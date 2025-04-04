ADVERTISEMENT

Companies often pretend that keeping employees happy is as challenging as rocket science. “I just don’t understand why workers keep quitting!” CEOs cry as they deny everyone raises, refuse to provide maternity leave and expect workers to commute to the office even when they’re ill.

It’s really not that complicated. And we have a list down below to prove it. Redditors have been discussing the perks that can go a long way in making employees feel appreciated, so we’ve gathered the most popular replies. From paid vacation days to letting staff head home early if all of their work is finished, enjoy reading through these benefits that every company should offer. And be sure to upvote the ones that you’d love to see your boss implement!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Medical staff attending to a patient, illustrating a care-focused work perk in a supportive company environment. My dad was dying and my mother was losing her mind and I needed to be by his bedside. They said, take all the time you need, don't worry about sick time, don't worry about vacation time, don't worry about any aspect of your job, just focus on your family.

And they paid me for it.

GodOfLostThings , Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Two employees discussing work perks in a modern office at night, illuminated by laptop screens. If you work late on a Tuesday, feel free to take off early on Friday.

    TummyDrums , Ahmet Kurt/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Employee using a tissue at a desk in a bright office, highlighting work perks for well-being. Unlimited sick days with managers that encourage using them. Why force people to come in sick and work and get the rest of the team sick?

    spitfyre , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Man relaxing on a mustard-colored sofa, representing work perks showing company care. A generous PTO policy. I’m a much better employee when I get time to rest my mind outside of work. Far too many do not give people suitable flexibility.

    JustaRoosterJunkie , Victoria Romulo/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    A person with a backpack descends stairs, showing a peace sign, symbolizing companies' care for employees through work perks. Letting them go home early for a half good reason.

    Insulator13 , onathan Castañeda/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A person in athletic wear drinks from a bottle, enjoying a work perk that shows company care. Good health benefits with low premiums because the company pays most of the insurance costs.

    Kaiser-Sohze , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Stack of dollar bills on a wooden surface, symbolizing work perks companies offer to show employee care. Cash.

    Big-Strong-Dumb , Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Man in office, counting money at desk, reflecting employee work perks in a modern workspace with a laptop and bookshelves. A proper salary.

    ColumbusMark , Vitaly Gariev/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    A dog in a cozy wooden box, representing employee care with pet-friendly work perks. The company that I worked at gave you a week of paid leave if you adopted a dog from a local shelter. It was to help you bond. They called it Paw-ternity Leave.

    harrychen69 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Employee picking up pizza as a work perk, showcasing company care. …it sure isn’t a pizza party.

    67fishyguy , Rosie Sun/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Person relaxing on a couch at home, signifying employee work perks and care. Including miscarriage as a valid reason for paid bereavement leave.

    Avogadros_plumber , Hrant Khachatryan/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Person working on a laptop, sitting on a couch, highlighting company care through remote work perks. Flexibility with WFH, generous bonuses, and consistent raises. Keep the pizza and donuts.

    MINXG , Surface/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Man in a suit smiling against a brick wall, depicting work perks and employee care concepts. Back when my dad was still working, he paid 100% of the costs for healthcare and daycare for his employees.

    r0botdevil , Shipman Northcutt/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Employee in formal attire with suspenders, standing beside an office printer, highlighting work perks. Don’t make people beg for time off or ask intrusive questions. Believe what people tell you.

    nobleheartedkate , Maxim Mushnikov/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Pilot in a cockpit adjusting controls, demonstrating employee care through unique work perks. I'm a pilot for a big global charter company. Last May, my dad was hospitalized and it wasn't looking good. I called the on-duty manager to notify them that my dad was having issues and I may need to leave my 8 day tour shorter in a couple days. 20 minutes later they called with a rental car to denver (I was in the mountains at the time), airlines to tampa where my dad was, and then a rental car in tampa for the rest of the week. All covered by the company, no manager calling me to tell me to make up the time, they just let me go.

    Without that cooperation and arrangement, I would not have been able to see my dad in his last few days here and I am forever thankful to my company for doing that.

    fflyguy , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    A hand places a white rose on a coffin, symbolizing compassionate employee perks and care. My mom and I worked together at a restaurant, at the time I was 13 years she was 12 years working at the same place. She unexpectedly passed and the company paid for the funeral, they closed the restaurant the day of her passing and the day of the funeral, most of the workers including 2 corporate managers came and some were even pallbearers. The company told me to take all the time I needed (I only took a full week off because I felt like I was going crazy if I didn't go back to work to take my mind off it) and gave me that weeks pay. When I came back they handed me an envelope with $400 in tips everyone saved up for that week.
    The more I tell people this the more I realize how unusual it is for companies to even think of such a thing let alone do it.

