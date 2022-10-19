“He Was So Red In The Face”: Employee Stops Working Overtime Because He Was Reprimanded For Coming In 3 Minutes Late, Drives The Boss Nuts

Last week, Reddit user J_Thompson told the platform’s ‘Malicious Compliance’ community about the time he got back at his jerk boss, and it’s a perfect reminder that what goes around comes around to bite you in the butt.

Everything started when the power-drunk tyrant noticed him arriving at work three minutes late. For whatever reason, the boss decided it was enough to scold the employee and went out of his way to send a message.

After regularly staying late to do overtime, J_Thompson took it as an insult. (Rightfully so). So he started not only sitting down at his computer the second he had to, but also leaving it as well. And the boss noticed it when a particularly big project dropped and demanded extra effort.

This boss went out of his way to scold an employee who was 3 minutes late

Image credits: Tiger Lily (not the actual photo)

But got a taste of malicious compliance when he needed the employee to work overtime

Image credits: Craig Adderley (not the actual photo)

Credits: u/J_Thompson82

The employee explained more about what happened as people reacted to his story