day." I Feel Truly Insulted

    Company gifts: a box of crayons, paperclip, rubber band, and marble on a granite surface.

    RazorsInMyTaco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Found This In Our Break Room This Morning. “Instead Of A Raise Or Bonus, We’ll Give You Fake Money With The Managers Face On It”

    Jaz Bucks flyer outlining various ways to earn and trade company bonuses, featuring a $100 bill image.

    Games_and_Strains Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least you can trade it for real money, I guess

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #56

    My Spouse's Christmas Bonus From Panera

    Assorted small toys on a wooden surface, showcasing infuriating company gifts.

    Wasteofskin50 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Merry Christmas! It Was A Record Profit Year So Here Are Some Baked Beans And Potatoes You Can Bake To Celebrate. Thank You For Your Efforts

    Company gifts of potatoes, canned beans, and spices displayed on a table.

    brcnz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    It Was Teacher Appreciation Week And They Said Dinner Would Be Provided

    Jar of marinara sauce and spaghetti box wrapped together, resembling an infuriating company gift.

    MxKarlaMarxxx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    I Feel So Valued

    Bag of mixed snack items, showcasing an infuriating company gift as a bonus replacement.

    Here ya go - my “bonus” from one of my jobs this year at a grocery store: homemade Chex mix. Yup.
    Because nothing says “I value you” like a baggie of cereal and pretzels.

    SashaPurrs05682 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Our Office Gave Us This To Say "Thanks For Your Hard Work" After There Has Been A Serious Sickness Spread Around The Office. I Would Rather Had A Pizza Party

    Lottery scratch-off ticket with low winnings, infuriating gifts and bonuses theme.

    boxesofbones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    We Made A Ton Of Money For The Company I Work At, And A $2 Hot Pocket Is Our Reward. “Yay”

    "Congratulatory note about company bonuses offering snacks for ranking in top store earnings."

    jjvarsity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Instead Of A Christmas Bonus This Year My Work Gave Out Gift Cards To The Company "Swag Store", Where You Can Buy Luxury Items Such As

    Gift card and pillow as company gifts and bonuses.

    velvetpurr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    My Multi-Million Dollar Health Care Company Said They Were Getting Us A Present For Being Essential Workers. We Got A Baggie Of Masks

    A large clear bag containing a white face mask, reflecting on infuriating company gifts.

    Keywork29 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    What Twenty Years Is Worth To My Company

    Company policy document outlining anniversary gifts and bonuses for employees.

    EpsilonHalo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Check Out My Christmas Bonus After Making My Company $1 Million In The Last 2 Months Alone. $25 Card

    Company gifts including chocolates and a "Happy Holidays" card on a dark surface.

    Skeezychickencream Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    I Present To You, My Reward For Covering 2 Vacant Positions In My Department While Management Has Been “Looking” For Replacements. One Has Been Vacant For Almost 12 Months, And The Other For 7

    Letter regarding company gifts bonuses with unchanged hourly rate, signed by the President/CEO.

    ResidentYam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Girlfriend Has Worked For The Company Over A Year. Here Was How They Rewarded Her

    Certificate for a 2-lb hamburger package as an infuriating company gift, featuring a handwritten "Happy Anniversary" note.

    ProfessionalAgno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    This Snow Reminded Me Of That Time When My Employer Asked Us To Work In -40 Weather. Our Reward? A Hat

    Blue beanie with "40 Below Summer 2019" text and a charger, representing infuriating company gifts.

    The hat reads "40 Below Survivor 2019" which sucks for a couple of reasons. 1. People literally could not make it in, and I had a number of factors that allowed me to do so and 2. It wasn't at our facility, but another employee of the company actually died in the snow. Your job doesn't care about you. Stay warm and stay safe.

    airportunicorn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    What 5 Years At My Company Gets You

    Happy anniversary card on a wooden table, relating to infuriating company gifts bonuses.

    Due to doxing concerns, I can't show the inside but it's just a single line of text that said happy anniversary from (company location).

    forgottologoff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    My Moms 10 Year Associate Anniversary Present From A Retail Store

    A hand holding a framed painting of a tropical scene with toucans, may represent company gifts.

    WinterTheWolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    My Job Just Gave Me A Pin Celebrating 5 Years Of Me Working There. When The Company I'm Working At Was Sold And I'm Being Laid Off In A Few Months Because The Company That Bought Us Out Doesn't Want To Pay My Current Wages

    A gold star badge with "5 years" engraving, symbolizing company gifts or bonuses on a blue background.

    Therenegadegamer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    I See Your Fancy Lindor Treats And Raise You The 6 Individually Wrapped Lifesavers I Received From Work

    Small company gift with candies and a "You Rock" card on a wooden table, representing infuriating gifts.

