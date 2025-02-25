Today, despite the fact that employers are actively trying to return staff to offices, this fight is actually happening with varying success. The thing is that even the most comfortable office is often not able to bring us the numerous WFH perks—and a recent discussion on Threads was actually dedicated to these perks.

The COVID-19 pandemic began five years ago and has brought many changes and adjustments to our lives. Most importantly, millions of employees around the world have tried and realized all the benefits of remote work. They realized that it’s not necessary to travel for several hours in transport commuting to the office in order to be productive.

#1 Using your own bathroom

#2 Pet your dog/cat

#3 Being able to still work when you don't feel well. I don't mean full on flu or covid. I mean those days where you just feel poopy and being able to work in comfortable clothes, with your blanket & hot coffee in a quiet and comfortable space. It really makes all the difference when you're just not feeling 100%.

A little over a week ago, the user itsatravelod asked netizens: "What’s an unspoken perk of working remotely?" and was the first to offer her version: "Using your own bathroom." The discussion turned out to be very interesting and lively—today the thread has over 11.1K likes and more than 1.5K various comments from people, both remote workers and those who cannot imagine working outside the office. And we present you with the most reasonable points from this discussion. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Not having to put on a bra

#5 No commute, your space is your own, no one coughing up a king and refusing to go home, not as noisy, having time

#6 Not having to find childcare when my kid doesn’t have school that day

In fact, remote work has existed since the Internet became a fairly widespread phenomenon, but it was the pandemic that spurred the development of various services to make this work truly as comfortable as possible. Both for employers and employees—and today many workers do not want to return to offices. Even despite the numerous and varied bonuses. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Waking up 15 minutes before shift, make your bed, wash your face, make coffee and you still have a minute to spare... 😂

#8 Not constantly being sick from all the *brave* little soldiers who come to work with the bloody flu

#9 Taking a nap (on my comfy bed) during my 1 hr lunch break. It's wonderful.

However, every coin has two sides—and despite the many obvious advantages of working from home, there are also negative aspects. For example, a Buffer study notes that 19% of remote workers cite loneliness as their biggest problem. The thing is that staying at home for a long time leads to less social interaction. Anxiety levels are also increasing. ADVERTISEMENT In addition, another recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health confirms that with the mass transition to remote work, light physical activity among respondents decreased by 26%, and moderate and intense physical activity, even more—by 20%. Perhaps the answer lies in a reasonable combination of remote and office work.

#10 Atmosphere: My desk is right in front of the window facing the yard and overlooking the patio, the window is basically floor to ceiling, wall to wall. Screen breaks include watching birds, squirrels, joggers. Windows that open allowing fresh air and breezes. No harsh lights. No commute. No office politics or temperaments. Lunch on the patio. WFH 22yrs and counting.

#11 Being able to actually do your damn work without wasting energy trying to filter out everyone else’s non-work chit chat.

#12 Not eating your lunch out of a plastic container with throwaway utensils.

"I have been working remotely since the very first days of the pandemic, and now it’s quite difficult to return to the office—a whole set of habits associated with working from home has developed," says Nick Pruchkovsky, a QA engineer from Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. "Of course, remote work allows you to do much more than an office job—but sometimes I caught myself thinking that it’s still damn relaxing. The solution for me was to set up my workspace at home in such a way that it resembles an office—only more comfortable and cozy. And it’s very important not to let yourself get carried away by various chores—because productivity will drop sharply." "As for social interaction—personally, I constantly go for a walk in the evenings, meet with my friends, go to trivia quizzes at the pubs. Although, of course, the level of physical activity in recent years, it seems to me, has still decreased. Despite all the efforts," Nick honestly admits. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Being able to throw something in the crock pot at noon so it’s ready at dinner time.

#14 Dealing with my monthly cycle at home and my endo flare ups. Haven’t come close to loosing a job and calling out these past five years. Has greatly helped me.

#15 Being home to get your packages off the porch when they arrive.

Perhaps the most important advantage of remote work is that you don’t actually need to spend a lot of time getting to the office. And this is actually emphasized by many workers around the world. I think you will agree with this, too. Although, it seems to me that each of us who has ever worked remotely for at least a couple of days has our own point of view. So, we’ll be glad if you share your opinion in the comments to this post. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Definitely agree on the bathroom. I hate public bathrooms of all kinds! The perk for me is being at my own desk with all my cool tech!

#17 Having complete control over the temperature of your office

Not having to listen to work gossip

Having your favourite brand of tea available

Never getting caught short for a tampon in the work loos

Wearing comfortable clothes and shoes

Massive improvement in facial skin quality because of not wearing make up every damn day

#18 Showering during your break… or when you’re just stressed out in the middle of your work day

#19 Less opportunity for microaggressions and for co-workers to be in my business. Me and 2 other Black co-workers were walking down the hall once and were referred to as a "gang". I've also had co-workers complain to management about who I ate lunch with in the cafeteria 🥴 None of these types of things happen when you work remote.

#20 I have a hybrid job. But the office is only a 7 minute drive away so that’s not bad.

Bbbuuuttttt I love working from home cause I can have a comfort show (Friends usually) on in the background.

#21 The amount of money saved! Between gas, business casual clothes and TIME. Which still feels like there isn’t enough of lol

#22 Having time to work out in the morning

#23 Not wearing shoes! Foot comfort all day long

#24 I have a chronic pain condition, so if I’m having a bad day, I can work in my armchair, or even in bed, with a hot water bottle, in my comfy clothes, and it’s nice and quiet. Life changing really.

#25 Being able to sing out loud without fear of being judged except by the furbabies.

#26 Doing laundry on your breaks

#27 Farting freely

#28 Being able to make my wife coffee, who also works from home. ☕️❤️✨

#29 Nobody monitoring your breaks

#30 Access to home fridge.

#31 Just being able to look out the window at my tree 🌳 not asking for much is it

#32 Choose your own desk chair

#33 Drinking from your own mug without having to explain who Daniel O’Donnell is to non-Irish people.

#34 Desk kitties and desk puppies.

#35 Being able to freely roll my eyes and cuss out loud 🤬 when someone says something stupid in a Teams meeting.

#36 For the most part you’re judged by your performance, not by your appearance. (I very rarely have to appear on camera at my gig so I don’t have to primp up but a couple of times a year).