    Cmarieh2288 , Pablo Merchán Montes/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Woman using gym equipment, highlighting work perks for employee care. I know a company that gives a $500 allowance every year for "healthy lifestyle expenses" like gym memberships, dog food/grooming, athletic clothing, etc. .

    Symnestra , ŞULE MAKAROĞLU/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Employees in a conference room meeting, working collaboratively at a large table with laptops. Not fighting a union’s existence.

    t-rex-nom-nom , Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    CEO's who are afraid of unions and go out of their way to stop their existence have horrible policies they want hidden from consumers. But it's mainly keeping salaries low and investor dividends high.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    Person relaxing on a couch, illustrating work perks that show companies care about their employees. Generous PTO that’s easy to use.

    tface23 , Ivana Cajina/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Mother embracing her newborn, illustrating caring company work perks for employees. Good maternity leave. Employer has 6 weeks paid, non consecutive, for new fathers, fathers adopting, and mothers adopting as well. Mothers giving birth get 12 weeks. Time for bonding, appointments, etc to be used within the first year with the kid.

    jimfish98 , Daiga Ellaby/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Employees enjoying a company-sponsored picnic, illustrating work perks under sunny skies with a backdrop of trees. My old workplace had a ‘summer Fridays’ policy. Every Friday during the summer months the office closed at 1pm so we could make the most of the nice weather.

    Queen_Banana , Yunus Tuğ/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Hands holding dollar bills, illustrating financial work perks that show care for employees. Money. I don’t care about parties or swag. Give me a raise. Period.

    TrainingBid3238 , Alexander Mils/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Office employees collaborating at desks, demonstrating work perks and company care. The way things have been lately... just a simple check in "how are you doing, what can i help with?" from management or leads. it just feels like everyone is going at it alone these days, no team building, no onboarding, no mentorship, no compassion.

    timmhaan , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Relaxing on a beach as a work perk to show companies care, with feet propped up overlooking the ocean. I work in software start ups so I’ve been a bit spoiled, but **minimum** vacation time taken. Requiring employees to rest and recharge

    That and profit sharing is one I’m still hunting.

    arieljoc , PAN XIAOZHEN/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    2-ply T.P.

    Mwangkc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Two employees in a meeting room celebrate a successful presentation; a laptop and coffee cups are on the table. 401k match.

    someguyonredd1t , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    A decorative birthday cake adorned with pink flowers and donuts, showcasing company care for employees. My company throws parties for peoples' birthdays. They'll buy lunch for the office and cupcakes/ a dessert of the persons' choice.

    Sodas/ tea/ drinks and snacks provided for free

    Very loose PTO and remote work policy.

    OuroborosOfHate , Bruce Tang/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Office worker at desk with typewriter, highlighting company care through provided work perks. This always stuck out to me: my mom was the janitor at a company during my childhood. And every year for Secretaries day, she's be included in the big luncheon the ladies were thrown by the big wigs running the show.

    I always thought that was really nice.

    MJsLoveSlave , Boston Public Library/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Person in a white shirt cuddling a white kitten, illustrating caring work perks. When my cat was diagnosed with cancer, they let me work from home for over a month (pre-Covid) so that I could be around him as much as possible. He didn't make it sadly, but that flexibility at a time when it was much less common gave me so much more time to be with him and to take care of him than I otherwise would have.

    GenericFatGuy , Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Person calculating expenses at a desk with a laptop, depicting employee work perks and company care. Paying a living wage.

    It's truly the one perk to rule them all. Corporate hates this one little trick to get employees to feel valued.

    Ko-jo-te , Mohamed hamdi/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    A person wearing glasses and a black shirt works on a laptop, embodying company care through thoughtful work perks. High pay. Don't care when you work, rather you hit deadlines/results. Don't care where you work. Let mistakes slide.

    Travel_Dude , Javier Sierra/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Work from home as an option if your job doesn't require you to do it in an office. Granted MY company doesn't provide that option, but it definitely would be a perk to me if they did. (Three years of surveys in a row that WFH has been the #1 request and they still ignore it).

    dorkigoddess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    4 day work weeks. Having Fridays off has been amazing.

    tech_b90 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Chinese finger cuffs, fun caricatures of you in a work setting, waffle party.