    Great_cReddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Saw This In The Breakroom Today

    Yellow sign detailing a company gift scheme offering a $20 Target gift card for perfect attendance.

    inaturtle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    My Partner's "Employee Appreciation Gift" After Wawa Has Refused To Give Any Pay Raises For Two Years

    Image of a green Wawa tumbler and branded paper on a countertop, related to company gifts or bonuses.

    Askylis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    To Show Appreciation To Employees

    Lego display table for a company event, highlighting infuriating company gifts with no take-home policy, in a store setting.

    Bridgeboy23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Store Managers Get A $100,000+ Bonus, Employees Get

    Company gift display with peanut butter, bread, and instant noodles.

    rayman_axel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Our Company Is Giving Us Gifts Instead Of Holiday Pay. This Was Today. I Am In A Mood

    Bubble wrap labeled "Stress Relief" as an infuriating company gift bonus.

    Tipjar1992 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    I’ve Been At This Job For 2 Years And Have Been Working Nonstop Since The Pandemic Started. They Mentioned Gifting Us Something As An Appreciation For All Our Hard Work During These Chaotic Times. Here’s What They Gave Us

    Green keychain with "Thank You" message; an example of infuriating company gifts bonuses.

    ninax666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    I Left My Old Job After 4 Years, They Sent Me This

    Various snacks and a thank you note, representing company gifts or bonuses.

    dyne-nine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Today Is Teacher Appreciation Day. Our Principal Told Us She Left “Surprise Treats” In The Lounge As Our Gift. My Favorite Is The Leftover Snack From Her Southwest Flight

    Assorted snack packs as infuriating company gifts on a dark surface.

    givemebesos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    We Were Promised Candy Bars Today For Teacher Appreciation Week

    Bowls of candy on a table with a sign and flowers, symbolizing infuriating company gifts bonuses.

    For context, the empty bowls were from the small bags of Sun Chips from yesterday.

    knram Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    This Employee Appreciation "Gift" My Husband Received. Four Candies, A Pen, And A Sticker, In This Useless Mesh Bag. Wtf?

    Gift bag containing a green pen, three candies, and a sticker, illustrating infuriating company gifts and bonuses.

    YankeesLady44 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    My Wife’s 3 Year Working Anniversary “Gift”

    "Company gift for 3-year service with note, highlighting bonuses."

    LasagnaIsItalianCake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    My Christmas Bonus This Year

    Socks and glass with chemical patterns, representing a company's infuriating gifts bonuses.

    Round_Telephone1862 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    I Got A King Size Payday For Christmas Bonus. For The Past 4 Years I’ve Gotten $1000 In Amazon Gift Cards. This Year Was Candy And $100 To Walmart

    Payday candy bar next to a gift card, illustrating infuriating company gifts and bonuses.

    Donkknarf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    My Reward For Being Top Sales, Top Customer Engagement, Going Above And Beyond, And Being A Team Coach. Yay

    Four small gold trophies and a medal labeled "You Are A Star," representing infuriating company gifts bonuses.

    Leitheon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Bonus? Nope! Raise? Nope

    A disappointing company gift box with a plain burger, chips, and a cookie.

    But thank you master for my non-delux chicken sandwich, provided because labor inspectors are here.

    Nof-z Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    My Wife’s Salary Is Made Out Of Commissions And Instead Of Getting Cash Payment For A Product She Sold Her Company Gave Her Hkd 6k ($766) In Vouchers To Spend In A “Japanese” Supermarket

    Hand holding a stack of $50 Hong Kong gift certificates, tied with a rubber band, representing company gifts bonuses.

    This supermarket isn’t even located in our area and we will have to carry the groceries from far away with public transport or cab.
    PS: in Hong Kong we don’t drive as most of locals.

    Empty-Blacksmith-592 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #89

    My Husband’s Gift For 5 Years Of Employment Arrived Today

    Company gifts showing boxes with Swiss Army knives inside, highlighting bonuses.

    jennileeandherboys3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Hours Majorly Cut, Asking Tms To Go Home Early, Retracting Shifts, Requesting Tms To Go On Demand. This Goes Up In The Breakroom. Read The Room??

    Gold balloons shaped as "90" above a table with company gifts, cupcakes, and a sign.

    trisfry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    It's Employee Appreciation Week At My Sos Work Place. This Is What They Were Given

    Bag of snacks and candies as company gifts bonuses on a wooden table.

    bdubwoah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    My Employee Appreciation Gift

    Box of cocoa dusted truffles with unappealing contents, representing company gifts and bonuses.

    Frawg_Legs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Company Made 5 Billion Last Year And All I Got Was A Candy Bar

    Chocolate bar with 2017 card highlighting company gifts and bonuses, featuring $5B revenue message.

    jedi280 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Just Received My Christmas Bonus From The Company…

    Red insulated bottle with "Coles" branding, standing on a metal bench, an example of infuriating company gifts.

    bargal20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    My Girlfriend’s Nurse Appreciation Gift From One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Metroplex…

    Toolset received as frustrating company gifts and bonuses, including pliers, screwdrivers, and various bits.

