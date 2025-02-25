ADVERTISEMENT

The COVID-19 pandemic began five years ago and has brought many changes and adjustments to our lives. Most importantly, millions of employees around the world have tried and realized all the benefits of remote work. They realized that it’s not necessary to travel for several hours in transport commuting to the office in order to be productive.

Today, despite the fact that employers are actively trying to return staff to offices, this fight is actually happening with varying success. The thing is that even the most comfortable office is often not able to bring us the numerous WFH perks—and a recent discussion on Threads was actually dedicated to these perks.

More info: Threads

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Modern bathroom with herringbone tile, round mirror, and WFH vibes. Using your own bathroom

itsatravelod , Christa Grover Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cat sitting attentively at a table, illustrating a perk of WFH. Pet your dog/cat

    imastrox , Kaue Barbier Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Man working from home in a cozy setting with laptop, scarf, headphones, and a hot drink, illustrating WFH perks. Being able to still work when you don't feel well. I don't mean full on flu or covid. I mean those days where you just feel poopy and being able to work in comfortable clothes, with your blanket & hot coffee in a quiet and comfortable space. It really makes all the difference when you're just not feeling 100%.

    nicolelynn0112 , Gustavo Fring Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A little over a week ago, the user itsatravelod asked netizens: "What’s an unspoken perk of working remotely?" and was the first to offer her version: "Using your own bathroom." The discussion turned out to be very interesting and lively—today the thread has over 11.1K likes and more than 1.5K various comments from people, both remote workers and those who cannot imagine working outside the office. And we present you with the most reasonable points from this discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Peach lingerie on a hanger, highlighting remote workers' unspoken WFH perks of comfort and freedom. Not having to put on a bra

    reneemonroe88 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Person enjoying WFH perks, sitting comfortably with a book and coffee, surrounded by plants in a cozy home setting. No commute, your space is your own, no one coughing up a king and refusing to go home, not as noisy, having time

    matchaandotherthings , George Milton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Father and child sitting on the floor, laptop nearby, showcasing remote work-life balance in a cozy home setting. Not having to find childcare when my kid doesn’t have school that day

    infinitepolyam , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In fact, remote work has existed since the Internet became a fairly widespread phenomenon, but it was the pandemic that spurred the development of various services to make this work truly as comfortable as possible. Both for employers and employees—and today many workers do not want to return to offices. Even despite the numerous and varied bonuses.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Hand reaching for an alarm clock, symbolizing remote workers enjoying flexible WFH perks. Waking up 15 minutes before shift, make your bed, wash your face, make coffee and you still have a minute to spare... 😂

    vion0228 , Acharaporn Kamornboonyarush Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Remote worker at a desk with a laptop and notepad, experiencing the perks of WFH in a serene, plant-filled home office environment. Not constantly being sick from all the *brave* little soldiers who come to work with the bloody flu

    the_not_lost_wanderer , Marcus Aurelius Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cozy home workspace with soft pillows, books, and a nightstand; perfect for remote workers enjoying WFH perks. Taking a nap (on my comfy bed) during my 1 hr lunch break. It's wonderful.

    matronico , Taryn Elliott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    However, every coin has two sides—and despite the many obvious advantages of working from home, there are also negative aspects. For example, a Buffer study notes that 19% of remote workers cite loneliness as their biggest problem. The thing is that staying at home for a long time leads to less social interaction. Anxiety levels are also increasing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In addition, another recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health confirms that with the mass transition to remote work, light physical activity among respondents decreased by 26%, and moderate and intense physical activity, even more—by 20%. Perhaps the answer lies in a reasonable combination of remote and office work.
    #10

    Woman enjoying a warm drink by the window, embracing remote work perks of WFH on a cozy day. Atmosphere: My desk is right in front of the window facing the yard and overlooking the patio, the window is basically floor to ceiling, wall to wall. Screen breaks include watching birds, squirrels, joggers. Windows that open allowing fresh air and breezes. No harsh lights. No commute. No office politics or temperaments. Lunch on the patio. WFH 22yrs and counting.

    lesmarr44 , Alex P Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man enjoying the perks of WFH, wearing headphones and working on a laptop in a cozy room with warm lighting. Being able to actually do your damn work without wasting energy trying to filter out everyone else’s non-work chit chat.

    florence_moyer , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marthajanebonson avatar
    MartiBob
    MartiBob
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This. This is one of the biggest perks! And not commuting. I get SO much done now without needless chit chat.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    A person enjoying a prepared meal of spaghetti with fresh basil, reflecting a perk of remote work comfort. Not eating your lunch out of a plastic container with throwaway utensils.

    sandrampoetry , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "I have been working remotely since the very first days of the pandemic, and now it’s quite difficult to return to the office—a whole set of habits associated with working from home has developed," says Nick Pruchkovsky, a QA engineer from Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here.

    "Of course, remote work allows you to do much more than an office job—but sometimes I caught myself thinking that it’s still damn relaxing. The solution for me was to set up my workspace at home in such a way that it resembles an office—only more comfortable and cozy. And it’s very important not to let yourself get carried away by various chores—because productivity will drop sharply."

    "As for social interaction—personally, I constantly go for a walk in the evenings, meet with my friends, go to trivia quizzes at the pubs. Although, of course, the level of physical activity in recent years, it seems to me, has still decreased. Despite all the efforts," Nick honestly admits.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Bowl of pho with herbs and beef, a comforting meal often enjoyed by remote workers as a perk of WFH. Being able to throw something in the crock pot at noon so it’s ready at dinner time.

    michellestewartshaver , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Person in a red shirt and jeans holding a sanitary pad. Dealing with my monthly cycle at home and my endo flare ups. Haven’t come close to loosing a job and calling out these past five years. Has greatly helped me.

    greytcurls , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Person receiving packages at home, highlighting WFH perks during remote work, wearing a mask and gloves for safety. Being home to get your packages off the porch when they arrive.

    zitaandthebutterfly , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Perhaps the most important advantage of remote work is that you don’t actually need to spend a lot of time getting to the office. And this is actually emphasized by many workers around the world. I think you will agree with this, too. Although, it seems to me that each of us who has ever worked remotely for at least a couple of days has our own point of view. So, we’ll be glad if you share your opinion in the comments to this post.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Gaming chair in a stylish home office setup, highlighting remote work benefits of WFH. Definitely agree on the bathroom. I hate public bathrooms of all kinds! The perk for me is being at my own desk with all my cool tech!

    benadamsondxb , Oğuzhan Öncü Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    A wooden door with a modern handle beside a wall thermostat, symbolizing comfort during remote work from home. Having complete control over the temperature of your office
    Not having to listen to work gossip
    Having your favourite brand of tea available
    Never getting caught short for a tampon in the work loos
    Wearing comfortable clothes and shoes
    Massive improvement in facial skin quality because of not wearing make up every damn day

    the_not_lost_wanderer , Max Vakhtbovycn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Person enjoying a shower, symbolizing remote work perks and flexibility. Showering during your break… or when you’re just stressed out in the middle of your work day

    jennifermiko_ , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jwaters2680 avatar
    Featherytoad
    Featherytoad
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How the hell do you take a shower on your break, or do they mean lunch hour? I wouldn't want to be rushed like that. I want to take my time and make sure I do all my steps, especially after the shower and doing my face routine.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Remote workers collaborating in a modern workspace with laptops and tablets, discussing work-from-home perks. Less opportunity for microaggressions and for co-workers to be in my business. Me and 2 other Black co-workers were walking down the hall once and were referred to as a "gang". I've also had co-workers complain to management about who I ate lunch with in the cafeteria 🥴 None of these types of things happen when you work remote.

    _thebougieone , fauxels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Living room setup with a TV displaying "Friends," a perk for remote workers enjoying the comforts of WFH. I have a hybrid job. But the office is only a 7 minute drive away so that’s not bad.
    Bbbuuuttttt I love working from home cause I can have a comfort show (Friends usually) on in the background.

    merthebear , Mahrous Houses Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    The amount of money saved! Between gas, business casual clothes and TIME. Which still feels like there isn’t enough of lol

    theaddgardener Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Woman doing yoga plank at home, illustrating remote workers enjoying WFH perks. Having time to work out in the morning

    alexxandrag , Elina Fairytale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My biggest plus is time! Time to do my own things. Tennis, cooking, whatever I want can be done.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Feet in colorful socks on desk at home office, representing remote workers enjoying WFH perks. Not wearing shoes! Foot comfort all day long

    vonsmallhausen , Lukas Horak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Remote worker on bed with laptop and coffee, illustrating WFH perks. I have a chronic pain condition, so if I’m having a bad day, I can work in my armchair, or even in bed, with a hot water bottle, in my comfy clothes, and it’s nice and quiet. Life changing really.

    sneapybird , ArtHouse Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Remote worker enjoying a break at home, using a broom as a microphone, showcasing WFH perks in a casual setting. Being able to sing out loud without fear of being judged except by the furbabies.

    fat_odin_the_all_fatter_ , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Except by the furbabies". I once had a cat that would slink out of the room every time I started singing. RIP Frost Claw, but that was *harsh*!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Woman doing laundry at home, a common remote work perk. Doing laundry on your breaks

    bbca1809 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Person holding toilet paper near a bathroom, relating to remote workers' WFH perks. Farting freely

    littlemsmonica , jcomp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Two remote workers enjoying a coffee break at home, smiling and relaxed in a cozy kitchen. Being able to make my wife coffee, who also works from home. ☕️❤️✨

    actummedia , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Remote worker enjoying WFH perks, using a laptop and phone in a cozy kitchen, holding a mug and smiling. Nobody monitoring your breaks

    mztmack129 , Matilda Wormwood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Man wrapped in a blanket looking into an open fridge, illustrating a remote work perk of comfort at home. Access to home fridge.

    andrea_gissdal , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Just being able to look out the window at my tree 🌳 not asking for much is it

    _autumn_13_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Empty office space illustrating remote work perks of WFH, with desks and a chair by a window. Choose your own desk chair

    charlottesspace , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Drinking from your own mug without having to explain who Daniel O’Donnell is to non-Irish people.

    auntiepau1ine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Desk kitties and desk puppies.

    hikeyourdog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Being able to freely roll my eyes and cuss out loud 🤬 when someone says something stupid in a Teams meeting.

    81okiegirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    For the most part you’re judged by your performance, not by your appearance. (I very rarely have to appear on camera at my gig so I don’t have to primp up but a couple of times a year).

    shellytregillis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Being able to listen to the music you want. Being able to decorate your space how you want. Not having to deal with other people’s perfume, body odors or food smells.

    https://www.threads.net/@jlcreque/post/DGJJ8ThvDMt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!