    Mydoghas7nipples Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    It’s extremely disheartening to read these comments from what I assume by context to be mostly Americans so far stating ”perks” that are literally the bare minimum legal requirements in most European countries.

    Kallikantzari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Stock options*, and the highest pay for that type of work in the area. You get people who have a vested interest in seeing the company succeed, and you have people vying for a position with you. They will feel lucky to be your employee.

    Become known for being good to your employees. Celebrate their successes, even in their private lives, like giving new parents and newlyweds an extra bonus, celebrating birthdays, helping out when someone is sick or injured, etc.

    That's the kind of company I'd like to work for, whether they make cars or sell ice cream or build skyscrapers or anything else. It's possible to treat people well *and* succeed in business, you just have to want it.

    *Or profit sharing, if it's not a publicly traded company.

    Xylorgos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Profit sharing.

    PotPumper43 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    The owner of the company I work for decided that no one who works here should have to pay more than $1500 for a single hospital stay—whether they have insurance or not. I haven’t been here long (4 months after being laid off from my previous job of 17 years…), and haven’t personally experienced this situation, but man, it really blew my mind when it was brought up during my benefits questions while being onboarded. The pay here is 33% less than what I was previously making, but I feel valued in a way I haven’t before.

    taraclaire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Generous PTO, ability to earn comp time. WFH if someone wants.

    My last job I had a wardrobe stipend we got as well as a small business professional clothing loan with a limit of $500. We could buy work clothes and they would cover the cost and then took $25 out of every paycheck till it was paid off. It was a nice option that I used to really build my closet.

    AdventureGoblin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Money. I have never been interested in a single thing that a company has to offer me other than cash.

    plumjam1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    We give 15 days vacation, 12 paid holidays on top of that, 12 sick days a year, 3 personal days, fully employer paid health, dental and retirement benefits, competitive wages with 5-10% annual raises (though we could only do 2% 2020-2023). Remote work where possible. I’m bumping it up to 20 paid vacation days next year. We only have 28 employees, but we’ve only had 1 person quit, 2 people retire, and 1 person I had to let go in 15 years. Admittedly most of our staff are less than 5 years on the job as we grow.

    Swimming_Wasabi6771 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    My wife was suddenly admitted to the hospital related to her pregnancy. I called work on the way to meet her there and told them I'd be out for at least the next day and had no idea what else to expect.

    We had our son two months early, and he was admitted to the CCN until his due date. When I came back from several days of leave, my supervisor had put together a baby shower where everyone gave prepaid debit cards to cover travel to and from the hospital as well as any meals we'd need.

    The admin team pulled me aside and set up my parental leave for when we expected my son to come home, and most of my leadership reached out regularly to check on me, my wife, and our boy.

    When leave time came my supervisor checked in on my tasks and made sure nothing came up that would interrupt my leave.

    Due to my boy's early birth, he had lots of health issues that required random days off without warning to deal with. Every time, every single time, they told me to take care of my family and worry about work later.

    Those people have my absolute loyalty.

    jonstertruck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Survivor benefits for the employee's family should they pass away. Half salary for 10 years, immediate RSU vesting.

    Edit: The schedule is over 10 years, but starts at 100% ramping down to 25% at the end giving the survivors time to adapt.

    uncaughtexception Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    I work for a small brewery that is unlike anywhere else I’ve ever worked…We get paid for 40 hrs whether or not we work 40 (usually we’ll put in anywhere from 33-45, just varies with the work) and we also get OT if we go over 40 hrs. Our boss also puts $200/month towards our health insurance premiums, bringing individual insurance plans down from about $280/month to about $80/month. We are also provided a gym membership, we just have to use it 4 x’s a month. Our company also pays for 6 cognitive therapy visits a year. Occasionally the boss breaks out the grill out back and throws down on some burgers and dogs. Even my worst days are incredible and I will forever be thankful I found this place.

    sh6rty13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    My wife has 'life days' along with her 25 days of PTO during the year. She's turning 40 this year so will get a day off if she requests. First day of school for the kids, my birthday last year etc.

    She used a lot of time off during my illness in 23/24 and she took tons of PTO and they reimbursed her the days citing 'family emergency'.

    That's the kind of company that you want to work for.

    adammoths Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    They have dental and vision insurance available.

    humble-pilgrim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Employee discounts on what ever they sell.

    ojait2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!