    Spiffy2koed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #96

    I'm Back With Another "Employee Appreciation Day" Gift From My Work!

    Corporate gifts with 'think positive' and 'grateful for you' messages on a bamboo-themed background.

    wade3690 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Co-Worker Won This Cup And Bag, As A Gift In A Raffle, During Our Hospital Staff Appreciation Week. They Also Only Alloted Us $12 To Spend On Our Appreciation Lunch They Baught Us. I Feel Really Appreciated Now!

    A blue drawstring bag on a desk, with a plastic cup nearby, representing company gift bonuses.

    Nosloc54 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    My Bonus For Working 5 Years With The Same Company. Not A Pay Raise, Not Cola. This

    $25 Starbucks gift card with handwritten note, infuriating company gift for 5-year service.

    TheSleepingNinja Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Mcdonalds Will Reward You For Working 30 Long Years With $300

    Employee recognition notice listing company gifts and bonuses for long-term service milestones.

    Picked up a part time second job to pay down credit cards/save for a vacation and saw this in the break room. This is a franchise, so I’m not sure if this is normal for McDonalds or not. But imagine putting in your 30 years, getting ready to retire, and being presented with $300 and getting told to buy yourself something "special".

    chocolatebarguitar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    4 Of My Coworkers Quit Last Week, So Corporate Handed Out Gift Bags. Corporate Clearly Thinks We're Kindergarteners

    Company gifts including candy, a thank you card, stickers, and a medal, representing infuriating bonuses.

    Ghostyvesper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #101

    Local Hardware Store Shows How Employees Are Rewarded

    Employee incentive board with various small bonuses and rewards.

    _that__one_guy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Employee Appreciation Day, Somehow This Seems Worse Than Pizza

    Employee Appreciation Day poster with handwritten note questioning company bonuses.

    _Blazed_N_Confused_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    We Got Our Christmas Bonus Today. Not Even Handed Out. Just A Pile In The Break Room

    Red thank you cards and a gratitude letter from a company, reflecting holiday bonuses and gifts.

    wchappel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    Asked For A Raise 2 Months Ago And Was Passed Over For A Promotion That I Was ‘Guaranteed’ To Get After A Colleague Retired. Got This For My 2 Year Anniversary Today. I Also Have A Chocolate Allergy

    A company gift featuring a chocolate bar and a motivational card, illustrating infuriating bonuses.

    lethallyso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    3 Year Gift Bag

    Various small items and vouchers displayed as company gifts and bonuses on a mattress.

    After 3 years of working for the local McDonald's almost 50 hours a week this is what they got me.
    A non working hamburger pen A broken telescopic pipe cleaner I think with a red metal case A card caddy for my phone I can't use due to my phone case An unmarked gift card for Walmart A free cone voucher A free meal voucher A 3 years of service pin
    It's the thought that counts I guess. What do yall think

    tieflame Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    This Is Despicable

    Two people in Christmas attire holding gifts, next to a flyer about saving money, related to company gifts bonuses.

    MorePerfectUS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    Employee Appreciation Day Gift Where I Work

    A hand holding a plastic bag containing a pack of Excel gum with a note for employee appreciation, showcasing company gifts.

    sprawlo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Today For Employee Appreciation Day, (Which Was 6 Days Ago, Mind You) We Were Gifted… Earplugs That Are Slightly Better Than The Ones They Already Supply!

    Black neckband earplugs on a wooden surface, infuriating company gifts bonuses.

    Sudden_Structure Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Hits Different When It's A Costco, And Freezing Outside

    Pizza party sign thanking employees, featuring illustrations of pizza slices.

    cappy1223 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Saw Someone Post The Cup They Received From Their Job As A Thank You For Working During The Pandemic And I Raise You A Bracelet Dollar General Gave Out

    Yellow wristband with "#DGStrong" text, representing infuriating company gifts, held against a dark background.

    trimmerGRN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    10 Year Work Anniversary Present From Work

    Gifts of multicolored sticky notes in a black holder on a desk.

    upetewd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Reward For 5 Years Service At A Fortune 500 Bank

    Company gift of a black leather notepad holder with lined paper inside, branded with "State Street."

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    My Job Decided To Throw Us A "Pizza Party" A Day Late. They Could Give Us A Raise, Or Even Staff Us More Than The Absolute Bare Minimum. Instead, We Are Given Pizza And A Cake While We Work, Not Even An Extra Break To Eat It

    Employee appreciation cake with white frosting and sprinkles, depicting company gifts bonuses theme.

    ItllMakeYouStronger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT