Company Faces Outrage After Making Employees Work 10 Minutes Extra For Each Minute They’re Late

A company has been under fire after a woman exposed its very questionable policy regarding late employees.

Those who arrive late to the office due to traffic jams, family issues, or unreliable alarms often make up for that lost time by staying longer at the end of their shifts. If they clock in 30 minutes late because their alarm didn’t go off, they stay for an extra half-hour. Of course, this will depend on each company’s culture.

However, It’s fair to state that the approach taken by this business is anything but conventional.

TikTok user Callie, known as @_cal_cife, shared a photo of a paper notice of the “New office rule,” which read, “For every minute you are late for work, you will be required to work for 10 minutes after 6 p.m. For example, if you arrive at 10:02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes until 6:20 p.m.”



The note from the unnamed company concludes with a gesture of appreciation toward the “understanding” workers: “Thanks.”

“I don’t know what you’re thanking me for because I would literally never do that,” Callie told her 306k followers.

Outraged by the controversial rule, the content creator went on a rant about the company’s nonsensical reasoning for time compensation.

“First off, how do you equate a minute to 10 minutes?

“Like the policy would be insane enough as [is] if it was one minute for one minute, but the fact that you’re saying for every individual minute that you are late, you have to work ten extra minutes? [That] makes this absolutely insane.”

“I guarantee that no member of management is ever going to be in accordance with this rule,” TikToker @_cal_cife said

Then, Callie expressed her skepticism regarding the policy’s equal application to both executives and lower-ranking employees.

“I guarantee that no member of management is ever going to be in accordance with this rule,” she stated.

“If my shift is 10 to 6, and I show up at 10:02, I’m still leaving at 6. Maybe the absolute latest I would leave would be 6:02.”

Additionally, she questioned whether employees would receive overtime pay for arriving a few minutes late.

“Is this company completely comfortable with paying all of this sudden overtime because they’re forcing employees to stay 20, 30, 40 minutes over? Because they were four minutes late for work? We’ll see how long this lasts.”

People were quick to question whether employees would receive overtime pay for arriving a few minutes late

The rule raised eyebrows on social media, with one user commenting, “It’s awesome when labor law violations are posted in writing.”

“If they aren’t paying OT, I’m not staying. This is a JOB, not grade school,” another person wrote, while somebody else said, “I’d be 5 mins late every day and rake in that OT. They’d change that policy real quick.”

“Sounds like an easy way to get overtime to me,” a separate individual chimed in.

“Is this company completely comfortable with paying all of this sudden overtime because they’re forcing employees to stay 20, 30, 40 minutes over?” Cal asked

Meanwhile, others found a way to exploit the policy to their advantage—not to earn extra money but to work less.

“Easy fight. I show up 3 minutes early and leave 30 minutes early,” a TikTok user said.

Another added, “So, then it works both ways, right? If I start 15 minutes early, I get to leave 2.5 hours (150 minutes) early, right?”

The US federal overtime provisions are contained in the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Unless exempt, employees covered by the Act must receive overtime pay for hours worked over 40 in a workweek at a rate not less than time and one-half their regular rates of pay.

Employers must ensure that their overtime practices meet the requirements of both the FLSA and state wage laws. If they violate overtime pay laws, they can be sued by their workers to recover back pay, court costs, and attorney’s fees.

“Easy fight. I show up 3 minutes early and leave 30 minutes early,” a TikTok user joked

